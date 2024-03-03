Good Luck With That: Actor Terrence Howard Owes $1 Million in Back Taxes...
New Republic: Hatchet Man Ben Sasse Fires All University of Florida DEI Staff

He Did the Meme: Atheist Commie Posts Thoughts on Jesus, Capitalism and Things Go Very Badly for Him

Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on March 03, 2024
Meme

There's a distinction between atheists and what we'll call anti-theists. Atheists, by and large, are just people who don't believe in God's existence. They're usually tolerant of others who believe differently and the free expression of religion. Some of our dearest friends are atheists.

Anti-theists, on the other hand? Hooo boy. They may identify as atheists, but they give the former group a bad name. They're intolerant, bigoted, and -- above all -- grossly misinformed, to the point of stupidity. Add in being an open commie, and the levels of stupidity are guaranteed to make your brain hurt.

So when they say something so outrageously dumb, it's highly entertaining to watch them get a lesson. And it's a lesson they never really seem to learn.

First, you're a commie who hates religion, so why do you even mention Jesus? He doesn't exist, according to you. Take all the seats.

There are so many other problems in the world, the system of economics that has lifted more people out of poverty than anything is low on the list of priorities.

He's so far off base here.

And communists killed millions of innocent people -- including a lot of religious people -- so our buddy really didn't think this argument through.

He is literally the meme.

Yawn. This argument that 'Jesus wasn't white' is so tiresome. We're aware. We don't care; he's Jesus.

There you go with facts and logic.

Every. Single. Time.

The government loves to shut down church soup kitchens and homeless shelters.

They always do.

Maybe the Left can't meme because they are the meme.

It's not? Shocker!

No, it's not.

Commie atheists always think someone else should take care of people.

There's definitely an antisemitic tone to the post, too. He's just making friends all over the place, isn't he?

Nailed it. The people who don't believe Jesus even existed totally know what His priorities are.

And history is rife with examples of how awful, impoverished, and oppressive life under communist regimes is, but somehow that's okay?

Yeah, no.

***

