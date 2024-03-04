Sour Grapes Alert: Nikki Haley Says She's No Longer Bound by RNC Pledge to Endorse Trump

'I've Seen It for Myself!' John Kirby's 'Doing the SNL Sketch' to Vouch...
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on March 04, 2024
AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

Nikki Haley, who has won precisely one primary races against Donald Trump, is not a happy camper. The primaries are not going well for her, and outside of winning DC over the weekend, she's second place in a two-person race. In Nevada, where Trump wasn't on the ballot, she lost to 'None of These Candidates.' Ouch.

Now she's going back on the RNC pledge to endorse Trump if he's the nominee, which is inevitable at this point:

Really a bad look.

More from NBC News:

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley no longer feels bound by a pledge made to the Republican National Committee that she would support the GOP presidential nominee, she said in an interview that aired Sunday.

Asked by NBC News’ “Meet the Press” moderator Kristen Welker, “So you’re no longer bound by that pledge?” Haley responded that she was not obligated to endorse former President Donald Trump if he becomes the Republican nominee.

“No, I think I’ll make what decision I want to make, but that’s not something I’m thinking about,” she said, noting that “if you talk about an endorsement, you’re talking about a loss. I don’t think like that.”

She added, “When you’re in a race, you don’t think about losing. You think about continuing to go forward.”

Except this isn't a race.

Haley has lost almost every primary, including her home state of South Carolina.

She's not going forward.

She's not even treading water.

She's foundering in the wake of the S.S. Trump.

She says a lot of things that don't make sense.

Not a chance he does that.

A safe assumption.

She knows it.

Add Joe Biden into the mix and this is the best we could do?

Yikes.

Laying down the marker: Haley is auditioning for a post-political position at CNN or MSNBC.

Yes, she has.

Another unforced error, just like her embarrassing Civil War gaffe and countless others.

It really is.

Says a lot about how she'd govern as president, no?

Which is why they like her so much.

The Democrats wouldn't have her. Just a few years ago, they were calling her Eva Braun.

Yeah, how'd that work for Romney?

'Nikkie Failey'. Ouch. Make it 1-9, but the point still stands.

Would any of us be surprised if she did?

Her political career is over; she wouldn't get elected local dog catcher at this point. As we said above -- she's hoping to get a gig on CNN or some other media outlet as their resident 'Republican', who will bash other Republicans.

***

Tags: 2024 DONALD TRUMP GOP NIKKI HALEY PRIMARY REPUBLICAN

