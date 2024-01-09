Dylan Mulvaney Spotted at Golden Globes On the One Year Anniversary of Basically Destroying Bud Light

The Final Frontier: Navajo Object to Plans to Leave Remains of Washington, Others...
justmindy
justmindy  |  4:15 PM on January 09, 2024

It's been almost a year since 'Bud Light' decided to team up with Dylan Mulvaney and tank their entire brand. What an anniversary. For his part, Dylan decided to mark the occasion by dressing up like a woman and showing up to the 'Golden Globes'.

Advertisement

Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney appeared on the red carpet at the 81st Golden Globes in Los Angeles Sunday night. 

Mulvaney posed for the cameras as she walked into the ceremony almost one year after her controversial Bud Light promotion.

Mulvaney was already phenomenally popular on TikTok for documenting her transition, but is now known for the controversy surrounding her failed promotion of what was America's most popular beer for 22 years.

The best part of that snippet is 'Dylan was wildly popular on Tik Tok for trying to be a girl until he decided to wreck an uber popular brand in just one campaign'. What a distinction.

Fair question.

Like, if he doesn't have to go through the week before a woman's period where she feels like a literal gremlin and hates the world, he does not get to be called a woman. 

Oh, he's turning heads, for sure.

If we are being honest.

That's gotta hurt.

They used to be grand nights of elegance. Women would wear gorgeous gowns. Now, we are all supposed to clap for this emaciated dude trying to be a girl.

Advertisement

He's turning heads because he looks like the walking dead.

Maybe that can be his new nickname ... Dylan Move-on-already. It kind of rolls off your tongue.

