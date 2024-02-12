Jamaal Bowman Makes a TOOL of Himself Shaming Netanyahu for Rescuing Hostages During...
Dems, Media Settle on 'Hur's Not a Neurologist' Spin for Refuting Special Counsel's Biden Report

Doug P.  |  2:49 PM on February 12, 2024
Meme screenshot

The release of a special counsel report about Biden keeping classified documents in his garage essentially concluded that the president would not be mentally competent to stand trial, so no criminal charges would be recommended.

The White House and Democrats say Biden is 100 percent mentally fit and as a result, they're demanding that the full transcript be released. Wait, maybe not:

Yeah, they don't want anybody to see the transcript or the videotaped interview.

Meanwhile, the spin has become "Hur's not a doctor." Karine Jean-Pierre said that very thing at today's White House briefing: 

Right on cue, that spread to the media. 

Here's MSNBC's Molly Jong-Fast taking the same approach:

The pro-Biden spin machine is whirring away so fast it's about to fly off the rails.

Yep, they're going with this:

If Trump wins the election the Left's going to drop their "must be a neurologist to judge somebody's mental state" rule fast.

And yet the Dems are out there every day telling people they didn't see or hear those things they saw and heard with their own eyes and ears.

It's odd because the same people who insist Biden's still on top of his game have gone out of their way to make sure the president doesn't do a halftime Super Bowl interview or any debates: 

The special counsel did Biden some favors and the Left's out here dumping on the guy.

Hur should come out and say, "I made a mistake -- Biden's perfectly fit mentally, so I'm going to go ahead and recommend criminal charges."

You don't really need to be a neurologist to know something just ain't right here:

Yikes.

*** 

