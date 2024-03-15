Advil Tries to Tackle 'Systemic Pain Racism,' Gives Itself a Headache Instead

TWOFER! Ted Cruz Uses Chuck Schumer to DROP Jerry Nadler and His Anti-Israel...
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 AM on March 15, 2024
Meme screenshot

You'd think companies would've learned from the Bud Light and Doritos fiascos about delving in the DEI and far-woke territory. But, apparently, they have not.

Enter Advil, which is owned by Pfizer.

They're now tackling 'pain equity' and, well, watch:

'Systemic pain racism.'

Let's take a little trip down memory lane. Back in the early 2000s, this writer's family member suffered a back injury. At the time, said family member was prescribed and given 200 Vicodin (no, that's not a typo) with refills. Now, thankfully, this family member was responsible and only took the medication as prescribed. But when the opioid crisis hit, and since then governments have been enacting laws that limit the amount of opioid pain medication doctors can prescribe. Fast forward to 2013, after this writer had her third child. An allergic reaction to the pain meds she was prescribed meant that a week after a c-section, she was taking...ibuprofen.

If there is 'systemic pain racism', the fault lies with the government. Health care providers can 'believe your pain' all we want. The government says we can't do much about it, under weight of state and federal laws.

But we digress.

The last thing we need is more division.

Also, Advil is -- and always has been -- over the counter. Anyone can purchase it, at any time, for pain.

Unfortunately.

No, not really.

But in the push to make medicine more 'equitable', policies have changed to ignore the differences between races and -- therefore -- ignore medical conditions that may impact one race more than the other. For example, sickle cell anemia is more prevalent in African Americans. Wokeness in healthcare is a dangerous, potentially deadly, disaster waiting to happen.

Indeed.

Nailed it.

Because it's what corporations do: they embrace a DEI/far-woke position to appease a small group of possible customers, alienate their reliable customer base, and wonder why there's a backlash.

Same reason Democrats call voter ID laws racist.

We all know this.

Exactly.

Will Advil make their product free to combat 'systemic pain racism'? If not, why not?

This is not a racial thing.

Lots of people get blown off when seeking pain meds, of all races, classes, and creeds.

Yep, it apparently does.

They are.

Same. Major headache.

What, indeed.

If Advil wanted to address inequity in pain, they'd go and redress the government and the asinine laws that limit how doctors can prescribe pain medication. That's how this gets fixed. Anything short of that is just clickbait woke nonsense.

***

Tags: BUSINESS HEALTH CARE PFIZER WOKE EQUITY WOKENESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

