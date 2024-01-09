Dylan Mulvaney Spotted at Golden Globes On the One Year Anniversary of Basically Destroying Bud Light

It's been almost a year since 'Bud Light' decided to team up with Dylan Mulvaney and tank their entire brand. What an anniversary. For his part, Dylan decided to mark the occasion by dressing up like a woman and showing up to the 'Golden Globes'.

Advertisement

Dylan Mulvaney turns heads on Golden Globes' red carpet as she approaches the one-year anniversary of disastrous Bud Light campaign https://t.co/YqnJuV5Noc pic.twitter.com/DsX18tbWJS — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) January 8, 2024

Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney appeared on the red carpet at the 81st Golden Globes in Los Angeles Sunday night. Mulvaney posed for the cameras as she walked into the ceremony almost one year after her controversial Bud Light promotion. Mulvaney was already phenomenally popular on TikTok for documenting her transition, but is now known for the controversy surrounding her failed promotion of what was America's most popular beer for 22 years.

The best part of that snippet is 'Dylan was wildly popular on Tik Tok for trying to be a girl until he decided to wreck an uber popular brand in just one campaign'. What a distinction.

Why is he there? — Griffin W. Rains (@GriffinRains89) January 8, 2024

Fair question.

"He". Wearing a dress and makeup doesn't make you female.



It's the same as "blackface" and quite rude. https://t.co/sxubL4eoHh — The Strike (@TheStrike777) January 8, 2024

Like, if he doesn't have to go through the week before a woman's period where she feels like a literal gremlin and hates the world, he does not get to be called a woman.

Guys insulting women by insisting a dress and stereotypical girly mannerisms mean they've switched genders are bound to turn heads. https://t.co/tLjkf1aXvY — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) January 8, 2024

Oh, he's turning heads, for sure.

If we are being honest.

Can't change DNA so stop pushing nonsense on your readers. — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) January 8, 2024

Then he has to return home and unfurl the man parts.



Quelle Horreur! — AisA1776 (@TheUnwanted46) January 8, 2024

That's gotta hurt.

I had no idea clowns were invited to the event. — JustOh (@miacat47) January 8, 2024

When I was growing up I always dreamed of going to the Golden Globes, The Academy Awards, etc. now I cannot even stand to watch them 😢this just confirms I’m glad I didn’t even try to flip over this year 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Banapalooza 🤷🏼‍♀️🇺🇸 (@youarenowtheman) January 8, 2024

They used to be grand nights of elegance. Women would wear gorgeous gowns. Now, we are all supposed to clap for this emaciated dude trying to be a girl.

😂 Turns heads because people were too polite to laugh in HIS face. Stop the ridiculous narrative. Another example of journalism dying across the globe. They are liars and just push an agenda. — Truth Storm Part 2 (@TruthStorm02) January 8, 2024

Advertisement

He's turning heads because he looks like the walking dead.

Dylan who.????



Move on, already.!!!! — Charlie Kottman (@KottmanAntiques) January 8, 2024

Maybe that can be his new nickname ... Dylan Move-on-already. It kind of rolls off your tongue.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



