NYT Editorial Board Member Mara Gay: My 6-Year-Old Goddaughter Has Fewer Rights Than I Had 30 Years Ago

We hate to be the ones to break it to you, ladies, but apparently we have fewer rights now than women did 30 years ago.

Shocked? We are. What with us having careers, educational opportunities, and independence, we almost thought for a second we were free and independent.

But not according to NYT Editorial Board member Mara Gay.

She has thoughts, and she -- naturally -- blames Trump. Watch:

NYT's @MaraGay: "[Voters] see Donald Trump, I believe, for who he is. They do see fascism. They are concerned about it. They want to have a better future for their children. My goddaughter is six years old and has fewer rights than I had 30 years ago." pic.twitter.com/opgyiSr0Fc — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 16, 2023

So many levels of cringe.

Please offer examples, Mara. We're listening. — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) November 16, 2023

We'd like to know what rights we don't have now that we had in 1993. Please, enlighten us.

(Also, we're gonna need a moment when we realize 1993 was 30 years ago).

I would bet Mara couldn't name one right she had 30 years ago that her alleged goddaughter doesn't have.



She also can't define fascism, or she'd be quiet. — Robert Novak (@gallifreyan) November 16, 2023

There are no rights that have been lost. Not one.

And to Mara, 'fascism' is defined as anything she doesn't like.

lol. "has fewer rights". Please. — CantSilenceBusbee (@CantSilenceBus) November 16, 2023

That she can say this with a straight face is something.

Same woman who said Mike Bloomberg could’ve given every single American a million dollars cause he spent $500 million on his presidential campaign. 🤪 https://t.co/UnsJqGipFe — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) November 16, 2023

Math, like logic, isn't her strong suit.

Brief reminder that this is the same NYT editorial board member who said $500M divided among 327M people means everyone gets $1M. When she got dragged for basic math failure, she wrote an op-ed titled, "My People Have Been Through Worse Than a Twitter Mob." https://t.co/kwTaiVFnDc — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) November 16, 2023

We remember this. What an epic self-own.

They always claim they have fewer rights than years ago but hilariously are never able to name a single right they’ve lost. And the media never questions it. https://t.co/uo9ENQvSbD — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 16, 2023

The media never does. They just run with this narrative.

Woman needs a dictionary. https://t.co/Gg7lsoxbj7 — Dan, cute little Yankee (@DanLtcR) November 16, 2023

Yes, she does.

FACT CHECK: TRUE ✅ 30 years ago #MaraGay was 7 years old. She couldn't vote, serve on a jury, drive, buy alcohol or tobacco, be party to a legal contract. #MSNBC is on a quest to turn everyone into imbeciles. https://t.co/bItftXihGG — Milo™ (@chasbottom) November 16, 2023

Well played.

For all those who think the Left’s stupidity and lying isn’t a very serious problem, listen to this insanity and picture entire curriculum, teachers and students infected with this foolishness



All the madness we see in colleges is driven entirely by these kinds of left wing lies https://t.co/aZB55g4thv — Davey Jones (@TitusXpullo) November 16, 2023

Yes, it is. Because this lie is treated as a fact, when it's not.

I can't think of a single person outside the crazies on twitter that see Trump and think Fascism. You would uave to reinvent the meaning of fascism for starters. https://t.co/k1c5cyY22p — Trophy Husband (@Jerad_Huep) November 16, 2023

We know people who don't like him, but not who think he's a fascist.

TDS needs to be eradicated. And not just for him. The idea being right of this Admin’s Mao-like efforts is somehow ‘extreme’ or ‘MAGA’ & that is then somehow gaslit into the larger, more fascist problem, is absolutely maddening propaganda that needs to be exposed and ended. https://t.co/dFigKxEt37 — Clint (@pack_rulz1978) November 16, 2023

All of this.

This is why Biden can get up there and say white supremacy is the biggest national security threat, when it's not. It's a bigger problem than a lot of people want to admit.

You would think people who see fascism ascending in America would zealously guard 2nd Amendment rights.



Their rejection of the 2A is an indication that their faux concern is just bluster. https://t.co/tCbr5Z0o3O — Seizer Pouncicus, Esq. (@SeizerPouncicus) November 16, 2023

Not when you remember they're the actual fascists.

You cant indiscriminately kill babies at any time in all 50 states so therefore our rights are being taken away. The utter narcissistic impulse is overwhelming https://t.co/hryTIlWBk3 — scottdoppler (@scottdoppler) November 16, 2023

And that's what a lot of this boils down to.

Accuse your opponent of what you are doing. Exhibit A. https://t.co/sPPCB9N9La — Mike Lester (@MikeLester) November 16, 2023

Bingo: projection. The Left are masters at it.

Oh good Lord.



What utter hyperbolic nonsense.



What "rights" is she claiming her goddaughter doesn't have?



Sheer delusion. https://t.co/cteYEIwhFN — Kiki (@whykikiasks) November 16, 2023

It is hyperbolic and delusional. And yet she's on MSNBC saying it to lots of people. Without any pushback or demand for examples.

Women do not have fewer rights now than we did in 1993. Trump is not a fascist. Shame on Gay, the NYT, and MSNBC for allowing this to go unchallenged.

***

