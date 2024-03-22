John Fetterman Throws MAJOR Shade on Disgraced Senator Bob Menendez in Five Hilarious Words





This writer isn't lying when she says this post made her laugh out loud. Because it's great.

Fetterman has become our favorite Democrat senator. We just can't help ourselves.

Bob Menendez has been indicted, charged with obstruction of justice in a bribery case, and Menendez has announced he will not seek reelection.

But Senator Fetterman has his priorities in order:

dibs on your parking space https://t.co/o9QUhIbKyF — Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) March 21, 2024

Well played, sir.

I already called dibs on that. How do we settle this? — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) March 22, 2024

A dance off is the only appropriate answer here.

Hahahahahahahaha.

Based JF moments are becoming much more common now — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) March 21, 2024

Yes, they are.

💀 — Marie Arf 🇺🇸 🟦🎗️🇮🇱 (@schwingcat) March 22, 2024

We, too, are deceased.

Damn, indeed.

Shut down your devices, @SenFettermanPA won the interwebs today — Mitch Berkowitz (@thedigiguy) March 21, 2024

It's a glorious thing, no?

I remember when there were more Democrats like you. Miss those times. — Ollie Llama (@texasollie) March 22, 2024

Things would be infinitely better if more Democrats were like Fetterman.

Dude just continues to impress



Not sure I've ever u-turned so rapidly on my admiration for a politician — Cheesetrader (@cheesetrader1) March 22, 2024

It's a little startling, no? But he's been impressive.

I said a while ago that it would be hypocritical of me to suddenly like Fetterman because he said some stuff I agreed with, but I gotta give him credit for putting in the work to make me like him. https://t.co/7TBqn02wxz — Noam Blum (@neontaster) March 22, 2024

He's really made us like him.

I wish this guy would stop making me like him so much… https://t.co/4XBmf21qe0 — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 22, 2024

Right?

Every time he Tweets, I am confused in joy. https://t.co/ZUcni07eaL — (((Road Bear Life))) (@bearshrugged) March 22, 2024

So are we.

Gotta love this guy.



Yeah, yeah: I know. In most cases he’s true blue liberal…but he’s good! https://t.co/JL93u7Dter — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) March 21, 2024

He's been good on a lot of things that have mattered.

This just happens to be freaking hilarious.

Slingblade for the win. https://t.co/1UulBfdDFF — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) March 21, 2024

Laughed. Out. Loud.

He is the Lisan al-Gaib. https://t.co/ajdreTud5K — Foster (@foster_type) March 21, 2024

We get that reference.

I cannot believe that this man has become the voice of reason in the Senate. 🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/FDe8txOYgA — What? (@Possiblyinabit) March 21, 2024

Neither can we. Our hopes were not high when he was elected.

Fetterman just constantly throwing shade at the senator he taunts regularly for the “gold bars” https://t.co/eXXpDknjeL — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) March 22, 2024

It's glorious.

I'd like to report a murder. https://t.co/aRkF6AflgJ — Jody Dean (dfwjodydean.bsky.social) (@DFWJodyDean) March 22, 2024

We're all dead.

LOL John Fetterman gonna defeat two Senate candidates from Jersey https://t.co/rXc1CYjh6U — David Nir (@DavidNir) March 22, 2024

Yes he is.

