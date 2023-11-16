‘Very Important Thread’: Adam Coleman Talks Leftism and Loneliness
Capitol Police Statement on Last Night's Mob Has People Wondering When the FBI...
Show THIS To TikTok: Wokal Distance Breaks Down the Propaganda of Bin Laden's...
Does This Update About Special Counsel's Probe Into Biden's Classified Doc Handling Surpri...
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Gets Schooled About Bidenomics
Faced With Lawsuit, NYU Pivots and Establishes 'Center for The Study of Antisemitism'
Oops. Pentagon Fails Annual Audit Of $3.8 TRILLION In Military Assets Again
'Did the Jim Crow Law Get Overturned?' MLB Picks Location of 2025 All-Star...
No Wonder Biden Thinks 'Bidenomics' is Working ('Exclusive Party for the Elites' Tone...
Video Don't Lie: Side-By-Side Clips Show The Difference Between Two Days in Washington...
Israeli SNL Is Out With Another Brilliant Skit
Your All-in-One Conservative News App: THM News
Here's CNN's Headline About Arrest Being Made for Death of Jewish Man in...
Praising Osama Bin Ladin Is Apparently TikTok's Newest Trend

NYT Editorial Board Member Mara Gay: My 6-Year-Old Goddaughter Has Fewer Rights Than I Had 30 Years Ago

Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on November 16, 2023
Twitter

We hate to be the ones to break it to you, ladies, but apparently we have fewer rights now than women did 30 years ago.

Shocked? We are. What with us having careers, educational opportunities, and independence, we almost thought for a second we were free and independent.

Advertisement

But not according to NYT Editorial Board member Mara Gay.

She has thoughts, and she -- naturally -- blames Trump. Watch:

So many levels of cringe.

We'd like to know what rights we don't have now that we had in 1993. Please, enlighten us.

(Also, we're gonna need a moment when we realize 1993 was 30 years ago).

There are no rights that have been lost. Not one.

And to Mara, 'fascism' is defined as anything she doesn't like.

That she can say this with a straight face is something.

Recommended

‘Very Important Thread’: Adam Coleman Talks Leftism and Loneliness
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Math, like logic, isn't her strong suit.

We remember this. What an epic self-own.

The media never does. They just run with this narrative.

Yes, she does.

Well played.

Advertisement

Yes, it is. Because this lie is treated as a fact, when it's not.

We know people who don't like him, but not who think he's a fascist.

All of this.

This is why Biden can get up there and say white supremacy is the biggest national security threat, when it's not. It's a bigger problem than a lot of people want to admit.

Not when you remember they're the actual fascists.

Advertisement

And that's what a lot of this boils down to.

Bingo: projection. The Left are masters at it.

It is hyperbolic and delusional. And yet she's on MSNBC saying it to lots of people. Without any pushback or demand for examples.

Women do not have fewer rights now than we did in 1993. Trump is not a fascist. Shame on Gay, the NYT, and MSNBC for allowing this to go unchallenged.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: MEDIA MEDIA BIAS MSNBC NYT RIGHTS WOMEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

‘Very Important Thread’: Adam Coleman Talks Leftism and Loneliness
Amy Curtis
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Gets Schooled About Bidenomics
Amy Curtis
Show THIS To TikTok: Wokal Distance Breaks Down the Propaganda of Bin Laden's 'Letter To America'
Grateful Calvin
Does This Update About Special Counsel's Probe Into Biden's Classified Doc Handling Surprise You?
Doug P.
Capitol Police Statement on Last Night's Mob Has People Wondering When the FBI Raids Begin
Doug P.
Video Don't Lie: Side-By-Side Clips Show The Difference Between Two Days in Washington D.C.
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
‘Very Important Thread’: Adam Coleman Talks Leftism and Loneliness Amy Curtis
Advertisement