You Don't Despise Journalists Enough: Palm Beach Post Reporter Lies About Florida's Data Dashboard

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on April 04, 2024
Journalism meme

You really do not despise the media enough. They lie -- with alacrity -- and lie especially hard about politicians they don't like (read: most Republicans).

Their entire job is supposed to really investigate things and get accurate information and answers to readers and viewers. Instead, they are the propaganda arm of the Democrat party, in a way that makes even Pravda blush.

Case in point -- the Florida data dashboard and this reporting on it.

There's a HUGE difference betwen $567,000 and $577 million. And journalists know this but the lie is now out there.

Close enough.

Will they?

And even if they do, it'll be buried near the classified ads.

The narrative is already set, and watch this fake story be used against DeSantis down the road.

They're not mathematicians, or something.

And calculators exist.

Don't chalk up to incompetence what should be classified as malicious propaganda.

Like we said -- the damage is done. 

'DeSantis spent $577 million on a dashboard' is now the narrative, and nothing will change that.

Calling it a 'mistake' is being too generous.

Our point, exactly.

The lie is halfway around the world before the truth can even get its pants on.

Do they, though?

They'll just bury the correction and repeat the lie as gospel truth.

Everyone involved in the editorial process knew what they were doing.

Seems an important distinction to us, too.

Never. They are incapable of introspection.

Hahahahaha. +1000 for the Mara Gay reference.

Safe bet. They should demand a refund.

Couldn't have said it better ourselves.

***

