WATCH: RFK Jr. Says BIDEN Is Bigger Threat to Democracy Than Trump

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on April 02, 2024
AP Photo/Cliff Owen

We have a lot of areas of disagreement with RFK, Jr. He's got policies we don't agree with, and he's a progressive leftist on many issues.

That being said, he's also a breath of fresh air in the 2016/2020 rehash that the 2024 election is. His response to the State of the Union was exactly what a lot of us needed to hear.

The Biden administration has done a lot to thwart his presidential campaign -- from denying him Secret Service protection to trying to get him barred from the ballot -- and that speaks volumes about how much of a threat the Biden camp thinks RFK, Jr. is. And we're not even going to delve into the abuse of civil rights the Biden administration is engaged in, via federal agencies.

So it's not really a surprise that RFK, Jr. rightly thinks Biden is a bigger threat to democracy than Trump.

WATCH:

He's 100% correct.

And? What's your point?

Oh, you have none.

Agreed.

Yes, he did.

A card that is so overplayed it's lost all meaning.

This is a strong possibility.

He really doesn't pull any punches, does he?

Exactly. And Biden is trying to silence the opposition.

100% correct.

We think there are many people who feel this way and will vote accordingly. Which is the beauty of democracy.

And why the Biden camp really doesn't like RFK, Jr.

An actual straightforward headline from NBC News. Color us shocked.

We will, but it'll be ugly.

Biden, of course.

Not just Trump, but RFK, Jr., too.

You don't have to be to see RFK, Jr. is correct.

***

