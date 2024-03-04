Sour Grapes Alert: Nikki Haley Says She's No Longer Bound by RNC Pledge to Endorse Trump

Nikki Haley, who has won precisely one primary races against Donald Trump, is not a happy camper. The primaries are not going well for her, and outside of winning DC over the weekend, she's second place in a two-person race. In Nevada, where Trump wasn't on the ballot, she lost to 'None of These Candidates.' Ouch.

Now she's going back on the RNC pledge to endorse Trump if he's the nominee, which is inevitable at this point:

Nikki Haley says she’s no longer bound by RNC pledge to endorse Trump if he wins https://t.co/tUJeAsDbJR — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) March 3, 2024

Really a bad look.

More from NBC News:

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley no longer feels bound by a pledge made to the Republican National Committee that she would support the GOP presidential nominee, she said in an interview that aired Sunday. Asked by NBC News’ “Meet the Press” moderator Kristen Welker, “So you’re no longer bound by that pledge?” Haley responded that she was not obligated to endorse former President Donald Trump if he becomes the Republican nominee. “No, I think I’ll make what decision I want to make, but that’s not something I’m thinking about,” she said, noting that “if you talk about an endorsement, you’re talking about a loss. I don’t think like that.” She added, “When you’re in a race, you don’t think about losing. You think about continuing to go forward.”

Except this isn't a race.

Haley has lost almost every primary, including her home state of South Carolina.

She's not going forward.

She's not even treading water.

She's foundering in the wake of the S.S. Trump.

Haley "This primary isn't about Trump vs Haley" Huh???

Of course it is. — Gregg (@GatorGregg04) March 3, 2024

She says a lot of things that don't make sense.

I predict he offers her the VP spot and she takes it. — MissBev (@TheRealMissBev1) March 3, 2024

Not a chance he does that.

So that type of "nevermind" would also apply to campaign promises we could assume. — paulKay (@geezerpk) March 3, 2024

A safe assumption.

She will always be in second place in a two person race. — Jon Sanchez (@JonSanchez) March 3, 2024

She knows it.

lol it’s a primary now between a big spending nyc democrat and a South Carolina democrat who plays the identity politics game. Such terrible choices. https://t.co/7rNzyMlGXV — Long Monkeypox (@podiatristdon) March 3, 2024

Add Joe Biden into the mix and this is the best we could do?

Yikes.

She's done with Republican politics and she knows it. https://t.co/xV0TrQH7fa — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) March 3, 2024

Laying down the marker: Haley is auditioning for a post-political position at CNN or MSNBC.

She’s really painted herself into a corner https://t.co/Db1ljbrtWo — CTIronman (@CTIronman) March 3, 2024

Yes, she has.

Another unforced error, just like her embarrassing Civil War gaffe and countless others.

This makes no sense to me.



If you are going to do this, why not from the beginning? Unless you are just being cynical.



I guess if she views this as her last hurrah it makes some sense, but even then it's a strange choice now. https://t.co/3MXBYUEnas — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 3, 2024

It really is.

Says a lot about how she'd govern as president, no?

In reality, Nikki Haley has always been a moderate Dem. https://t.co/Khm6Xx1GDO — SarahAnnRhoades (@SarahAnnRhoades) March 3, 2024

Which is why they like her so much.

If she still wants to do politics in the future, I would advise her to run in the Democrat Primary in 2028.



I'm pretty sure even she knows that she has no future in the GOP https://t.co/Fs6ST32gYP — Republican Politics Enjoyer (@RepElections) March 3, 2024

The Democrats wouldn't have her. Just a few years ago, they were calling her Eva Braun.

A Republican other than Romney not eternally selling their soul to Trump even if it's for only 5 minutes? https://t.co/LPNHPEvgDh pic.twitter.com/aC8qeikgxk — Gavin Newsom Stan🌐🇯🇴🇨🇳 (@GavinNewsomAlt) March 3, 2024

Yeah, how'd that work for Romney?

Nikki Failey is 0-9 v the Donald.



There fixed it for us! https://t.co/x1jdT03ccV — Joe Scaborough-Brazinski (parody) (@hackshiller) March 3, 2024

'Nikkie Failey'. Ouch. Make it 1-9, but the point still stands.

Is she gonna endorse **Biden**?



I mean she's done in GOP politics, right? https://t.co/HaIX9pCFhh — Hank Epton (@HankEpton) March 3, 2024

Would any of us be surprised if she did?

Nikki has crossed the Rubicon…..if she ends up endorsing Trump that will be the end of her political career in future general elections. https://t.co/t84xfw8CHI — Oliver Kite (@oliver_vol) March 3, 2024

Her political career is over; she wouldn't get elected local dog catcher at this point. As we said above -- she's hoping to get a gig on CNN or some other media outlet as their resident 'Republican', who will bash other Republicans.

***

