Sen. Bob Menendez and Wife Charged With Obstruction of Justice in Bribery Case

Brett T.  |  4:15 PM on March 05, 2024
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

All eyes are firmly on former President Donald Trump when it comes to court proceedings, but let's not forget about Sen. Bob Menendez. He's charged with taking bribes in the form of "cash, gold, payments toward a home mortgage, compensation for a low-or-no-show job, a luxury vehicle, and other things of value."

Let's see if the mainstream media picks up and runs with this:

Menendez in return worked for the benefit of Egypt and Qatar.

Now, now … let's give him the presumption of innocence.

The newly based Sen. John Fetterman has suggested the Senate do something about Menendez.

How does a senator explain gold bars in his house on a $174,000 salary?

***

Tags: BOB MENENDEZ BRIBERY LAWSUIT OBSTRUCTION

