'Heal That Divide': Watch RFK Give His Response to Biden's SOTU Address

Whether or not you like or agree with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. on certain issues, his response to Biden's State of the Union address is worth the 9 minutes of your time.

For starters, he's not yelling at you like a certain someone else was.

It's also a better vision for America than anything we heard last night.

The State of Our Union pic.twitter.com/srpaPC815k — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) March 8, 2024

It's pretty solid.

People are tired of being manipulated by fear. We learned that lesson during Covid. We recognize that the same techniques of manipulating fear are being used by elites today to corral us into voting for one political candidate or the other. https://t.co/rA1y72bXF5 — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) March 8, 2024

Notice he didn't attack half the voting base? How refreshing.

I truly do not know which one is worse.



Thank GOD there is another option!#Kennedy24 pic.twitter.com/mELdg6VMS3 — Chris Nelson 🇺🇸 🏝 (@ReOpenChris) March 8, 2024

It's certainly tempting.

Where did this version of Democrat go? — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) March 8, 2024

Exit, stage left.

Far left.

One of best things I've seen from a candidate in a long time. Kudos, sir. — Tar Heel Joe (@FormerModerate) March 8, 2024

Certainly a nice change.

This has to be in the top 3 of "State of the Union" speeches. Very well said future President of the United States! — Troy Alexanderr (I) ⚔️🗡🇺🇸 (@TroyAEbert) March 8, 2024

It was enjoyable to listen to, for sure.

The State of our Union is a hot mess. That's 100% certain. — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) March 8, 2024

And he acknowledges that, and gives us hope and optimism.

This will be the most well spoken message from a presidential candidate tonight — Austin F (@BadTakeFuges) March 8, 2024

It's kind of a low bar, but this is correct.

Heaven help me. While I have a great many policy differences with #RFKJr , I may have to vote for the man, because unlike Biden & Trump at least he’s not an old man standing on his lawn trying to gaslight the squirrels as he yells at them. — RightMindedAmericans 🇺🇸 (@RightMindedUSA) March 8, 2024

You're probably not alone.

Very much so.

I’m not sure how you can watch this and not be compelled. I’ve been a conservative voter all my life and this is the language I want to hear, girded by possibility of realism that has me hopeful for the future of this country. https://t.co/bPdDcYK9L2 — Aaron Everitt (@loanly_hipster) March 8, 2024

It's certainly piqued our interest.

Do me a favor and watch this SOTU speech instead. Whether you are a supporter or not, the diagnosis of every one of our nation's problems bears hearing. https://t.co/xSqV9PcKRA — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) March 8, 2024

The fact the Democrats don't want to claim him as their own tells you just how radicalized that party has become.

Run this guy against Trump instead of Biden, and he wins, hands down.

Yes, RFK jr may be a crank, freak, greenie or whatever ... but there is something refreshing about this beyond mere nostalgia for his father (who admittedly was a great man) https://t.co/3pkHcwse7Q — Gray Connolly (@GrayConnolly) March 8, 2024

It's so different than what we've heard for many, many campaign cycles.

This argument for RetVrn might get legs https://t.co/1Wwe0daXOy — CTIronman (@CTIronman) March 9, 2024

We can only hope it does.

7 million views in 12 hours across platforms. Grateful to have worked on this project with such an incredible team. https://t.co/3HvSXZb0t1 — Link Lauren (@itslinklauren) March 8, 2024

Not too shabby.

This was far and away the best State of the Union message of the night and it wasn’t even close. https://t.co/x6ZbEf9O54 — Dustin Grage 🇺🇸 (@GrageDustin) March 8, 2024

Not by a mile.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. won the State of the Union yesterday.



Biden was slurry and deranged.



Trump's prebuttal was batsh*t insane (and his pro-vax tweet today was criminal).



And here we have the one candidate talking sense and putting forward a compelling vision for our future. https://t.co/cp35EOYMIq — Toby Rogers, Ph.D., M.P.P. (@uTobian) March 8, 2024

It seems RFK Jr. impressed a lot of people.

The chasm between @JoeBiden and @RobertKennedyJr is so vast, not just in the way that he communicates and carries himself but specifically in how well-connected he is to the hopes, dreams and fears of regular Americans. Democrats really dropped the ball on this one. https://t.co/KBVe2hiYAZ — Sam Rogers (@RealSamRogers) March 8, 2024

Big time.

But RFK Jr. won't blindly follow their agenda, so they ousted him from the party. Their loss.

This is practically pitch perfect. Last night I heard Biden rattle off a litany of problems that didn't conceivably reflect Americans' priorities. The GOP response was too narrowly focused. RFK accurately and succinctly diagnoses what's wrong and offers a vision for solving it. https://t.co/Tb0fwRiHWn — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) March 8, 2024

He does it so well.

The biggest difference is he offers hope -- not hope in himself or government -- but the hope that the American people are smart, resourceful, and resilient enough to overcome the challenges we face.

It's so nice to hear.

***

