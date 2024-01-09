Dylan Mulvaney Spotted at Golden Globes On the One Year Anniversary of Basically Destroying Bud Light

It's been almost a year since 'Bud Light' decided to team up with Dylan Mulvaney and tank their entire brand. What an anniversary. For his part, Dylan decided to mark the occasion by dressing up like a woman and showing up to the 'Golden Globes'.
Dylan Mulvaney turns heads on Golden Globes' red carpet as she approaches the one-year anniversary of disastrous Bud Light campaign https://t.co/YqnJuV5Noc pic.twitter.com/DsX18tbWJS— Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) January 8, 2024
Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney appeared on the red carpet at the 81st Golden Globes in Los Angeles Sunday night.
Mulvaney posed for the cameras as she walked into the ceremony almost one year after her controversial Bud Light promotion.
Mulvaney was already phenomenally popular on TikTok for documenting her transition, but is now known for the controversy surrounding her failed promotion of what was America's most popular beer for 22 years.
The best part of that snippet is 'Dylan was wildly popular on Tik Tok for trying to be a girl until he decided to wreck an uber popular brand in just one campaign'. What a distinction.
Why is he there?— Griffin W. Rains (@GriffinRains89) January 8, 2024
Fair question.
"He". Wearing a dress and makeup doesn't make you female.— The Strike (@TheStrike777) January 8, 2024
It's the same as "blackface" and quite rude. https://t.co/sxubL4eoHh
Like, if he doesn't have to go through the week before a woman's period where she feels like a literal gremlin and hates the world, he does not get to be called a woman.
Guys insulting women by insisting a dress and stereotypical girly mannerisms mean they've switched genders are bound to turn heads. https://t.co/tLjkf1aXvY— Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) January 8, 2024
Oh, he's turning heads, for sure.
That’s a Man Baby!!! https://t.co/DFr4FvGfES— Richard Marquez (@Bizcanes) January 8, 2024
If we are being honest.
Can't change DNA so stop pushing nonsense on your readers.— Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) January 8, 2024
Then he has to return home and unfurl the man parts.— AisA1776 (@TheUnwanted46) January 8, 2024
Quelle Horreur!
That's gotta hurt.
I had no idea clowns were invited to the event.— JustOh (@miacat47) January 8, 2024
When I was growing up I always dreamed of going to the Golden Globes, The Academy Awards, etc. now I cannot even stand to watch them 😢this just confirms I’m glad I didn’t even try to flip over this year 🤦🏼♀️— Banapalooza 🤷🏼♀️🇺🇸 (@youarenowtheman) January 8, 2024
They used to be grand nights of elegance. Women would wear gorgeous gowns. Now, we are all supposed to clap for this emaciated dude trying to be a girl.
😂 Turns heads because people were too polite to laugh in HIS face. Stop the ridiculous narrative. Another example of journalism dying across the globe. They are liars and just push an agenda.— Truth Storm Part 2 (@TruthStorm02) January 8, 2024
He's turning heads because he looks like the walking dead.
Dylan who.????— Charlie Kottman (@KottmanAntiques) January 8, 2024
Move on, already.!!!!
Maybe that can be his new nickname ... Dylan Move-on-already. It kind of rolls off your tongue.
