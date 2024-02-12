Dems, Media Settle on 'Hur's Not a Neurologist' Spin for Refuting Special Counsel's Biden Report

The release of a special counsel report about Biden keeping classified documents in his garage essentially concluded that the president would not be mentally competent to stand trial, so no criminal charges would be recommended.

The White House and Democrats say Biden is 100 percent mentally fit and as a result, they're demanding that the full transcript be released. Wait, maybe not:

White House still stalling on whether they will release the transcript of Biden’s interview with the Special Counsel — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) February 12, 2024

Yeah, they don't want anybody to see the transcript or the videotaped interview.

Meanwhile, the spin has become "Hur's not a doctor." Karine Jean-Pierre said that very thing at today's White House briefing:

REPORTER: "When can we talk to the president's doctor and how come he hasn't been asked to come out here and talk to us given the Hur report?"



KJP: "Special Counsel Hur is, as far as I remember, a Republican, a prosecutor. He's not a medical doctor."



REPORTER: "Can we talk to… pic.twitter.com/veO7HWE41R — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 12, 2024

Right on cue, that spread to the media.

Here's MSNBC's Molly Jong-Fast taking the same approach:

MSNBC's @MollyJongFast: "I would say, I don’t think that Hur is a good faith actor. And I think that 345 pages of that show that. He’s not a neurologist, right?" pic.twitter.com/5WHjHFsJmK — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 12, 2024

The pro-Biden spin machine is whirring away so fast it's about to fly off the rails.

"Is it bad grandpa keeps putting his pants on backwards & the cat in the dishwasher?"



"Unfortunately I'm not a neurologist" https://t.co/1wAAKlNJy0 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 12, 2024

Yep, they're going with this:

1. Robert Hur is a lawyer, not a doctor



Hur's legal opinion is that criminal charges against Biden are not warranted



Hur's medical opinion is that Biden has "diminished faculties"



But the media covered Hur's amateur medical diagnosis as a POLITICAL CRISIS for Biden



🧵 — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 12, 2024

If Trump wins the election the Left's going to drop their "must be a neurologist to judge somebody's mental state" rule fast.

"We asked him when he served as vice president of the United States and he couldn't remember."



"What are you, a neurologist?" https://t.co/XXe2fUJVQC — Foster (@foster_type) February 12, 2024

1) How often is it stated on MSNBC that the Special Counsel was appointed by Merrick Garland?



2) It's common for lawyers, judges and juries - not just neurologists - to assess memory problems.



3) Dems' problem is many people know elderly persons and can recognize dementia. https://t.co/lC5tha0OIu — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 12, 2024

Remember when we had to be epidemiologists to say it was okay to be outside and that young people were at very low risk for Covid? This is dumb. Regular people without specialized training can see things. https://t.co/jWXoImbhSS — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) February 12, 2024

And yet the Dems are out there every day telling people they didn't see or hear those things they saw and heard with their own eyes and ears.

Again, not disputing what Hur claimed Biden said — just angry at Hur for mentioning it. https://t.co/eYzO2fbGfG — Sunny (@sunnyright) February 12, 2024

It's odd because the same people who insist Biden's still on top of his game have gone out of their way to make sure the president doesn't do a halftime Super Bowl interview or any debates:

then get him out there to debate RFK first and we will see if Hur knows what he is talking about — The American Storm (@BigJoeBastardi) February 12, 2024

The special counsel did Biden some favors and the Left's out here dumping on the guy.

Shouldn't they be thanking Hur for refusing to charge Biden because he couldn't remember anything? — Andrea E (@AAC0519) February 12, 2024

Hur should come out and say, "I made a mistake -- Biden's perfectly fit mentally, so I'm going to go ahead and recommend criminal charges."

You don't really need to be a neurologist to know something just ain't right here:

Here are five straight minutes that show exactly why the special counsel noted Biden's diminished mental fitness pic.twitter.com/u1ToosAKyz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 11, 2024

Yikes.

***

