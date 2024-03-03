He Did the Meme: Atheist Commie Posts Thoughts on Jesus, Capitalism and Things Go Very Badly for Him

There's a distinction between atheists and what we'll call anti-theists. Atheists, by and large, are just people who don't believe in God's existence. They're usually tolerant of others who believe differently and the free expression of religion. Some of our dearest friends are atheists.

Advertisement

Anti-theists, on the other hand? Hooo boy. They may identify as atheists, but they give the former group a bad name. They're intolerant, bigoted, and -- above all -- grossly misinformed, to the point of stupidity. Add in being an open commie, and the levels of stupidity are guaranteed to make your brain hurt.

So when they say something so outrageously dumb, it's highly entertaining to watch them get a lesson. And it's a lesson they never really seem to learn.

If Jesus returned he’d condemn war and capitalism and they’d crucify him all over again. — K ☭ (@IbaraEleven) February 29, 2024

First, you're a commie who hates religion, so why do you even mention Jesus? He doesn't exist, according to you. Take all the seats.

He would not. — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) March 2, 2024

There are so many other problems in the world, the system of economics that has lifted more people out of poverty than anything is low on the list of priorities.

He's so far off base here.

He would not condemn capitalism, capitalism has raised a standard of living for more people on this planet than any other social activity.



he would condemn statists that claim a monopoly on violence to coerce people into paying taxes . — Bill Hinds (@billhinds302) March 1, 2024

And communists killed millions of innocent people -- including a lot of religious people -- so our buddy really didn't think this argument through.

He is literally the meme.

This is more true than any Christian would ever admit. Jesus would not be welcomed with open arms if they thought he was just some dude. They'd push him away because his skin color was darker than theirs — 🏴‍☠️ (@mikeljerkson) March 1, 2024

Yawn. This argument that 'Jesus wasn't white' is so tiresome. We're aware. We don't care; he's Jesus.

Jesus was:



'Render unto Caesar what is Caesar's, and render unto God what is God's.'



Not a leftist or communist



'If anyone causes one of these little ones to stumble, it would be better for them to have a stone hung around their neck and to be drowned in the sea'



Not a… — ˏˋ°•*⁀➷ (@sidestepbandito) March 1, 2024

There you go with facts and logic.

Every. Single. Time.

The government loves to shut down church soup kitchens and homeless shelters.

Advertisement

They always do.

Maybe the Left can't meme because they are the meme.

I don’t have a take on whether Jesus was a socialist, but I will say that “feed the poor” is not the same thing as “collectivize productive property” https://t.co/EYORul9WlK — Chris Freiman (@cafreiman) March 1, 2024

It's not? Shocker!

When Jesus comes back he’s gonna be pissed bro. And capitalism is gonna not be on the list of “things to end the world over” pic.twitter.com/lRaHl86NEI — Cajun Sparkle Bog Halfling Hobo (@BudLightSadness) March 2, 2024

No, it's not.

Jesus would condemn those who think that the government should take care of people instead of people taking care of people. https://t.co/Hm17Z2qHis — Deedo (@Deedo_70) March 1, 2024

Commie atheists always think someone else should take care of people.

Have you ever met a ☭ that wasn't a raging antisemite?



Never. https://t.co/4czaoChQLb — 🟦 𓂆 tikkunist | تيقونسط 🍇🌵🏳️‍🌈 (@tikkunist) March 1, 2024

There's definitely an antisemitic tone to the post, too. He's just making friends all over the place, isn't he?

Things Jesus would think are important:

1. Smashing Capitalism

2. Respecting trans voices

3. Fighting Christian Nationalism



Things Jesus would consider lame or blasé:

1. Following Jesus

2. Following the teaching of Jesus https://t.co/I4fZnk4h0u — Dr Beefy Sexx, DMD (@MikeJazzpenis) March 1, 2024

Advertisement

Nailed it. The people who don't believe Jesus even existed totally know what His priorities are.

Your ideology demands atheism and persecutes those who believe in Him. https://t.co/Km1sPGc4qa — RIP Tim & Stacy Wakefield (@Mr_Chuckie16) February 29, 2024

And history is rife with examples of how awful, impoverished, and oppressive life under communist regimes is, but somehow that's okay?

Yeah, no.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!