Desperate: Charles CW Cooke Blasts Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness

We've written quite a bit about Biden and his ongoing, unconstitutional campaign to forgive student loans despite the fact SCOTUS has ruled against him (something he doesn't care about).

Charles C.W. Cooke also takes a shot at Biden's brazen attempt to 'forgive' student loan debt (read: pass it off to others):

Never, in the history of buying votes, have so many been so fleeced for so few. https://t.co/SBt2nmTdeN — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) February 22, 2024

He writes:

If President Biden were to spend even half as much energy trying to secure our southern border as he is spending on finding ways to transfer the debts of American college graduates to the taxpayer, the flow of illegal immigrants would by this point have slowed to a trickle. On Wednesday in Los Angeles, the president announced that 153,000 more borrowers will have their student loans “canceled” — which, in practice, means paid by the people who didn’t take them out and spend them — at a cost of $1.2 billion. In January, Biden “canceled” 74,000 loans, at a cost of $5 billion, bringing the total cost to that point to more than $130 billion. By the time he is finished, Penn Wharton records, the president will have spent $475 billion on the program. Never, in the history of buying votes, have so many been so fleeced for so few.

Cooke continues:

By current projections, the 2024 federal budget deficit will be $1.5 trillion. That, against this disastrous backdrop, President Biden believes that his priority ought to be shoveling money to people with the privilege of a college education is incredible. https://t.co/SBt2nmTdeN — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) February 22, 2024

Biden says he wants “to fix student loan programs,” but he’s done no such thing. He’s made no effort to reduce the cost of college, proposed no changes to the way universities work, and done nothing affecting funding systems outside of the current debtors. https://t.co/SBt2nmTdeN — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) February 22, 2024

By 'fix student loan programs' he means 'give away everyone else's money to those who majored in gender studies.'

Really addressing the issue would include stopping the hemorrhaging of federal dollars to overpriced universities for degrees with minimal real-world application.

But we digress.

Absolutely no reason for change. Gives colleges even more incentive to charge outrageous tuition for worthless degrees. Good times. — Bug-Eyed Jack (@LAJONES17962136) February 23, 2024

Exactly the point: the universities charge ever-increasing tuition, the feds dole out student loan dollars and pass the buck to those who didn't go to college or paid their loans back. Wash, rinse, repeat.

Higher education seems to be the only "big" industry that has escaped the demonizing rhetoric about "price gouging" and fraud and all that other nonsense. Of course, they're just responding to bad incentives created and enabled by the government. — Boo (@IzaBooboo) February 22, 2024

Especially since Biden is going to go after 'corporate greed' in the State of the Union address (rather than, you know, change his inflationary economic policies).

Which is absurd, given that it’s far, far guiltier of all that than for-profit companies are. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) February 22, 2024

But the Left likes higher education, so they get away with it.

That's how it works in Biden's America.

Make student loan debt dischargable in BK. Problem solved. — K. L. Hargis (@Hargissimus) February 22, 2024

Now would be a great time to remind everyone that President Biden was a key player in making it impossible to discharge student loan debt in bankruptcy. No, really.

The next thing Biden fixes will be his first. — Nuclear Dave (@XS29L8B000001) February 22, 2024

He's been in the federal government for decades. And nothing got done. Speaks volumes, no?

Are most of these just people who hit the 120 months of qualifying payments while working public service? — EJ (@Ejmiller25) February 22, 2024

Hahaha. Nope.

No. This latest round is his “SAVE” program. It applies to people who have paid their loans for 10 years and borrowed $12,000 or less. Biden changed the terms (AP calls it “a twist”), and brought forward the date. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) February 22, 2024

How -- after 10 years -- could you not pay back $12,000 in loans?

And the CBO said it will be $2.6 trillion by 2034. At least. https://t.co/mAD383cQ1V — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) February 22, 2024

'It' refers to the debt.

This is fine. It's fine. Totally fine.





