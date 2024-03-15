Advil Tries to Tackle 'Systemic Pain Racism,' Gives Itself a Headache Instead

You'd think companies would've learned from the Bud Light and Doritos fiascos about delving in the DEI and far-woke territory. But, apparently, they have not.

Enter Advil, which is owned by Pfizer.

They're now tackling 'pain equity' and, well, watch:

This ad is part of a new Advil campaign to end systemic pain racism: pic.twitter.com/ca2DqBcNH6 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 14, 2024

'Systemic pain racism.'

Let's take a little trip down memory lane. Back in the early 2000s, this writer's family member suffered a back injury. At the time, said family member was prescribed and given 200 Vicodin (no, that's not a typo) with refills. Now, thankfully, this family member was responsible and only took the medication as prescribed. But when the opioid crisis hit, and since then governments have been enacting laws that limit the amount of opioid pain medication doctors can prescribe. Fast forward to 2013, after this writer had her third child. An allergic reaction to the pain meds she was prescribed meant that a week after a c-section, she was taking...ibuprofen.

If there is 'systemic pain racism', the fault lies with the government. Health care providers can 'believe your pain' all we want. The government says we can't do much about it, under weight of state and federal laws.

But we digress.

The last thing we need is more division.

I take two Advil every morning for back pain, and a couple more around lunchtime for my racism pic.twitter.com/JKabUR4Vwf — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) March 15, 2024

Also, Advil is -- and always has been -- over the counter. Anyone can purchase it, at any time, for pain.

A lot of people think this has to be fake. Unfortunately, this is 100% real. https://t.co/MGPKIl35IJ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 14, 2024

Unfortunately.

Pretty sure pain doesn't care what color you are — ThēPrìcklyThìstle (@TheeThistle) March 14, 2024

No, not really.

But in the push to make medicine more 'equitable', policies have changed to ignore the differences between races and -- therefore -- ignore medical conditions that may impact one race more than the other. For example, sickle cell anemia is more prevalent in African Americans. Wokeness in healthcare is a dangerous, potentially deadly, disaster waiting to happen.

There seems to be no limit to their absurdity.. almost impressive if wasn’t so twisted — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) March 14, 2024

Indeed.

Nailed it.

Well that’s the last Advil I ever take.



What is possibly going through the minds of these executives that they think attacking all white people is a good idea?



Ridiculous. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 14, 2024

Because it's what corporations do: they embrace a DEI/far-woke position to appease a small group of possible customers, alienate their reliable customer base, and wonder why there's a backlash.

Why is Advil trying to expand their black consumer market share by making black people seem vulnerable and helpless? pic.twitter.com/tpJIwQPC3J — Branos (@thesonofbran) March 14, 2024

Same reason Democrats call voter ID laws racist.

We all know this.

Advil is over the counter. No one told these people they couldn’t buy it or take it. @AdvilRelief is race baiting. https://t.co/QjSntkrtI3 — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) March 15, 2024

Exactly.

Will Advil make their product free to combat 'systemic pain racism'? If not, why not?

It seems so bizarre that they felt the need to make this a racial thing instead of just acknowledging that there are some people who feel like they have pain and problems that get blown off by doctors. https://t.co/6tSA8nosEN — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) March 15, 2024

This is not a racial thing.

Lots of people get blown off when seeking pain meds, of all races, classes, and creeds.

This is definitely the first time I’ve heard the term “pain equity.”



Does everything have to be about race—even pain? https://t.co/PVy0Mwp3S7 — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) March 15, 2024

Yep, it apparently does.

When I say over and over that the left is insane, I mean it literally. https://t.co/4MGz1bjwMP — tony Conservador Ciego (@tonytypesalot) March 14, 2024

They are.

This gives me a headache. https://t.co/EKUInholeu — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) March 15, 2024

Same. Major headache.

lol systemic pain equity bias what? https://t.co/Qo4FZOVIy7 — IrritatedWoman (@irritatedwoman) March 15, 2024

What, indeed.

If Advil wanted to address inequity in pain, they'd go and redress the government and the asinine laws that limit how doctors can prescribe pain medication. That's how this gets fixed. Anything short of that is just clickbait woke nonsense.

***

