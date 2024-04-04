First Do No Harm: Landmark Study Shows 'Gender-Confused' Kids Outgrow Trans Phase

New Pandemic Just Dropped. Bird Flu Will Be '100 Times Worse' Than COVID,...
Amy Curtis  |  11:00 AM on April 04, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

A landmark study, lasting 15 years, has shown what many of us have been arguing all along regarding trans kids: it's a phase they outgrow in time.

We are not surprised, at all, but the thought of the irreparable harm that's been done makes us sick to our stomach.

More from the Daily Mail:

The majority of gender-confused children grow out of that feeling by the time they are fully grown adults, according to a long-term study.

Researchers in the Netherlands tracked more than 2,700 children from age 11 to their mid-twenties, asking them every three years of feelings about their gender.

Results showed at the start of the research, around one-in-10 children (11 percent) expressed 'gender non-contentedness' to varying degrees.

But by age 25, just one-in-25 (4 percent) said they 'often' or 'sometimes' were discontent with their gender.

The researchers concluded: 'The results of the current study might help adolescents to realize that it is normal to have some doubts about one’s identity and one’s gender identity during this age period and that this is also relatively common.'

Keep this in mind as the Biden administration pushes the 'Trans day of visibility' and Democrat governors like Wisconsin's Tony Evers let men and boys play girls' sports.

How many kids have been harmed by puberty blockers and mutilating surgeries? Rendered both sterile and incapable of having sexual relationships with another human being?

Even one is too many, and that number is far greater than one.

Yep. And we've been called intolerant bigos for it the entire time.

Now watch what happens -- somehow the fact we were right will mean the damage the Left has done to 'trans' youth will also be our fault.

And they'll keep screaming we're bigots and transphobes as more people file lawsuits because of the irreparable harm done to them.

Yes, they are.

And that's what we should be treating -- the psychological aspect. Not mutilating young, developing bodies.

No, it won't be kind.

Much like women traumatized and harmed by abortion, the Left will ignore them and move on to the next cause du jour.

It's evil, what they're doing.

Right there with you.

The minority that call us the 'extremists' for opposing this.

A solid suggestion. Let's do this, instead.

The conservatives who opposed this from day one. Ask a hard question next time.

***

Tags: GENDER GENDER IDENTITY TRANS TRANS KIDS GENDER-AFFIRMING CARE

