First Do No Harm: Landmark Study Shows 'Gender-Confused' Kids Outgrow Trans Phase

A landmark study, lasting 15 years, has shown what many of us have been arguing all along regarding trans kids: it's a phase they outgrow in time.

We are not surprised, at all, but the thought of the irreparable harm that's been done makes us sick to our stomach.

Most gender-confused children grow out of it, landmark 15-year study concludes - as critics say it shows being trans is usually just a phase for kids https://t.co/pwmKE4RVTE pic.twitter.com/h18xinwm5G — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) April 3, 2024

More from the Daily Mail:

The majority of gender-confused children grow out of that feeling by the time they are fully grown adults, according to a long-term study. Researchers in the Netherlands tracked more than 2,700 children from age 11 to their mid-twenties, asking them every three years of feelings about their gender. Results showed at the start of the research, around one-in-10 children (11 percent) expressed 'gender non-contentedness' to varying degrees. But by age 25, just one-in-25 (4 percent) said they 'often' or 'sometimes' were discontent with their gender. The researchers concluded: 'The results of the current study might help adolescents to realize that it is normal to have some doubts about one’s identity and one’s gender identity during this age period and that this is also relatively common.'

Keep this in mind as the Biden administration pushes the 'Trans day of visibility' and Democrat governors like Wisconsin's Tony Evers let men and boys play girls' sports.

Which is exactly why drugs should not be given, nor any life altering, and yes, mutilating, surgeries. It’s called FIRST DO NO HARM — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) April 3, 2024

How many kids have been harmed by puberty blockers and mutilating surgeries? Rendered both sterile and incapable of having sexual relationships with another human being?

Even one is too many, and that number is far greater than one.

Welcome to another episode of what Conservatives were saying ten years ago. Right again — Scottergate (@Scottergate) April 3, 2024

Yep. And we've been called intolerant bigos for it the entire time.

Now watch what happens -- somehow the fact we were right will mean the damage the Left has done to 'trans' youth will also be our fault.

So, they've concluded what we've been saying for 5 years while trans activists scream that we're bigots and transphobes. — Pax Hart (@PaxHart) April 3, 2024

And they'll keep screaming we're bigots and transphobes as more people file lawsuits because of the irreparable harm done to them.

The keyword here is children. Adults are taking advantage of said children. — Mark Russell (@Mark4Hitchin) April 3, 2024

Yes, they are.

But wait, the Gender-Ideologues tell us with ABSOLUTE CERTAINTY that they are "born trans"... which would mean that "transkids" couldn't possibly grow out of it.



OR, hear me out, that transgenderism is nearly 100% environmental and/or tied to psychological/psychiatric… — Greg Moore (@GregMoo73564054) April 3, 2024

And that's what we should be treating -- the psychological aspect. Not mutilating young, developing bodies.

Color me shocked!



History will not be kind to our generation - those in charge are allowing children to castrate themselves. Evil. — MAMABEAR (@mamabear504308) April 3, 2024

No, it won't be kind.

Okay, who is going to tell the kids who are permanently medicalized, won’t be able to have children, and won’t be able to breast feed? They couldn’t even consent.



Medicine failed these kids. — DuluthDoublethink (@weareallboxer) April 4, 2024

Much like women traumatized and harmed by abortion, the Left will ignore them and move on to the next cause du jour.

This is why you need to have them permanently mutilate their bodies young, before they mature and grow out of it. https://t.co/APrbUHH7k8 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 3, 2024

It's evil, what they're doing.

Proving confused children are only confused about their gender because of perverted adult groomers.



There are no trans children. Only adults that groom them to believe the sexual fantasies of the mentally ill.



I will die on this hill. https://t.co/3nHXZQzEPz — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) April 4, 2024

Right there with you.

This has been known for a long time.



It’s just the screeching minority that deny it. https://t.co/ozv1kramNp — Andrew Lynch (@GentlemanRascal) April 4, 2024

The minority that call us the 'extremists' for opposing this.

So maybe let’s not cut their organs off and render them infertile with drugs and hormones. M’kay? https://t.co/srI5MKFbAx — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) April 4, 2024

A solid suggestion. Let's do this, instead.

There you have it. Now who is going to be held accountable for the many children that have been irreversibly damaged in our medical system due to the pushing of blind affirmation gender ideology? Anyone??? https://t.co/gppg3q9w9g — Amala Ekpunobi (@amalaekpunobi) April 3, 2024

The conservatives who opposed this from day one. Ask a hard question next time.

***

