Voice of Reason: J.K. Rowling Continues As Tireless Advocate of Women and Girls Amid Trans Insanity

JK Rowling is a queen. Not only is she one of the most wildly successful authors in the history of publishing, she's a tireless advocate for women's rights and safety. Even amid the insanity of the trans crowd, who threaten and harass her on a daily basis.

But she remains unwavering. Her position is rational and reasonable: she doesn't hate trans people, but she will never endorse or subscribe to the insanity that men can invade women's spaces simply because they say they're a woman.

Case in point, this thread:

It is possible to want trans people to be safe and happy while recognising that there are risks to women and girls in eradicating single sex spaces. Women and girls are being pressured to surrender their hard-won rights to a group that poses a proven danger to them. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/MJGbUtgReP — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 2, 2024

The statistics don't lie. Some - not all - trans-identified males have committed sexual and violent offences against women and girls. Some male predators have capitalised on gender identity activism to claim a trans identity they never espoused pre-conviction or assault. 2/3 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 2, 2024

Telling women and girls they must accept increased risk to themselves to appease male feelings is the very definition of the patriarchy you claim to stand against. Vulnerable women are paying the price for a fashionable fallacy that has serious, real world consequences. 3/3 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 2, 2024

Amen.

For decades, the Left railed against the patriarchy and oppressive men.

Now they're letting men run roughshod over women -- including in our locker rooms, restrooms, and even the language used to refer to us.

you're more of an ally by saying this than doctors who "affirm" and profit off urging medication or surgery that increases their wealth. — lisamarie (@Lisa_from_SoCal) March 2, 2024

People who speak the truth are always better allies than those who lie to protect feelings.

Women are still the most oppressed class of people in the entire world.



Do men actually think it’s ok to identify into someone else’s oppression?



Of course not, that’s ridiculous pic.twitter.com/0rCQyxz1Rb — Had Enough (@blain63088) March 2, 2024

This is exactly it.

This is basically life in 2024 pic.twitter.com/GPIQgnnMXm — शून्य (@Shunyaa00) March 2, 2024

Basically. And it's so exhausting.

I do so agree with Ms Rowling, our spaces are getting very dangerous in many areas for women to feel safe in. — JA 77 (@jayzheather7) March 2, 2024

It shouldn't be this way, and it doesn't have to be.

We're not trying to be mean to them. There are just legitimate concerns and considerations.🤷‍♂️ — 0dinbot (@0dinbot) March 2, 2024

Exactly. But our legitimate concerns and safety take a back seat to their feelings. And that's so very wrong.

Ms. Rowling might be the only real feminist left. https://t.co/n9EUauPBmA — GAgirl1967❤️🖤 wishes y’all a blessed 2024! (@Tamzilla_52) March 2, 2024

There are a handful of them, but not nearly enough.

We need more JK Rowlings.

J.K Rowling represents the millions of Americans, Canadians, and Brits who have the common decency to respect and maintain female spaces and not cave to the fanatical gender cult in the name of “love and compassion.”



Failing to abide by liberal trends is costly, but worth paying https://t.co/2G2Ecu87eb — Rav Arora (@Ravarora1) March 2, 2024

Worth every penny.

It takes a woman expert in the joys of fantasy to explain the hard and jagged and unforgiving edges of reality. https://t.co/LTXriQcKRH — Dennis Noel Kavanagh (@Jebadoo2) March 2, 2024

What an excellent turn of phrase, and 100% spot-on.

It’ll never not be funny that white males are still effectively controlling the conversations. https://t.co/63z3elzZNT — YallQaeda (@jkrwld) March 3, 2024

And the people who normally lose their minds over white males doing or saying anything are totally fine with this.

This is literally a genocide of the trillions of trans people. https://t.co/CLeoFUxtz7 — Dan weinstein (@bjweinstein2) March 2, 2024

We get this is tongue-in-cheek, but that's what they argue: Rowling saying common sense things kills people. It's insane.

When I was captured by this ideology, I remember putting out a tweet saying “ Eff JKR”… I hadn’t even bothered to read what she said before posting it. I was wrong,



THANK YOU @jk_rowling for being a voice of reason when I wasn’t able to see through the emotional manipulation. https://t.co/FPqps5uR1x — Emelle (@canthavemybones) March 2, 2024

It takes guts to admit you were wrong.

Women’s rights are being stripped away. Slowly, our voices are being muffled. https://t.co/TPEYHEaF1W — RiRi’s Place (@RiRisPlace) March 2, 2024

And we're attacked when we stand up for ourselves.

Rowling has never been wrong on this, and she's been right on it before the right even hear of it. And she will keep pointing out the truth! https://t.co/yGJZbLwv54 — BarnDoor 🇺🇲🐊 (@BarnDoor942) March 2, 2024

We're glad she's going to keep fighting the good fight.

***

