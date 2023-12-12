Oh Honey, No: Atheist Tries Being Smug, Gets Schooled Instead

The Left Ruins EVERYTHING: Updated Lyrics to 'Baby It's Cold Outside' Are Absolutely...
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on December 12, 2023
Twitchy

We know and love many atheists.

But we draw a distinction between atheists (people who don't believe in God), and anti-theists, people who despise religion and religious expression.

For the latter, their lack of belief becomes a religion of its own, one with its own history and mythos. Like this:

And in case it gets deleted or locked down, here's a screenshot:


Twitter/X users were more than happy to dispel this notion that atheists are the only ones ones who care:

Early Christians developed hospitals. There is also evidence of hospitals in early Islam. Either way, religious people started the concepts of hospitals.

Really is a thing of beauty, no?

Ouch.

Yes, we can.

And about the person that quote is attributed to? Madalyn Murray O'Hair? She's an interesting character.

Wow.

Yep. Millions of lives lost in the name of communism.

Apparently not all of them are.

That would be a disaster.

Yes, the Catholic Church would. Also, what part of an atheist's beliefs includes embezzlement?

If you find them, let us know.

Really a mystery.

Yes it is.

We talked about this, too. Charitable giving coincides with religious and political beliefs.

***

