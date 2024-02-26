Media Squee Over Biden's Totally Unscheduled and Surprise Appearance That Was Announced Days Ago

The Biden campaign election-year strategy is becoming clear: Occasional press conferences using note cards with pre-approved questions from pre-selected reporters along with pre-recorded softball interviews with boot-licking Democrat lackeys in the media with like-minded audiences.

On the latter point, President Biden recorded an interview with Seth Meyers for air later tonight in what will no doubt be a scripted Democrat talking point-palooza:

The media's reporting this as an unannounced surprise stop, because that's how the White House wants them to frame it:

President Biden made an unannounced stop to surprise the audience at Late Night with Seth Meyers to celebrate the show's 10th anniversary.

The "surprise appearance" language came straight from the White House, and of course the media dutifully ran with it.

It was far from a "surprise" visit because this was announced days ago:

Yep, Biden's scheduled appearance was a real surprise alright!

The media were handed their talking points and are just doing their jobs as they see it (which isn't really "journalism").

