He's Fine: Biden Looks Confused, Wanders During Jordanian King's Speech

Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on February 14, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

We're not neurologists, so we can't really say that something is seriously wrong with President Biden.

In the week since special counsel Robert Hur released his report on Biden's handling of classified docs, and the fallout from Hur saying Biden's mental capacity makes him unfit for trial (something that made the White House very, very unhappy).

So the media spin is since we're not neurologists, we can't talk about what we see with our own two eyes.

Like this:

More from the New York Post:

A confused-looking President Biden paced back and forth behind King Abdullah II of Jordan Monday, apparently unsure of where to stand ahead of the royal’s remarks. 

“Your majesty, over to you,” Biden, 81, told the king after welcoming him to the White House. 

As Abdullah prepared to deliver his speech, the president shuffled around behind him and the podium, gazing down at the floor as if looking for a mark indicating the proper place for him to stand. 

Biden waffled between two spots before settling on what was initially his first choice, to Abdullah’s left and in front of the Jordanian flag. 

Yikes.

But are you a neurologist, Tony?

White House's Border-Related Valentine's Day Card for House Speaker Johnson Is Shameless Cringe
Doug P.
Exactly.

Here's some video:

But don't trust what your eyes see.

Would not surprise us, sadly.

A nice, quiet retirement in Delaware.

And sad, frankly.

That's all it is. A stutter. Or something.

Nope. Not one. Even Jill is letting him struggle.

Sharp like a butter knife. A plastic butter knife.

Honestly, what do the world leaders who've met with Biden think about this?

It was obvious in 2020 he wasn't well, and yet here we are.

So proud.

Suuuuure he is.

The media, probably.

They forget we're people with ears and eyes and brains. Lots of us have loved ones with dementia or work in the medical field with dementia patients. We know what we're seeing and what it means.

Incredibly sad and revealing.

It's fine. He's fine. Everything is fine.

They seem intent on keeping him as the nominee through November.

So for at least another nine months.

Lucky us.

