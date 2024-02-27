He's Fine: Biden Flubs Softball Interview, Eats Ice Cream With Late Night's Seth Meyers

AP: Law Would Largely Prohibit Pride Flags in Classrooms
Amy Curtis  |  7:30 PM on February 27, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The other day we noted President Biden was scheduled to sit down for an interview with Seth Meyers. His track record isn't great; the New Year's Eve one with Ryan Seacrest made us cringe and he skipped the traditional Super Bowl one all together.

So how'd things go with Seth. Well, judge for yourself:

Oh, look. More confusion and 'embellishments.' But he's totally fine.

More from RedState:

Joe Biden did an interview with Seth Meyers on his "Late Night" show. 

As we reported, he was met with anti-Israel protesters outside the building.

What was sort of quietly hilarious was how The Hill described the interview -- that Biden was "staying up late" to film the appearance, when it was clearly was filmed in the afternoon. Maybe that's "late" for Joe Biden. 

We reported on his trip to an ice cream store near the studio after the interview, accompanied by Meyers. He spoke about the border, denying he was copying former President Donald Trump by going to the border on Thursday. He also spoke about a potential ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. 

The interview was all over the map.

We're not neurologists, so who are we to judge?

But he runs circles around his staffers.

He can shrug them off all he wants. We still have them.

Exactly.

What does 'how old your ideas are' even mean? We thought he was progressive.

They are as old as any system of government. You know, like Biden.

One of the handful of times Meyers is actually funny. And it's not even his joke.

Waaaaay past his bedtime.

And there was ice cream. Joe's favorite food. Wonder if it was chocolate chip.

A ceasefire by the end of the weekend.

To be fair, he didn't say what weekend. And this was just to appease the protesters who greeted him outside the studio.

No, we wouldn't hold our breath on either of those.

Pretty much.

The lie that this appearance was 'previously unannounced' persists.

Yes, he is.

We didn't expect a hard-hitting interview, but even this is ridiculous.

[Insert obligatory joke about Taylor Swift having bad taste in men here]

This is so cringe.

But that's the best we've got, so we may as well mock it and enjoy ourselves.

***

