Except for the Losing, Politico Says Haley Ran a 'Near-Perfect Race'

It usually takes an election cycle for the media to pivot back to the 'Gee, we miss those reasonable Republicans' argument. You know -- the ones where the Republicans they called Hitler and Eva Braun -- are suddenly beloved and missed.

But this by Politio sure has the same vibe.

Haley ran a near perfect race. She just couldn’t figure out Trump. https://t.co/doUmPRTIlY — POLITICO (@politico) March 7, 2024

This is the same Politico that gave Haley a lot of heat when she didn't answer a softball question about the Civil War correctly.

They explain:

Few presidential candidates in recent memory have been as outwardly disciplined as Nikki Haley. The former U.N. Ambassador spent two years preparing to launch her bid for the White House. And, over the course of 13 months, her stump speech barely changed — down to the same pauses, the same inflections on the same words, the same laugh she conjured up when she got to the line about Congress needing to experience VA health care for themselves. (“It’ll be the best health care you’ve ever seen. Guaranteed!”) Her debate performances were so commanding she at times left her rivals stuttering. Her answers on tricky subjects like abortion managed to expertly evade getting nailed down on specifics. With the exception of her Civil War gaffe and muddled messaging last week on Alabama’s IVF ruling, Haley rarely went off script. Even her advance team’s work was widely hailed among campaign veterans as detailed and superior to the competition.

As someone told this writer, this wasn't analysis -- it's fan fiction.

This is also the campaign that put up obviously faked comments from 'supporters', so forgive us if we don't buy this for a second.

No one else is buying it, either.

She ran a perfect race except she couldn't do the one and only thing she actually needed to do. — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) March 7, 2024

Yeah, the primary goal of any campaign is to understand and beat your opponent.

No one can figure out Trump because they're using the wrong logic and reasoning. Also why he's so successful running against them. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) March 7, 2024

Exactly.

If she had run a perfect race, then she would have earned more delegates than Trump:

Trump delegates 995

Haley delegates 85 — Ronald Ledford (@Lamar_001) March 7, 2024

Bingo.

I'm dumber for reading this article — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) March 7, 2024

So are we all.

“Near perfect race,” except the winning part and having support of anyone but Democrat donors part. — Dr. Gay Russian Bot (@overitall69) March 7, 2024

Important things.

LOL. Perfect race? A little out of touch with reality? If that were the case then she would have won. — Ultra MAGAwordsmith❌ (@dadsmithwest13) March 7, 2024

Exactly.

I thought this was from the @TheBabylonBee when I first looked at it. https://t.co/S0I87Z0Fxr — Rich Baris The People's Pundit (@Peoples_Pundit) March 7, 2024

You'd think it was parody.

"The Washington Generals played a near perfect game. They just couldn't figure out the Harlem Globetrotters." https://t.co/WUHoaMG1LU — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) March 7, 2024

Same vibes.

A near perfect race doesn’t put the candidate on the wrong side of important issues from primary voters; get forced to deny a bunch of flip flops, and piss off opponents into endorsing the front runner



Methinks this is all an excuse for the donors lighting their 💰on 🔥 https://t.co/ZjX2x0wY0C — CTIronman (@CTIronman) March 7, 2024

All of this.

So close.

It was perfect for the consulting class which made bank on a candidate who never had any chance whatsoever to win. Not so much for the candidate, or the causes she advocated for. https://t.co/2Wg443A0fb — The Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) March 7, 2024

Nailed it.

My guy, Nikkki Haley got on tv and said slavery wasn't the cause of the civil war https://t.co/LEGoY5Lvlg — I Smoked $364M Trump Bucks (@BlackKnight10k) March 7, 2024

Her campaign was dead in the water before this, but it didn't help.

I said on Hannity a couple of weeks ago that Haley was staying in the race because she wanted a pat on the head from the media and “society.” She got her pat 🤣🙃⬇️ https://t.co/84qYM7Ja18 — Lisa Boothe 🇺🇸 (@LisaMarieBoothe) March 7, 2024

We still think she's holding out for a media gig as the resident Republican.

I think we need to understand the definitions of “near” and “perfect” https://t.co/Kq27pgSD8a — Kyle Cotner (@kylecotner) March 7, 2024

Those words are doing a lot of heavy lifting here.

As always, Politico grades Republicans on a curve https://t.co/4286QBThmJ — Ratfink Maloney (@ratfink_maloney) March 7, 2024

A very steep curve.

***

