John Fetterman Throws MAJOR Shade on Disgraced Senator Bob Menendez in Five Hilarious Words

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on March 22, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin


This writer isn't lying when she says this post made her laugh out loud. Because it's great.

Fetterman has become our favorite Democrat senator. We just can't help ourselves.

Bob Menendez has been indicted, charged with obstruction of justice in a bribery case, and Menendez has announced he will not seek reelection.

But Senator Fetterman has his priorities in order:

Well played, sir.

A dance off is the only appropriate answer here.

Hahahahahahahaha.

Yes, they are.

We, too, are deceased.

Damn, indeed.

It's a glorious thing, no?

Things would be infinitely better if more Democrats were like Fetterman.

He CRYING?! Sen. John Kennedy Leaves Climate Change Lunatic SPEECHLESS in Heated Back and Forth (Watch)
Sam J.
It's a little startling, no? But he's been impressive.

He's really made us like him.

Right?

So are we.

He's been good on a lot of things that have mattered.

This just happens to be freaking hilarious.

Laughed. Out. Loud.

We get that reference.

Neither can we. Our hopes were not high when he was elected.

It's glorious.

We're all dead.

Yes he is.

***

