GHOULS: ACLU Equates Mutilating Confused Children With Breast Cancer Treatment

Remember when the ACLU actually cared about civil liberties and rights instead of shilling for far-woke ideology and political agendas? We do. Good times.

In Colorado, the ACLU is suing Colorado Children's Hospital for refusing to provide 'top surgery' for an 18-year-old.

Advertisement

BREAKING: We’re suing Children’s Hospital Colorado (CHCO) after they refused to provide top surgery for our 18-year-old transgender plaintiff — all while doing the same surgeries for cisgender patients.



This is discrimination — full stop. — ACLU of Colorado (@ACLUofColorado) February 14, 2024

'Top surgery' is a mastectomy, the removal of a woman's breasts.

So when the ACLU says the hospital does this for 'cisgender' patients, they're actually comparing trans 'gender-affirming' surgery to cancer surgery. Because they only time a hospital would perform a mastectomy on a 'cisgender' person is for cancer.

Children’s Colorado is a wonderful hospital. My son has been a patient of theirs for over a decade.



They actually care about kids. This is further evidence of that.



The ACLU is corrupt. You’ve lost all grasp of reality. — Wildfire Whispers (@WildfireWhisper) February 15, 2024

There are already lawsuits coming through from young men and women who detransitioned and suffered in the name of 'gender-affirming' care and who want to make sure other young men and women don't go through that (ready about some of those lawsuits here and here).

Does the transgender plaintiff have cancer? — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) February 15, 2024

We're going to guess no.

It’s not discriminatory to take care of cancer patients. — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) February 16, 2024

No, it isn't.

So they will do surgery on patients whose bodies are sick but not do surgery on patients whose bodies are physically well.



They are following “first do no harm”.



Good for them. — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) February 16, 2024

Exactly.

Uhhhh



Yes, they are discriminating between healthy breasts and unhealthy breasts



They won’t cut off healthy breasts



You’re an idiot — Pudge (@pudgenet) February 16, 2024

'Idiot' is being kind.

The ACLU is suing a hospital because they won't cut off an 18 year old's healthy breasts to affirm a delusion that can never be true https://t.co/sg4TrY5VAG — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) February 16, 2024

Incredible times.

You mean they were performing mastectomies on women with breast cancer … not ‘cisgender’ people lopping off healthy breasts. https://t.co/UhkeaB0CVI — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) February 16, 2024

And we hope any lawyer for the hospital would make this point.

Has the hospital removed healthy breasts from cisgender women who stated doing so would improve their emotional state?



If not then there is no discrimination.



Has a female trans been denied breast removal for other medical conditions?



No.

Of course not.

No discrimination. https://t.co/x66PTAEi16 — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) February 16, 2024

Advertisement

This is not discrimination.

Anybody who mutilates a kid should go to prison forever, and I consider that a compromise position. https://t.co/8Giu5J02QJ — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 16, 2024

A fair point.

GP So you're claiming a double mastectomy for a woman with breast cancer is the same surgery as lopping off the perfectly health breasts of a healthy woman whose mental disorder causes her to suffer from the delusion that she is a man? https://t.co/CknDgvyYu9 — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) February 15, 2024

Yes, they are. The mind boggles that they think this is a comparable argument.

They are the baddies.

ACLU supports mutilating healthy young women. Cancer is not the same as removing healthy breasts you ghouls. https://t.co/TqZVRpyHHY — Joe (@JoeC1776) February 16, 2024

Ghouls is a great description.

These cisgender women are just having breast cancer to take away surgery slots from transmen!!!! https://t.co/3e2XNnMlza — Kedi, Queen of all e-Tradwives💙 (@DamnKedi) February 16, 2024

And, once again, women have to suffer and sacrifice.

"all while doing the same surgeries for cisgender patients"



Cancer patients? Are you referring to cancer patients? https://t.co/GyzKMitAG2 — NiedermeyersDeadHorse aka NDH (@NiedsG) February 16, 2024

Advertisement

Yes, they are.

When Children’s Hospital Colorado has read the room but the ACLU has not. https://t.co/pjbCnPFUb3 — Renee Gardner (@LavenderVerse) February 16, 2024

The tide is turning, and we would be highly amused to see the ACLU get caught up in the tsunami of lawsuits that are coming because they are coming: lots of detransitioned people are going to start speaking out and suing over what was done.

And remember who enabled it.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!