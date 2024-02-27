He's Fine: Biden Flubs Softball Interview, Eats Ice Cream With Late Night's Seth Meyers

The other day we noted President Biden was scheduled to sit down for an interview with Seth Meyers. His track record isn't great; the New Year's Eve one with Ryan Seacrest made us cringe and he skipped the traditional Super Bowl one all together.

So how'd things go with Seth. Well, judge for yourself:

Biden Gets Confused About Year, Spreads False Story About Trump in Softball Interview with Seth Meyershttps://t.co/O4c8ye5s4y — RedState (@RedState) February 27, 2024

Oh, look. More confusion and 'embellishments.' But he's totally fine.

More from RedState:

Joe Biden did an interview with Seth Meyers on his "Late Night" show. As we reported, he was met with anti-Israel protesters outside the building. What was sort of quietly hilarious was how The Hill described the interview -- that Biden was "staying up late" to film the appearance, when it was clearly was filmed in the afternoon. Maybe that's "late" for Joe Biden. We reported on his trip to an ice cream store near the studio after the interview, accompanied by Meyers. He spoke about the border, denying he was copying former President Donald Trump by going to the border on Thursday. He also spoke about a potential ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

The interview was all over the map.

THIS IS FINE.



We're not neurologists, so who are we to judge?

A day after the Joe Biden vowed to fight like hell to save democracy in an "interview" with Seth Meyers, here's his public schedule for Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/vqR1ZJlDNU — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 27, 2024

But he runs circles around his staffers.

Biden shrugs off age concerns during friendly Seth Meyers chat: 'It's about how old your ideas are' https://t.co/3x41THappk — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 27, 2024

He can shrug them off all he wants. We still have them.

Old Ideas

Karl Marx

Joseph Stalin

Adolf Hitler

Ideas like theirs? — David Callahan (@DevoDave123) February 27, 2024

Exactly.

What does 'how old your ideas are' even mean? We thought he was progressive.

Biden is right about this. Unlimited top-down control and crippling taxes are among the oldest governmental ideas there are.



Low taxes, individual liberty, and maximum personal governance are infinitely younger ideas.



He’s just not honest about which his party favors. https://t.co/F3XWMOTufC — Utah Conservative (@coninutah) February 27, 2024

They are as old as any system of government. You know, like Biden.

The first line of this story is hysterical.



"President Biden is staying up late, making an appearance on “Late Night” as the NBC show marks its 10th anniversary with Seth Meyers in the hosting chair."



Meyers show records at 4:00pm EST. https://t.co/ykm0sfyRbo — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) February 26, 2024

One of the handful of times Meyers is actually funny. And it's not even his joke.

Waaaaay past his bedtime.

A Seth Meyers interview of Joe Biden will be as probing, serious and interesting as watching Joe lick ice cream. I’ll pass. https://t.co/aahPuaPP3X — 🌷Silvina🌷 (@SilvinaFlorida) February 27, 2024

And there was ice cream. Joe's favorite food. Wonder if it was chocolate chip.

Biden on ice cream outing with Seth Meyers says he hopes for Gaza ceasefire by ‘end of the weekend’ https://t.co/Ma3ExYBEEg — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 27, 2024

A ceasefire by the end of the weekend.

To be fair, he didn't say what weekend. And this was just to appease the protesters who greeted him outside the studio.

I hope he resigns by next weekend. Guess neither of us will see our hopes come true. — SFC Bassett (@SFCBrianBassett) February 27, 2024

No, we wouldn't hold our breath on either of those.

Delusional old coot https://t.co/Ftq7KM8jgY — NiedermeyersDeadHorse aka NDH (@NiedsG) February 27, 2024

Pretty much.

The lie that this appearance was 'previously unannounced' persists.

Biden mistakenly touts his '2020 agenda' during Seth Meyers interview



This man as President of the U.S. is about as useful as a white crayon.https://t.co/A9WmLVnvTJ — Fred Reynard 🇺🇸 (@Fred_A_Reynard) February 27, 2024

Yes, he is.

Biden jokes Taylor Swift endorsement is 'classified' in interview with late-night comic Seth Meyers | Click on the image to read the full story https://t.co/Myg7odL1ee — WXII 12 News (@WXII) February 27, 2024

We didn't expect a hard-hitting interview, but even this is ridiculous.

[Insert obligatory joke about Taylor Swift having bad taste in men here]

.@sethmeyers: "Do you enjoy playing around with the Dark Brandon meme?"@POTUS: "No, I resent the hell out of it." [Puts on aviators and grins]



Audience: 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/ZJ0luDPEmT — Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) February 27, 2024

This is so cringe.

But that's the best we've got, so we may as well mock it and enjoy ourselves.

***

