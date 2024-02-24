Harvard Business Review Gets Lesson on 'Sharing Pronouns'
'They Flaunt Their Corruption': NY AG Letitia James Gleefully Posting Updates Trump's Fine...
State Dept's Victoria Nuland Tries to Sell Americans on the Upside to Funding...
Parental Rights Are on the Line: Indiana Couple Petitions SCOTUS on Gender Affirmation...
Bill Melugin Nukes Axios' 'More Fortified Than Ever' Border BS With a Short...
SO Glad Adults Are Back in Charge: Biden SOTU to Blame 'Corporate Greed',...
Newsweek Puts a 'MAGA' Spin on Story About Illegal Charged With Killing UGA...
Desperate: Charles CW Cooke Blasts Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness
Laken Riley Murder Suspect Illegally Entered U.S. While Kamala Harris Was Saying This...
Shocker! Media Headlines Avoiding a Detail About Univ. of Georgia Murder Suspect
Sound Familiar? Gov't Says Balloon Floating Over the U.S. Poses No Threat to...
ADL Refuses to Classify Audrey Hale as a Left-Wing Extremist, Claims All Shooters...
Axios Figured Now Would Be a Good Time to Remind Everybody the Border...
Not Even Video Evidence is Enough. Judd Legum's Gotcha Video of Nonbinary Teen...

'Must Miss TV': Biden Heads to NYC for Interview With Seth Meyers

Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on February 24, 2024
Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP

After a disastrous NYE interview with Ryan Seacrest, and skipping the Super Bowl interview, Biden is going to sit down with late-night host Seth Meyers.

What could possibly go wrong?

Advertisement

More from the New York Post (emphasis added):

President Biden is traveling to Manhattan on Monday to tape an interview with late-night host Seth Meyers, The Post has learned.

A source familiar with the president’s schedule spilled the commander in chief’s plans, which have not been publicly divulged by the White House or the Biden campaign.

Biden, 81, has given far fewer interviews than his recent predecessors during his three years in office and has not done an interview with an American newspaper reporter.

That last sentence.

Ouch.

Imagine being a newspaper reporter and seeing Biden talk to Ryan Seacrest and Seth Meyers instead of you.

Why could that possibly be? Is something wrong with Biden?

Total softballs.

Not a chance.

Recommended

'They Flaunt Their Corruption': NY AG Letitia James Gleefully Posting Updates Trump's Fines
Doug P.
Advertisement

And lots of edits. LOTS of edits.

It'll be great! Why are you worried?

Kinda was, now that we think about it.

This isn't going to boost ratings, at all.

Ouch.

We'll be washing our hair that night and will miss this. Darn it.

Hardly. It's the best they can do. But they'll reassure us he's mentally capable of being the president.

Advertisement

We chuckled.

All of them.

Always.

Then do the opposite, and it'll probably be funny.

'Hard-hitting' is the term we'd use to describe Seth Meyers, for sure.

'May the odds be ever in your favor.'

Advertisement

Hope they get time and a half for it.

We'll bet Meyers comes out and says Biden is mentally sharp, witty, and all that.

Pre-taped at 3 pm.

Why can't Biden make an appearance on late-night TV?

We all know why.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!


Tags: BIDEN JOURNALISM JOURNALISTS MEDIA SETH MEYERS BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'They Flaunt Their Corruption': NY AG Letitia James Gleefully Posting Updates Trump's Fines
Doug P.
Newsweek Puts a 'MAGA' Spin on Story About Illegal Charged With Killing UGA Student
Doug P.
State Dept's Victoria Nuland Tries to Sell Americans on the Upside to Funding Wars
Doug P.
Bill Melugin Nukes Axios' 'More Fortified Than Ever' Border BS With a Short Video (Then Got Blocked)
Doug P.
'Take the L, Bro': 'Professor' Doubles Down After Community Notes Crushes His Attempt to Dunk on Trump
ArtistAngie
Desperate: Charles CW Cooke Blasts Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'They Flaunt Their Corruption': NY AG Letitia James Gleefully Posting Updates Trump's Fines Doug P.
Advertisement