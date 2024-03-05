Sen. Bob Menendez and Wife Charged With Obstruction of Justice in Bribery Case

All eyes are firmly on former President Donald Trump when it comes to court proceedings, but let's not forget about Sen. Bob Menendez. He's charged with taking bribes in the form of "cash, gold, payments toward a home mortgage, compensation for a low-or-no-show job, a luxury vehicle, and other things of value."

Let's see if the mainstream media picks up and runs with this:

🚨 BREAKING: Democrat Senator Bob Menendez and his wife are charged with obstruction of justice in a new superseding indictment in the bribery case. pic.twitter.com/KJnqcWB4Tj — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 5, 2024

Menendez in return worked for the benefit of Egypt and Qatar.

Shocking news about Senator Menendez and his wife. — 𝐌𝐫.𝐑𝐚𝐣 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭 (@Motivational__G) March 5, 2024

Bobby “Goldfinger” Menendez is finally going to have his day in court.



I’m sure he’ll be able to explain away the gold bars and jackets filled with cash. — Town Square (@XTownSquareX) March 5, 2024

Everything the accuse Trump of, they are actually guilty of. Time for revenge — Eric Wages (@MaximizedWages) March 5, 2024

Will they expel him like they did George Santos? — Dr Vincent Sativa 🇺🇸 (@The_Weed_Shop) March 5, 2024

Now, now … let's give him the presumption of innocence.

Im sure that's the only politician that's corrupt — Mark Zuckerberg - Parody (@MarkZuckss) March 5, 2024

And yet he's still in office. — Desmano Jose Lewis (@combat_medic) March 5, 2024

Dems still won't kick him out — Phil Price 🍊 (@PhilsPrice) March 5, 2024

The newly based Sen. John Fetterman has suggested the Senate do something about Menendez.

I’m still trying to figure out how Mendez is still a Senator, yet they ousted Santos — Gt44SsGyi9a-37$&%Se_Ux! (@Zyy41_Mb711Dn) March 5, 2024

About dang time. Menendez got caught redhanded with gold bars and cash in shoe boxes. — dvsxavier™ 🇺🇸 (@dvsxavier) March 5, 2024

How does a senator explain gold bars in his house on a $174,000 salary?

Guess they didn't kick back enough to their handlers. — Jerry the Lawler (@AssHatTurd) March 5, 2024

