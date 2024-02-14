He's Fine: Biden Looks Confused, Wanders During Jordanian King's Speech

We're not neurologists, so we can't really say that something is seriously wrong with President Biden.

In the week since special counsel Robert Hur released his report on Biden's handling of classified docs, and the fallout from Hur saying Biden's mental capacity makes him unfit for trial (something that made the White House very, very unhappy).

So the media spin is since we're not neurologists, we can't talk about what we see with our own two eyes.

Like this:

Confused Biden wanders behind podium, stares at the floor as Jordanian king speaks https://t.co/V3TNilowZ8 pic.twitter.com/ypg4Ap6oyz — New York Post (@nypost) February 13, 2024

More from the New York Post:

A confused-looking President Biden paced back and forth behind King Abdullah II of Jordan Monday, apparently unsure of where to stand ahead of the royal’s remarks. “Your majesty, over to you,” Biden, 81, told the king after welcoming him to the White House. As Abdullah prepared to deliver his speech, the president shuffled around behind him and the podium, gazing down at the floor as if looking for a mark indicating the proper place for him to stand. Biden waffled between two spots before settling on what was initially his first choice, to Abdullah’s left and in front of the Jordanian flag.

Yikes.

Confused dementia Joe Biden wanders behind podium, stares at the floor as Jordanian king speakshttps://t.co/GRsg5bZ9tq — Tony C (@topcat1460) February 13, 2024

But are you a neurologist, Tony?

The reason he's staring at the floor is because they put marks on it. Same for actors on movie sets, they have to "hit their marks."



Good actors who aren't senile can hit their marks without looking at them. https://t.co/5tCTQb45U8 — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) February 13, 2024

Exactly.

Here's some video:

Why they have to do this! pic.twitter.com/rcVzwLnsD6 — Lana (@RashadLana18915) February 13, 2024

But don't trust what your eyes see.

He probably was expecting Michael Jordan to show up — Justin Nicklas (@JustinNicklas1) February 13, 2024

Would not surprise us, sadly.

The guy belongs in a retirement home already!!! — D (@yawkeyway) February 13, 2024

A nice, quiet retirement in Delaware.

It's just so incredibly obvious that nobody's home upstairs. — Najas2437 (@najas2437) February 13, 2024

And sad, frankly.

he has a stutter https://t.co/CecqX4SHYQ — LeYap Triller Moth (@legotrillermoth) February 13, 2024

That's all it is. A stutter. Or something.

You would think there would be one Democrat that would throw him a life line and get him some help. 🤡 https://t.co/Apo7UQ4WG4 — .🇺🇸 SGT Valadez 𝕏 (@SGTValadez) February 13, 2024

Nope. Not one. Even Jill is letting him struggle.

Sharp like a butter knife. A plastic butter knife.

And the world is watching. https://t.co/Kl085twvWt — Croxxed Out (@FLCons) February 13, 2024

Honestly, what do the world leaders who've met with Biden think about this?

Good job, America, for putting this walking mush for brains humiliation in charge of the country. You made him the face of the nation… the very best we could ever do. Ever.



It’s not like you voted for him and he won an election. Nah. You’re innocent of letting it happen at the… https://t.co/0h84c9MApE — Steve M (@Steven_Moyer) February 13, 2024

It was obvious in 2020 he wasn't well, and yet here we are.

He looked like a human roomba.

We’re so proud. 🙄 — Horseofadifferentcolor (@buzzard_colleen) February 14, 2024

So proud.

Behind closed doors, his aides say he is sharp as a tack and works tirelessly every day. 👌 https://t.co/Xzi2d082xM — Liberty4All (@LibertyUSA37) February 14, 2024

Suuuuure he is.

“Yall are not doctors-stop judging” — Eddie from Acworth (@eddiemattingly) February 14, 2024

The media, probably.

They forget we're people with ears and eyes and brains. Lots of us have loved ones with dementia or work in the medical field with dementia patients. We know what we're seeing and what it means.

It’s quite sad how the wicked powers have used this elderly man, it’s also sad how his family has gone along with it. — John Pride (@GoOutside64) February 14, 2024

Incredibly sad and revealing.

Everything’s fine, he’s sharp as a tack, absolutely no mental decline at all, does more in an hour than most people do in a day https://t.co/Ce4kWFGypJ — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) February 14, 2024

It's fine. He's fine. Everything is fine.

How long are they going to keep up this charade? (President Trump is not the answer either, btw.) https://t.co/qEyNCM9pYD — Tyler Reeder (@tmreeder21) February 14, 2024

They seem intent on keeping him as the nominee through November.

So for at least another nine months.

Lucky us.

