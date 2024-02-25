SURE: Journalist Lamenting Days of 'Normal' Republicans Reminded of How Awful the Left Treated Them

Biden Receives Beginner's Class in MATH After Claiming US Inflation Lower Than Other...
Amy Curtis  |  1:00 PM on February 25, 2024
Twitter

For Leftists, history began approximately five minutes ago and anything prior to that is irrelevant to the present discourse.

Micah Erfan, a columnist and self-described liberal from Houston, thinks we've forgotten...well, every presidential election of our entire lives, apparently:



We remember.

And we remember what the Left said about those Republicans in 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020, and now in 2024.

The Left did not consider them 'normal', but some reincarnation of Hitler, Pol Pot, and every fascist dictator who ever lived.

Thankfully, Micah got schooled:

Nikki Haley is a lot of things; Eva Braun isn't one of them.

We remember that, too.

That's the only kind of Republican the Left likes: one who loses.

They came up with a lot of smears of Romney:



They're so transparent.

Yep.

The best part of this is the Left has a direct hand in making Trump a thing in politics.

After years of bashing now 'normal' Republicans as Hitler's spawn, the voting public decided to give them the proverbial middle finger and nominate Trump. For all his many faults, Trump at least didn't seem to openly hold the voters in disdain in 2016.

And tampons. Don't forget Romney was going to outlaw tampons.



Yep. Exactly that.

This is the kind of stuff they reported on, and don't want you to remember, as they long for the days of 'normal' Republicans (who they used to say were just like Hitler).

That's their definition of a 'normal' Republican: Democrate lite.

Harsh, but honest and on point.

When normal means 'what Democrats want', yes. We are done with that version of normal.

Of course they do.



And if anyone but Trump was the presumptive GOP nominee, you bet they'd be playing that card already.


***



