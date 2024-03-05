Doritos Faces Backlash for Hiring Controversial, Anti-Family 'Non-Binary Trans Girl' As Brand Ambassador

Corporations never learn, do they?

It's the same old song and dance every single time a corporation wants to virtue signal how woke and inclusive they are: they hire a questionable, controversial spokesperson sure to alienate their customer base and there's backlash: regular customers are mad, the Left calls the customers bigots, and the corporation is scrambling to save face. Time and again, they chose to placate a small minority of possible customers (who aren't committed customers anyway). while making the reliable customer base less likely to purchase your products.

Bud Light tried it with Dylan Mulvaney and it was a disaster. Now Doritos is doing the same thing in Spain with 'brand ambassador' Samantha Hudson.

Doritos just picked Samantha Hudson as their brand ambassador in Spain



Samantha Hudson:

-Admitted to being a pedophiIe

-Identifies as a non-binary trans girl

-Openly mocked victims of child r*pe

-An advocate for "annihiIating, completely destroying, and abolishing the… pic.twitter.com/4t66fE17cN — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 4, 2024

Hudson seems absolutely lovely.

Yikes.

Why are brands like Doritos being so self-destructive? Have they learned nothing from the Budweiser snafu?



Let me guess, their advertising division is headed by a DEI hire? — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) March 4, 2024

We don't know if they really don't get who their customer base is, or if they don't care. But you're probably right about the DEI hire in advertising.

Doritos is about to get the Bud Light treatment — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 4, 2024

Yep.

Looks like I'll just buy HEBitoes from now on. Their store brand is way better than Doritos anyway. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) March 4, 2024

Smart move.

Turns out @Doritos is not only toxic to eat but they support a toxic ideology. https://t.co/9baK0bz7EN — Aurora 🇺🇲 (@FloreFlos) March 4, 2024

Lots of people are very displeased by this.

As to what Hudson's said, well, here you go:

Doritos faces backlash for transgender ambassador's tweet about 12-year-old https://t.co/7r8uLxrb3z pic.twitter.com/j2NuVobrsL — Newsweek (@Newsweek) March 4, 2024

More from Newsweek:

Some have taken to X, formerly Twitter, to resurface the tweets and accuse Hudson of being a pedophile for some tweets that she published in 2015, regarding a 12-year-old, in which she tweeted, according to her, to be funny. Newsweek has reached out to PepsiCo US and PepsiCo Spain via email for comment. In addition, some have resurfaced other tweets of Hudson's accusing her of hating women who have been victims of sexual abuse.

Notice how they don't include the tweets.

But here they are (NSFW warning):

Doritos is doubling down on wokeness by hiring Samantha Hudson, a transgender “woman” and self-admitted p*do as its brand ambassador in Spain, resulting in calls for the boycott of the company's products.



He has expressed a desire to be with 12 year old girls. In addition to… pic.twitter.com/XdNSf3WLZI — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 4, 2024

Just despicable stuff.

That's our question, too.

Never, apparently.

Or until shareholders start holding them accountable for this behavior, that damages the bottom line.

Bud Light: hires Dylan Mulvaney to destroy their brand.



Doritos: Hold my bud light... https://t.co/LgOT3J0T3o — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 4, 2024

It's like a twisted version of 'Anything You Can Do, I Can Do Better'.

Ya really didn't have to one-up Bud Light on this one, Doritos.

A trans/non-binary pedophile advocate for "annihiIating, completely destroying, and abolishing the traditional family"



If you eat @Doritos, that’s who you’re supporting. I’m good. Plenty of chips in the aisle who don’t support pedophiles. https://t.co/WlqbAmh3hF — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 4, 2024

Families with teenagers buy a lot of food. Doritos just wiped themselves out of that market.

Show me a company destroying its current large customer base to attract a small customer base. #BoycottDoritos https://t.co/ZlBt6WsYgD — Lee Hurst #VoteAnyoneButLibLabConGreen (@LeeHurstComic) March 5, 2024

They do this all the time.

Frito Lay -- call Bud Lite execs.



Understand what is coming for you. https://t.co/DQUkYG2fFY — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) March 4, 2024

Gird your loins, Frito Lay. It's gonna be a bumpy ride. And you deserve every minute of it.

***

