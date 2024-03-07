Except for the Losing, Politico Says Haley Ran a 'Near-Perfect Race'

LOL: Human Rights Campaign Says Chaya Raichik Not Welcome in Oklahoma, Bravely Locks...
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on March 07, 2024
meme

It usually takes an election cycle for the media to pivot back to the 'Gee, we miss those reasonable Republicans' argument. You know -- the ones where the Republicans they called Hitler and Eva Braun -- are suddenly beloved and missed.

But this by Politio sure has the same vibe.

This is the same Politico that gave Haley a lot of heat when she didn't answer a softball question about the Civil War correctly.

They explain:

Few presidential candidates in recent memory have been as outwardly disciplined as Nikki Haley.

The former U.N. Ambassador spent two years preparing to launch her bid for the White House. And, over the course of 13 months, her stump speech barely changed — down to the same pauses, the same inflections on the same words, the same laugh she conjured up when she got to the line about Congress needing to experience VA health care for themselves. (“It’ll be the best health care you’ve ever seen. Guaranteed!”)

Her debate performances were so commanding she at times left her rivals stuttering. Her answers on tricky subjects like abortion managed to expertly evade getting nailed down on specifics. With the exception of her Civil War gaffe and muddled messaging last week on Alabama’s IVF ruling, Haley rarely went off script. Even her advance team’s work was widely hailed among campaign veterans as detailed and superior to the competition.

As someone told this writer, this wasn't analysis -- it's fan fiction.

This is also the campaign that put up obviously faked comments from 'supporters', so forgive us if we don't buy this for a second.

No one else is buying it, either.

Yeah, the primary goal of any campaign is to understand and beat your opponent.

Exactly.

Bingo.

So are we all.

Important things.

Exactly.

You'd think it was parody.

Same vibes.

All of this.

So close.

Nailed it.

Her campaign was dead in the water before this, but it didn't help.

We still think she's holding out for a media gig as the resident Republican.

Those words are doing a lot of heavy lifting here.

A very steep curve.

***

