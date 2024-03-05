'This Article Seems Racist': AP in Hot Water Over Story About Diversity Being...
Doritos Faces Backlash for Hiring Controversial, Anti-Family 'Non-Binary Trans Girl' As Brand Ambassador

Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on March 05, 2024
Meme screenshot

Corporations never learn, do they? 

It's the same old song and dance every single time a corporation wants to virtue signal how woke and inclusive they are: they hire a questionable, controversial spokesperson sure to alienate their customer base and there's backlash: regular customers are mad, the Left calls the customers bigots, and the corporation is scrambling to save face. Time and again, they chose to placate a small minority of possible customers (who aren't committed customers anyway). while making the reliable customer base less likely to purchase your products.

Advertisement

Bud Light tried it with Dylan Mulvaney and it was a disaster. Now Doritos is doing the same thing in Spain with 'brand ambassador' Samantha Hudson.

Hudson seems absolutely lovely.

Yikes.

We don't know if they really don't get who their customer base is, or if they don't care. But you're probably right about the DEI hire in advertising.

Yep.

Smart move.

Lots of people are very displeased by this.

As to what Hudson's said, well, here you go:

More from Newsweek:

Some have taken to X, formerly Twitter, to resurface the tweets and accuse Hudson of being a pedophile for some tweets that she published in 2015, regarding a 12-year-old, in which she tweeted, according to her, to be funny.

Newsweek has reached out to PepsiCo US and PepsiCo Spain via email for comment.

In addition, some have resurfaced other tweets of Hudson's accusing her of hating women who have been victims of sexual abuse.

Notice how they don't include the tweets.

But here they are (NSFW warning):

Just despicable stuff.

Advertisement

That's our question, too.

Never, apparently.

Or until shareholders start holding them accountable for this behavior, that damages the bottom line.

It's like a twisted version of 'Anything You Can Do, I Can Do Better'.

Ya really didn't have to one-up Bud Light on this one, Doritos.

Families with teenagers buy a lot of food. Doritos just wiped themselves out of that market.

They do this all the time.

Advertisement

Gird your loins, Frito Lay. It's gonna be a bumpy ride. And you deserve every minute of it.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!


Tags: BUD LIGHT CORPORATIONS MISOGYNY PEDOPHILIA SEXISM TRANS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

