Media Squee Over Biden's Totally Unscheduled and Surprise Appearance That Was Announced Days Ago

Doug P.  |  9:45 PM on February 26, 2024
Meme screenshot

The Biden campaign election-year strategy is becoming clear: Occasional press conferences using note cards with pre-approved questions from pre-selected reporters along with pre-recorded softball interviews with boot-licking Democrat lackeys in the media with like-minded audiences. 

On the latter point, President Biden recorded an interview with Seth Meyers for air later tonight in what will no doubt be a scripted Democrat talking point-palooza: 

The media's reporting this as an unannounced surprise stop, because that's how the White House wants them to frame it: 

The "surprise appearance" language came straight from the White House, and of course the media dutifully ran with it.

It was far from a "surprise" visit because this was announced days ago:

Yep, Biden's scheduled appearance was a real surprise alright!

The media were handed their talking points and are just doing their jobs as they see it (which isn't really "journalism").

*** 

