You Don't Despise Journalists Enough: Palm Beach Post Reporter Lies About Florida's Data Dashboard

You really do not despise the media enough. They lie -- with alacrity -- and lie especially hard about politicians they don't like (read: most Republicans).

Their entire job is supposed to really investigate things and get accurate information and answers to readers and viewers. Instead, they are the propaganda arm of the Democrat party, in a way that makes even Pravda blush.

Case in point -- the Florida data dashboard and this reporting on it.

Frankly, good journalism is asking questions when you don't fully understand the ins and outs of a program. The dashboard costs around $5k. Total data collection request = $567,882. Neither anywhere close to $577 million. @FranklyFlorida pic.twitter.com/nhUqsWgHdc — Alecia C. (@AleciaDCollins) April 3, 2024

There's a HUGE difference betwen $567,000 and $577 million. And journalists know this but the lie is now out there.

Well, his estimate is only about $576.4 million off... — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 3, 2024

Close enough.

Well @Franklyflorida, this is awkward.@pbpost should issue an immediate correction and censure and admonishment of Frank Cerabino. — THE OCpatriot™ (@OCpatriot_) April 3, 2024

Will they?

And even if they do, it'll be buried near the classified ads.

The narrative is already set, and watch this fake story be used against DeSantis down the road.

To be fair, they rounded to the nearest 577 million — Rob Romano (@2Aupdates) April 3, 2024

They're not mathematicians, or something.

Look, I’ve called out some journos for their lack of math skills before, but @FranklyFlorida is next level. https://t.co/FrQJHVoM9C — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) April 3, 2024

And calculators exist.

Journalists are so grossly incompetent. https://t.co/oxbvzMNk1V — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 4, 2024

Don't chalk up to incompetence what should be classified as malicious propaganda.

The @pbpost was only off by hundreds of millions of dollars.

But why let the facts stand in the way of a good hit piece? https://t.co/MwgcICMGHL — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) April 3, 2024

Like we said -- the damage is done.

'DeSantis spent $577 million on a dashboard' is now the narrative, and nothing will change that.

What an embarrassing mistake. @FranklyFlorida claimed that Florida's data dashboard cost taxpayers more than the $566 million spent on uncompensated hospital visits from undocumented immigrants that it recorded.



Except it turns out that he confused the cost of the dashboard as… pic.twitter.com/XHyLbaV9Bv — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 4, 2024

Calling it a 'mistake' is being too generous.

reminds me of when business insider reported "More people actually moved out of Florida than New York or California in 2021"



When the numbers showed the exact opposite



reporter @NeubauerKelsey now works for CNBC's premium business insights divisionhttps://t.co/vtLbYApxUf — Gregg Re (@gregg_re) April 4, 2024

Our point, exactly.

The lie is halfway around the world before the truth can even get its pants on.

They rush to tar DeSantis and often look foolish afterwards. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) April 4, 2024

Do they, though?

They'll just bury the correction and repeat the lie as gospel truth.

It's one thing to tweet it. It's entirely another to publish it after full editing. How embarrassing — Boo (@IzaBooboo) April 4, 2024

Everyone involved in the editorial process knew what they were doing.

I realize there is no math prerequisite for journalists, but you should be able to tell the difference between $568 Thousand and $577 Million if you’re writing about how much something costs… https://t.co/qmQoaseQCk — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 4, 2024

Seems an important distinction to us, too.

Another exhibit in: "Narrative comes first"



Media members will never take the necessary introspection to see why they lost the public's trust. https://t.co/eSvw01wQWt — Jedi Ghost Wisconsin Irish James (@blackdoglurking) April 4, 2024

Never. They are incapable of introspection.

Mara Gay level math here https://t.co/Zw79RcCJ05 — Mara ✡️ (@SoulofSowell) April 4, 2024

Hahahahaha. +1000 for the Mara Gay reference.

How much you want to bet all involved went to journalism schools? https://t.co/DAjk2CdnM9 — David P Deavel (@davidpdeavel) April 4, 2024

Safe bet. They should demand a refund.

It's important to remember journalists are often as innumerate as they are illiterate. And when it comes to partisan politics, they are often quite malicious. https://t.co/v4q4Y4N1i0 — Shaun (@Arcane_Opinions) April 4, 2024

Couldn't have said it better ourselves.

