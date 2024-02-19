GHOULS: ACLU Equates Mutilating Confused Children With Breast Cancer Treatment

'Great Work, Chief'! Dem Senator Gets Clues Why So Many Younger People Have...
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on February 19, 2024
Twitter

Remember when the ACLU actually cared about civil liberties and rights instead of shilling for far-woke ideology and political agendas? We do. Good times.

In Colorado, the ACLU is suing Colorado Children's Hospital for refusing to provide 'top surgery' for an 18-year-old.

'Top surgery' is a mastectomy, the removal of a woman's breasts.

So when the ACLU says the hospital does this for 'cisgender' patients, they're actually comparing trans 'gender-affirming' surgery to cancer surgery. Because they only time a hospital would perform a mastectomy on a 'cisgender' person is for cancer.

There are already lawsuits coming through from young men and women who detransitioned and suffered in the name of 'gender-affirming' care and who want to make sure other young men and women don't go through that (ready about some of those lawsuits here and here).

We're going to guess no.

Ann Coulter Owns Bill Maher ALL OVER AGAIN With Receipt After He Mocked Her in Shooter Ethnicity Debate
Sam J.
No, it isn't.

Exactly.

'Idiot' is being kind.

Incredible times.

And we hope any lawyer for the hospital would make this point.

This is not discrimination.

A fair point.

Yes, they are. The mind boggles that they think this is a comparable argument.

They are the baddies.

Ghouls is a great description.

And, once again, women have to suffer and sacrifice.

Yes, they are.

The tide is turning, and we would be highly amused to see the ACLU get caught up in the tsunami of lawsuits that are coming because they are coming: lots of detransitioned people are going to start speaking out and suing over what was done.

And remember who enabled it.

