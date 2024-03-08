Civil Disobedience FTW: Indiana Students Defy High School's Stupid 'No American Flags' Rul...
You Don't Hate Journalists Enough: Reuters Reporter Brags About Question to Biden on...
Irony Alert: RuPaul's Online Bookstore Against Banning Books ... Bans Books From Conservat...
Ronna McDaniel Officially Retires as GOP Chair and New Co-Chairs Reportedly Have Big...
Best Economy EVER, Jack! February Layoffs Highest Since 2009
Jon Stewart Might Be Back, But His Sense of Humor Stayed Home
Math Is HARD: Numbers Just Don't Add Up for Biden's 'Tax Billionaires' Plan
Amazing! If Biden's SOTU Speech Sounded Familiar, Here's Why
SANITY PREVAILS: Judge Rules Minority Business Development Agency Discriminated Against Wh...
Count Dana Loesch as Unimpressed With the GOP Response to the State of...
The Intercept Drops Secret FBI Files and HOO BOY Does It Make the...
Biden's Optics Are Terrible ... Redsteeze Points Out the Disparity in Treatment of...
CNN Reportedly Refused to Run This Ad About Tragic Consequences of Biden's Policies
GRRL, You Are NOT Above the Law! Fani Willis Couldn't Have Just Made...

'Heal That Divide': Watch RFK Give His Response to Biden's SOTU Address

Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on March 08, 2024
AP Photo/Cliff Owen

Whether or not you like or agree with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. on certain issues, his response to Biden's State of the Union address is worth the 9 minutes of your time.

Advertisement

For starters, he's not yelling at you like a certain someone else was.

It's also a better vision for America than anything we heard last night.

It's pretty solid.

Notice he didn't attack half the voting base? How refreshing.

It's certainly tempting.

Exit, stage left.

Far left.

Certainly a nice change.

It was enjoyable to listen to, for sure.

Recommended

Civil Disobedience FTW: Indiana Students Defy High School's Stupid 'No American Flags' Rule
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

And he acknowledges that, and gives us hope and optimism.

It's kind of a low bar, but this is correct.

You're probably not alone.

Very much so.

It's certainly piqued our interest.

The fact the Democrats don't want to claim him as their own tells you just how radicalized that party has become.

Run this guy against Trump instead of Biden, and he wins, hands down.

Advertisement

It's so different than what we've heard for many, many campaign cycles.

We can only hope it does.

Not too shabby.

Not by a mile.

It seems RFK Jr. impressed a lot of people.

Advertisement

Big time.

But RFK Jr. won't blindly follow their agenda, so they ousted him from the party. Their loss.

He does it so well.

The biggest difference is he offers hope -- not hope in himself or government -- but the hope that the American people are smart, resourceful, and resilient enough to overcome the challenges we face.

It's so nice to hear.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: 2024 AMERICA AMERICAN ELECTION ELECTION DAY STATE OF THE UNION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Civil Disobedience FTW: Indiana Students Defy High School's Stupid 'No American Flags' Rule
Amy Curtis
The Intercept Drops Secret FBI Files and HOO BOY Does It Make the FBI Look BAD
Amy Curtis
You Don't Hate Journalists Enough: Reuters Reporter Brags About Question to Biden on 'Illegals'
Grateful Calvin
Amazing! If Biden's SOTU Speech Sounded Familiar, Here's Why
Doug P.
GRRL, You Are NOT Above the Law! Fani Willis Couldn't Have Just Made Herself Look Guiltier If She Tried
Sam J.
Irony Alert: RuPaul's Online Bookstore Against Banning Books ... Bans Books From Conservatives
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Civil Disobedience FTW: Indiana Students Defy High School's Stupid 'No American Flags' Rule Amy Curtis
Advertisement