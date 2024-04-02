WATCH: RFK Jr. Says BIDEN Is Bigger Threat to Democracy Than Trump

We have a lot of areas of disagreement with RFK, Jr. He's got policies we don't agree with, and he's a progressive leftist on many issues.

That being said, he's also a breath of fresh air in the 2016/2020 rehash that the 2024 election is. His response to the State of the Union was exactly what a lot of us needed to hear.

Advertisement

The Biden administration has done a lot to thwart his presidential campaign -- from denying him Secret Service protection to trying to get him barred from the ballot -- and that speaks volumes about how much of a threat the Biden camp thinks RFK, Jr. is. And we're not even going to delve into the abuse of civil rights the Biden administration is engaged in, via federal agencies.

So it's not really a surprise that RFK, Jr. rightly thinks Biden is a bigger threat to democracy than Trump.

WATCH:





RFK Jr says Biden poses a bigger threat than Trump: "Biden is the first president in history that has used federal agencies to censor political speech to censor his opponent. No president has even done that. The greatest threat is not somebody who questions election returns." pic.twitter.com/Hctekzdqvb — TheBlaze (@theblaze) April 2, 2024

He's 100% correct.

Juries voted to indict Trump.



JURIES



RFK’s entire family came out against him. — Debbie (@DebbieSVA) April 2, 2024

And? What's your point?

Oh, you have none.

He's not wrong! I would not want him as president, but he's not wrong! — Michael Lovell (@olsparky76) April 2, 2024

Agreed.

Yes, he did.

A card that is so overplayed it's lost all meaning.

And those who are conservative, but who don’t like Trump, will find this attractive in a candidate. — Salty Ma ✝️🇺🇸🇺🇸✝️ (@AJKM66) April 2, 2024

This is a strong possibility.

He really doesn't pull any punches, does he?

Democracy is threatened, not when it is questioned but, when it is silenced. https://t.co/zSwPhGDGED — Bex (@BexStreams) April 2, 2024

Exactly. And Biden is trying to silence the opposition.

100% correct.

It’s sad when there’s legitimate arguments that both main presidential candidates are huge threats to Democracy.



I’ll just vote for RFK. https://t.co/9owGMANi2H — Montgomery County Watchdog (@SmPotatoes) April 2, 2024

We think there are many people who feel this way and will vote accordingly. Which is the beauty of democracy.

And why the Biden camp really doesn't like RFK, Jr.

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says that he sees President Biden as more of a threat to democracy than presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump. https://t.co/9gChUI0FPv — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 2, 2024

Advertisement

An actual straightforward headline from NBC News. Color us shocked.

This country cannot survive another four years of a Joe Biden's presidency — 🇺🇸 Pismo 🇺🇸 (@Pismo_B) April 2, 2024

We will, but it'll be ugly.

Well which one is currently actively trying to get his opponent taken off the ballot? — Steve Stevenson (@AverageSteveS) April 2, 2024

Biden, of course.

Not just Trump, but RFK, Jr., too.

He’s not wrong and I’m not a gung-ho Trump supporter neither. https://t.co/Ceqm6Nmz37 — Billy Dees (@BillyDees) April 2, 2024

You don't have to be to see RFK, Jr. is correct.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!