Oh Honey, No: Atheist Tries Being Smug, Gets Schooled Instead

We know and love many atheists.

But we draw a distinction between atheists (people who don't believe in God), and anti-theists, people who despise religion and religious expression.

For the latter, their lack of belief becomes a religion of its own, one with its own history and mythos. Like this:

And in case it gets deleted or locked down, here's a screenshot:





Twitter/X users were more than happy to dispel this notion that atheists are the only ones ones who care:

The Catholic Church is the largest non-government provider of education and health care in the world with (in 2013) around 18,000 clinics, 16,000 homes for the elderly and those with special needs, and 5,500 hospitals, with 65 percent of them located in developing countries. — Napoleon Bonaparte Appreciator (@NapoleonBonabot) December 11, 2023

Atheist believe that hospitals should be built.

But, Christians are the ones who have built them. — QTheLibertine (@QTheLibertine1) December 10, 2023

Hospitals were a Catholic invention. The idea (and now expectation in every civilized culture) that you could get medical treatment regardless of your situation was born out of the work of the Church - specifically convents.



The same is true of universities. — Bob (@b88008800) December 10, 2023

Early Christians developed hospitals. There is also evidence of hospitals in early Islam. Either way, religious people started the concepts of hospitals.

“An atheist believes a hospital should be built instead of a church.”



Imagine chiseling your ignorance into rock. pic.twitter.com/HpJfdBaLL5 — Arturo Boremano (definitely NOT “Arthur Boreman”) (@ArthurBoreman) December 11, 2023

Really is a thing of beauty, no?

An atheist believes in making a performative monument announcing to others the actions he takes.



Instead of just taking the action he must inform everyone what he is doing, though he doesn't do them at all. https://t.co/sCnjRDy2AI — Ancient Philosophy🦉 (@AncPhi) December 12, 2023

Ouch.

Funny thing, Christians can in fact walk and chew gum or in this case, preach the gospel and do works of mercy. https://t.co/QrWE4NLtHk pic.twitter.com/CVE0Tw9pgt — Colton (@coltonlbrewer) December 12, 2023

Yes, we can.

So much cognitive dissonance and intellectual dishonesty in this post it hurts my bones. https://t.co/dM9D3uyJTZ — Edmund (@Kulambq) December 12, 2023

And about the person that quote is attributed to? Madalyn Murray O'Hair? She's an interesting character.

Madalyn Murray O'Hair was an outspoken Holocaust denier https://t.co/65wbXVJu5v pic.twitter.com/nma8hhC52T — Duns 🇦🇲 (@duns_sc0tus) December 12, 2023

Wow.

Stalin, H-tler, Tito, Mao, Pol Pot were atheists, Sparky https://t.co/Y0x3Zg4XlL — SgtFitz (@SatMatHost) December 12, 2023

Yep. Millions of lives lost in the name of communism.

False choices. I thought atheists were supposed to be logical? https://t.co/70Mjvgov1g — Jim Price (@James_P_Price) December 12, 2023

Apparently not all of them are.

Let’s get rid of all the Christian hospitals, food pantries, homeless shelters, job training services, building projects, schools, humanitarian efforts, and community organizes.



I bet we won’t even notice a difference with all those atheists ones doing the work… oh wait. https://t.co/JliHDTDnBj — Emily Carrington (@ecarrington725) December 12, 2023

That would be a disaster.

O’Hare famously embezzled from her donors. She wasn’t building hospitals. And the Catholic Church would like a word. https://t.co/f2pzVJRV3l — Brent Orrell (@OrrellAEI) December 12, 2023

Yes, the Catholic Church would. Also, what part of an atheist's beliefs includes embezzlement?

Me trying to find all the hospitals started by atheists https://t.co/id5o3LhhE6 pic.twitter.com/39nwIhJ42Q — Lefrizee 🇺🇸 (@lefrizee) December 11, 2023

If you find them, let us know.

have u ever wondered why so many hospitals have very religious sounding names



makes u think https://t.co/bs3blEyblM — Jon 「Mirrorball」 (@DarkRazorZ) December 11, 2023

Really a mystery.

Everything this claims the athiest wants is improbable if not impossible.



Believing you can eliminate war is more fanciful than believing in a god. https://t.co/B7JuxN1Q0g — Brandon Hannibal Donkey (@BrandonDonkey2) December 11, 2023

Yes it is.

Ah yes, religious people, well known for never building hospitals and never doing any good deed. https://t.co/HYzGEy0U5b pic.twitter.com/FWKsTA1qsU — blueavocado (@YSpaghetty) December 11, 2023

We talked about this, too. Charitable giving coincides with religious and political beliefs.

***

