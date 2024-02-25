SURE: Journalist Lamenting Days of 'Normal' Republicans Reminded of How Awful the Left Treated Them

For Leftists, history began approximately five minutes ago and anything prior to that is irrelevant to the present discourse.

Micah Erfan, a columnist and self-described liberal from Houston, thinks we've forgotten...well, every presidential election of our entire lives, apparently:

Y’all remember when Republicans were normal??? pic.twitter.com/TTdcSnqDNC — Micah Erfan 🇺🇸 (@micah_erfan) February 24, 2024

We remember.

And we remember what the Left said about those Republicans in 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020, and now in 2024.

The Left did not consider them 'normal', but some reincarnation of Hitler, Pol Pot, and every fascist dictator who ever lived.

Thankfully, Micah got schooled:

Ah yes, a photo of normal Republicans...taken the same year that the Chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party compared Nikki to Eva Braun at the Democratic National Convention. https://t.co/beTgsSSiSx — Damin Toell (@damintoell) February 25, 2024

Nikki Haley is a lot of things; Eva Braun isn't one of them.

this is the election cycle where the current president of the united states said romney was going to re-enslave black people. — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) February 24, 2024

We remember that, too.

That's the only kind of Republican the Left likes: one who loses.

You told me Romney was Worse Than Hitler! (tm). — Tom in FL (@thomasa56) February 25, 2024

They came up with a lot of smears of Romney:

In 2012, Democrats and the national press accused Mitt Romney of being a gay bully in high school, abusing the family dog, giving employees cancer, and racist for supporting bipartisan welfare reform.



And now that he lost, you want to say he was “normal.” https://t.co/00ZsyplYWu — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) February 24, 2024

They're so transparent.

You accused him of giving a woman cancer. https://t.co/y4j4iACAe5 — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) February 24, 2024

Yep.

2024: ugh those old republicans were so reasonable, not like today’s



2012: Mitt Romney will actually reinstate slavery https://t.co/Jhf07PeeK5 pic.twitter.com/LdOXBC31Yg — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) February 24, 2024

The best part of this is the Left has a direct hand in making Trump a thing in politics.

The way Democratic politicians and the media treated Romney was not meaningfully different from the way they treated Trump. They taught the GOP there was no point in moderation. https://t.co/5Ei7WoHYYC — Payton Alexander (@AlexanderPayton) February 24, 2024

After years of bashing now 'normal' Republicans as Hitler's spawn, the voting public decided to give them the proverbial middle finger and nominate Trump. For all his many faults, Trump at least didn't seem to openly hold the voters in disdain in 2016.

And he was a racist bully/murderer who was going to outlaw contraception. https://t.co/MRzo2UcaWy — Holden (@Holden114) February 24, 2024

And tampons. Don't forget Romney was going to outlaw tampons.

Normal in what sense? Those who were willing to "lose gracefully" and let you Leftists steamroll your crap policies all over the country? https://t.co/x9TmygXevt — Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) February 24, 2024

Yep. Exactly that.

This is the kind of stuff they reported on, and don't want you to remember, as they long for the days of 'normal' Republicans (who they used to say were just like Hitler).

“Remember when republicans agreed with democrats on 80% of subjects and we still called them racists and sexists who wanted to bring back slavery?” https://t.co/Ge8sRmimcm — Jared Rabel (@JradRabel) February 24, 2024

That's their definition of a 'normal' Republican: Democrate lite.

You LITERALLY called that guy a Nazi baby raper who killed grandma with his poisoned penis while he sexually assaulted her.



Yeah I remember. https://t.co/NeirdeccDN — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) February 24, 2024

Harsh, but honest and on point.

Normal got us here.



We're all done with normal. https://t.co/nEu34k8DPh — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) February 25, 2024

When normal means 'what Democrats want', yes. We are done with that version of normal.

Of course Democrats want Republicans who can’t appeal to minorities and working class Americans. https://t.co/GaUCJrBb5Q — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) February 25, 2024

Of course they do.

The sad thing is in 20 years Democrats will hold up pictures of Donald Trump and say "Y’all remember when Republicans were normal" and not crazy like the Republicans of 2044. https://t.co/G7gDd3yewp — Izengabe (@Izengabe_) February 25, 2024

And if anyone but Trump was the presumptive GOP nominee, you bet they'd be playing that card already.





