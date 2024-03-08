Best Economy EVER, Jack! February Layoffs Highest Since 2009

Last night, during his State of the Union address, Biden bragged hard about how wonderful the economy is and how Bidenomics saved us.

Well, we hate to rain on his parade, but:

Everything is fine ... 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/pSgXhkJunI — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) March 8, 2024

Oof.

More from CNBC:

Layoff announcements in February hit their highest level for the month since the global financial crisis, according to outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. The total of 84,638 planned cuts showed an increase of 3% from January and 9% from the same month a year ago, with technology and finance companies at the forefront.



From a historical perspective, this was the worst February since 2009, which saw 186,350 announcements as the worst of the financial crisis was seemingly coming to an end. Financial markets bottomed the following month, paving the way for the longest economic expansion on record, lasting until the COVID pandemic in March 2020.



Ouch.

Just a guess, but the jobs report is going to contradict this and then be quietly revised next month. 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Edgar (@ufotofu617) March 8, 2024

Just like it's been revised throughout Biden's presidency.

Just as forecast.

We've been sounding the warnings since before this past summer. — Chris B (@ChrisCrbn) March 8, 2024

Some people have. Who will Biden blame when it gets worse?

Losing your good paying full time living wage job with benefits for three part time jobs that pay below a living wage without benefits. Welcome to your declining American standard of living. — Joe Gaffney (@Jtg12461) March 8, 2024

Embrace the decline!

🚨Breaking: WARN notices show the trend will accelerate pic.twitter.com/b33pRiMdnm — Gimme3Steps (@TheSouthGAJohn) March 8, 2024

Oh, goody.

Biden's attitude last night.

To be fair...



In a world of #DEI hiring, I think #layoffs are bullish. pic.twitter.com/dcGmhYp2Pz — Daniel Hussey (@DanielHusseyJr) March 8, 2024

A silver lining.

I was told the state of the union was strong and getting stronger — Nate Archer 😀 (@nafearch) March 8, 2024

If you ignore reality, it sure is.

I'm one of them. Some of the folks layed off at my former company had been there 17 years. Food manufacturing industry. No one is safe. — Rose (@chimerarosetv) March 8, 2024

We're sorry. This sucks.

I had to layoff 5 employees this week!! — 65Chevelle (@65Chevelle472) March 8, 2024

Getting laid off is the worst, but this is a close second.

Don’t believe the BS coming from this administration. It’s not fine. https://t.co/ubQk0YgLtt — Ron LeMaster (@goron32) March 8, 2024

Don't worry, most of us don't.

We have eyes and brains and wallets.

I am a victim of it. Laid off from 2 jobs right before Christmas. https://t.co/PYb0ytAiXC — @eddiesto (@Eddiesto843) March 8, 2024

But Biden said this isn't happening.

More layoffs… highest in 14 years….



NOTHING TO SEE HERE. https://t.co/xNwwopR0e2 — BuyTheCryptoDip (@BuyTheCryptoDip) March 8, 2024

MOVE ALONG.

I hope you guys are preparing for a depression and not a recession. Banks are over leveraged.



Around 2008, there was a market crash where banks had issues with money, and they temporarily restricted people's money. So, have cash on hand and stay safe. https://t.co/phaFxkhJWG — ... (@EMILIOS06452759) March 8, 2024

Buckle up.

This hits home. I was laid off in November, 6 weeks after the birth of my son, my first child. Surviving on a single income in Joe Biden’s “thriving” economy is challenging to say the least. Anyone who thinks the economy is better now than it was 3 years ago needs a reality check https://t.co/izBmmP7FvV — The Peeping Tommy (@ThePeepingTommy) March 8, 2024

And this is going to play a huge role in November. Coupled with immigration, both are net negatives for Biden.

Gee, didn’t hear this mentioned in SOTU last night. https://t.co/NVLv51cmVr — Red Dawn Warning🇺🇸🇺🇸🙏🖖 (@RiverVic1974) March 8, 2024

Can't imagine why.

Desemprego vai começar a incomodar o Fed daqui alguns meses. https://t.co/GcwJmwEqVU — DocTrader (@DocRoger) March 8, 2024

The post translates to: 'Unemployment will start to bother the feds in a few months.'

Hoo boy.

Last night was a giant steaming pile of political BS.

But Biden can't run on an actual record of achievement -- there is none. This is an economy that's barely limping along, and teetering on the edge of disaster.

***

