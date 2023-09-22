Pregnant WOMEN: NBC called on the carpet for using ‘pregnant people,' trying to erase women

Every once in a while (okay, we lied, very frequently) the news media reminds us just how grossly biased and anti-science they are. Today, NBC News reminded women ... sorry 'pregnant people' ... it was time to get the RSV vaccine:

Pregnant people should get an RSV vaccine at 32 to 36 weeks’ gestation in order to protect their newborns from RSV, according to a CDC advisory committee. https://t.co/fyB4S8xsQ6 — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 22, 2023

Except we're having none of this 'pregnant people' nonsense. The word is women. Pregnant women, NBC.

NBC deserves the quotes around 'news.'

You mean women? — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) September 22, 2023

Yes, women. They meant women.

"Pregnant people."



Look how they can just flip a switch and make real a brand new thing they just made up. https://t.co/xHBXkftJeO — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) September 22, 2023

They can only get away with it if we let them. And Twitter/X is having none of it.

You’ve been erased, women. Congratulations on all the acceptance tho — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) September 22, 2023

It's always women who are removed from the equation, isn't it? Complete and total erasure of women.

We mean, look at all the pejoratives they've come up with to replace women in order not to offend the T in LGBTQ:

Stop using “pregnant people” when only women can get pregnant. We’re not cervix owners, chest feeders, or pregnant people. WE ARE WOMEN. https://t.co/DhhgnJZbzA — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) September 22, 2023

We think 'egg producer' was the most insulting.

‘Pregnant people’ is better than some of the things I’ve seen them label women as lately I guess 🤷🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/CaF1LJBPg1 — Clint (@pack_rulz1978) September 23, 2023

He's got a point.

And setting aside the insulting erasure of women, others raised another very important point. After three years of lies about the COVID vaccine and public trust in the CDC in the tank (and even the CDC knows it), shouldn't they be doing everything in their power to regain and rebuild public trust? Like following the actual science that says only women can get pregnant?

Instead, they double down on 'gender neutral language' and call women 'pregnant people.' That'll do the trick to regain trust.

The CDC claims it wants to regain trust and yet uses the bogus term “pregnant people” https://t.co/fElLCBkOL8 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 23, 2023

They're off to a great start.

I’m gonna go out on a limb and say you shouldn’t take medical advice from an agency that uses the term “pregnant people.” https://t.co/DDiS98DM58 — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) September 22, 2023

Certainly seems sketchy to us.

I’m not inclined to take medical advice from people who don’t know what a woman is. https://t.co/miwe4CDDru — CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) September 22, 2023

You're not alone.

Remember the "Party of Science" are no longer allowed to say that the people who get pregnant are W.O.M.E.N. https://t.co/pI7BtbeU5W — KRYSTAL In FL 🐊 🇺🇸 (@MsBradsher) September 22, 2023

'Party of Science' indeed.

Imagine getting a "journalism" degree and still not know the term "women".🙄 https://t.co/ebWA6SRSxZ — 🇺🇸OldGuy_54 (@Oldguy_54) September 22, 2023

They know the word women. They're just choosing not to use it.

“Pregnant people”. Things dont have to be this stupid. https://t.co/HIc6uWwsoi — Paul Thacker (@paulthacker11) September 22, 2023

No, they don't. But they sure are.

Why do they offend the majority by using the stupid phrase "pregnant people" to avoid potentially offending a handful of mentally ill people who would find the word "women" offensive? https://t.co/eYKxVZoSCc — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) September 22, 2023

Because they have their agenda, and they will not deviate from it, no matter what.

Ok. But when should people who don’t have a vagina but pretend they can get pregnant get it? https://t.co/uQKqKIUzRC — Tandy (@dantypo) September 22, 2023

We have no idea, but this question is no more ridiculous than the phrase 'pregnant people.'

NBC uses the ridiculous phrase "Pregnant people" in this tweet to avoid saying the word 'woman.'



BUT their featured image description is literally "A pregnant young woman." https://t.co/ySNddmpV98 pic.twitter.com/lVGui6AdqI — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) September 22, 2023

Heh. You can never escape reality, no matter how hard you try, NBC.

The use of “pregnant people” is the only red flag you need to tell them to get bent https://t.co/q81WW5AwbE — Seth Noble (@Nobes135) September 23, 2023

Hallelujah.

Once more for the people in the back:

Pregnant people?



Why not just say “pregnant women” NBC? https://t.co/wMnrqT9VE5 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 22, 2023

Women. The word is women.

***

