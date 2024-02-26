Media Squee Over Biden's Totally Unscheduled and Surprise Appearance That Was Announced Da...
The Cut: Can We Keep Our Sons From Turning Conservative?
Gag! The New York Post Attempts to Convince American Women to Embrace 'Babygirl'...
The Fani Willis Plot Thickens As Her Paramour's Law Partner and Attorney is...
Bill Kristol Has a Special Reminder for the Supreme Court
Ring Doorbell Camera Catches FBI Raid on January 6 Suspect
If District Attorney Fani Willis Were White, None of This Would Matter
Virginia State Senator Playing Pretend STORMS Out After Winsome Sears Accurately Genders H...
Students Stage Walk Out to Protest Bullying as Cause of Nex Benedict's Death...
Axios: Trump Would Win in a Landslide If America Were Old, White Christians...
Government Is Not Your Friend: Vaccines, Mandates, and the Dangers of Government Healthcar...
WAH! Jake Tapper Is Boot Stompin' Mad Republicans Are Pointing Out Biden's Border...
'What a Self-Destructive Narcissist.' NY Playwright Orders Attention Protesting His Own HI...
Say WHAT? NBC News Headline Describing School Bathroom Death Is Basically Incoherent Lefti...

'Young Atheist' Tries to Virtue Signal About How Great Atheists are, But Their Argument Has a Big Problem

Coucy
Coucy  |  9:00 PM on February 26, 2024
Twitchy/UHF Meme

Memes are in many ways the currency of Twitter. Some are funny (usually, in our opinion, memes from the right), while some are meant to make you think. The ones that are more thought pieces are a lot harder to pull off, of course, because if there's one thing that people tend to not much like it's being preached to when they haven't asked for it. Plus you run into the complication that something that seems like a really good point in your head maybe doesn't work as well as you thought it would once other people start critically analyzing it. Take, for example, this post from an account that goes by 'Young Atheist', doing their edgy best to show how much better atheism is:

Advertisement

This isn't a new thought... heck, this isn't even a new meme! We wrote about someone else out there peddling this meme a few months ago in fact... and with surprisingly similar results: People asking where all the atheist hospitals are, mostly.

This is very much true. As noted by the Catholic Health Association of the United States,

Comprised of more than 600 hospitals and 1,600 long-term care and other health facilities in all 50 states, the Catholic health ministry is the largest group of nonprofit health care providers in the nation. Every day, more than one in seven patients in the U.S. is cared for in a Catholic hospital.

So... surely there are some atheist examples we can be pointed to? Where's 'Saint Nobody's Hospital For The Sick'? Where's 'There's No God General Hospital'? Anybody?

Recommended

The Fani Willis Plot Thickens As Her Paramour's Law Partner and Attorney is Forced to Testify
justmindy
Advertisement

Atheism and anti-theism hasn't built much, no, but as is pointed out it's destroyed stuff and that's just a good, right?

Yeah, we're guessing those aren't the atheists the author of the meme had in mind. Of course given that the quote itself is from Madalyn Murray O'Hair, the anarchist radical feminist founder of 'American Atheist Magazine' who was also a holocaust denier maybe she'd be cool with being lumped in with Stalin and Mao. Who knows.

The marvel of Tom Lehrer is that on most topics there's a song he did decades ago that's apropos to the topic. This is of course no different

Advertisement

Honestly if atheists wanted to step up and start running hospitals I doubt most religious organizations would mind, as long as people were getting the care they needed. Somehow though it's so much easier to try to insult those who are doing stuff than it is to actually do stuff yourself... couch warrioring is the way of things these days. But there's also the problem that the whole point of atheism is that there is no unifying principle to it; churches have a central tenet and deity around which they can rally, whereas atheism just has a generalized agreement in the absence of a deity, which would be an odd and difficult thing to build a religious or quasi-religious organization around. The closest they can really muster are things like The Satanic Temple which doesn't do much but build cheap statues of Baphomet in state houses to be edgy which is a big fat lot of help to nobody.

Advertisement

But rest assured that the next time one of these folks gets unexpectedly ill and needs medical attention there's likely to be a nice doctor at a nearby catholic hospital that will be happy to see to their health... it's only the Christian thing to do.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CATHOLIC CHURCH GOD HOSPITAL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Fani Willis Plot Thickens As Her Paramour's Law Partner and Attorney is Forced to Testify
justmindy
The Cut: Can We Keep Our Sons From Turning Conservative?
Brett T.
Virginia State Senator Playing Pretend STORMS Out After Winsome Sears Accurately Genders Him
justmindy
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Bill Kristol Has a Special Reminder for the Supreme Court
Brett T.
WAH! Jake Tapper Is Boot Stompin' Mad Republicans Are Pointing Out Biden's Border Failure
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Fani Willis Plot Thickens As Her Paramour's Law Partner and Attorney is Forced to Testify justmindy
Advertisement