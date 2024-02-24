'Must Miss TV': Biden Heads to NYC for Interview With Seth Meyers

After a disastrous NYE interview with Ryan Seacrest, and skipping the Super Bowl interview, Biden is going to sit down with late-night host Seth Meyers.

What could possibly go wrong?

Biden visiting NYC to tape rare interview with late-night host Seth Meyers https://t.co/xSdI0Wfr1l pic.twitter.com/bIvsemVRT2 — New York Post (@nypost) February 23, 2024

More from the New York Post (emphasis added):

President Biden is traveling to Manhattan on Monday to tape an interview with late-night host Seth Meyers, The Post has learned. A source familiar with the president’s schedule spilled the commander in chief’s plans, which have not been publicly divulged by the White House or the Biden campaign. Biden, 81, has given far fewer interviews than his recent predecessors during his three years in office and has not done an interview with an American newspaper reporter.

That last sentence.

Ouch.

Imagine being a newspaper reporter and seeing Biden talk to Ryan Seacrest and Seth Meyers instead of you.

Why could that possibly be? Is something wrong with Biden?

Total softballs.

Not a chance.

200 edits later and they have a 2 minute interview. — DEK (@keithfhamilton) February 24, 2024

And lots of edits. LOTS of edits.

Great. A comedian who is not funny and the guy who sits in the oval that is a national joke. What could go wrong? — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) February 23, 2024

It'll be great! Why are you worried?

The more I think about it the more I realize it was a genius move for the democrats to elect a leader whom everyone feels too sorry for to criticize him on national tv — dennis (@dennismacelroy) February 23, 2024

Kinda was, now that we think about it.

Seth is desperate lol no one watches his show anymore — lil bert (@lilbert02) February 24, 2024

This isn't going to boost ratings, at all.

Joe Biden sat down for an interviewer with.....Seth Meyers? Like 60 people watch Seth Meyers, and his podcast is even less popular.

Biden would reach more people if a high school newspaper interviewed him. — Jeff Adams (@JeffAdams82) February 24, 2024

Ouch.

Must miss TV — Krissy (@KMO1980) February 23, 2024

We'll be washing our hair that night and will miss this. Darn it.

Pre recorded of course. Hardly rare for Biden. — Texas Aeronaut (@TxAeronaut) February 23, 2024

Hardly. It's the best they can do. But they'll reassure us he's mentally capable of being the president.

An interview with an awkward, goofy looking white dude desperately clinging to relevance and what little hair he has left. Also, the President is there. https://t.co/mk1SIl6geD — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) February 24, 2024

We chuckled.

How many drugs do you think they’re putting him on to keep him up late? https://t.co/bMHq5z2SP7 — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) February 24, 2024

All of them.

It's always reactionary with this presidency. https://t.co/8DV5oQBWli — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) February 24, 2024

Always.

I always think to myself, "What would Seth Meyers think is funny?" https://t.co/JVe4wJth6c — 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐦 𝐂𝐫𝐮𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝕏 (@normposter) February 23, 2024

Then do the opposite, and it'll probably be funny.

Wait, THE HARD-HITTING Seth Meyers? Man is he going to get GRILLED. https://t.co/41oQQJZ4up — CronyCap Buzzkiller, Liquidity party animal (@jdftgadsden) February 23, 2024

'Hard-hitting' is the term we'd use to describe Seth Meyers, for sure.

The most soft balled interview of all time is about to start. https://t.co/DkPeP0f0Vm pic.twitter.com/BS5C7cdVgk — Hector Moya (@Pope831) February 24, 2024

'May the odds be ever in your favor.'

The editors will be working overtime on this one! https://t.co/cIyfaUFzOU — Rooster (@Bradley00384399) February 24, 2024

Hope they get time and a half for it.

They finally found a stooge willing to play along with the charade. I bet we'll see a video of him doing something to pretend he's not old. https://t.co/S9FOo6VD8L — Mell🍈nBaller (@mell0nballer) February 23, 2024

We'll bet Meyers comes out and says Biden is mentally sharp, witty, and all that.

Hearing this is being pre-taped at 3pm.



“Biden visiting NYC to tape rare interview with late-night host Seth Meyers” https://t.co/1EnxqbXFlI — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) February 24, 2024

Pre-taped at 3 pm.

Why can't Biden make an appearance on late-night TV?

We all know why.

***

