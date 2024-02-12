Swing and a Miss: Occupy Democrats Try Dunking on MAGA, Get Humiliated, Community Note Instead

The Occupy Democrats Twitter/X account doesn't exactly cover itself in glory. Sometimes, they're downright ghoulish.

So to see them get dragged and Community Noted is really a thing of beauty.

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Jason Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs just won’t the NFL Super Bowl. Cry me a river, Trumpers! pic.twitter.com/2Jz7T8inCL — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) February 12, 2024

Looks like someone had too much fun at that Super Bowl party yesterday.

Either that, or they're trying to be funny and FAILED MISERABLY. We'll let you decide.

The Community Note reads:

Jason Kelce does not play for the Kansas City Chiefs and is not Taylor Swifts "boyfriend".Taylor Swift is dating #86 Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs. en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Travis_Ke… nytimes.com/2024/02/08/art… ncaa.com/news/football/… yahoo.com/entertainment/… msn.com/en-us/sports/n…



The only ones brought to tears were the teammates of Travis Kelce the night before. cbssports.com/nfl/news/chief… kansascity.com/sports/spt-col… yahoo.com/entertainment/…

Brutal.

Welp. The OD weekend intern is drunk pic.twitter.com/ritPSVqToo — Chris was Right About Everything 🇺🇸 (@RealChrisCotts) February 12, 2024

Sure comes off that way.

"Won't"? "Jason"?



Drunk tweeting isn't your forte.



Sober tweeting really isn't either.



Maybe just consider quitting altogether? — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) February 12, 2024

We wish they'd listen to that last bit of advice.

We chuckled. Hard.

Enjoy your community note! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/D7flpeEQhH — Venus Infers (@gypsyluc) February 12, 2024

They got the note they deserved.

Is this some obscenely deep parody or are you really so stupid you don't know which NFL player plays for KC and dates Ms. Swift? — The Central Scrutinizer™ (@Micky_Finn) February 12, 2024

We've gotta go with the latter here.

What do you mean I’ve been replaced by my brother by both the Chiefs and Taylor? https://t.co/F4oMjboO54 pic.twitter.com/aE5T98NQvv — Andrew Young - TANSTAAFL King Curmudgeon (@NucMM1retired) February 12, 2024

Excellent use of the meme template. (Find more fun ones here!)

😂😂😂😂😂



These people don’t even know which Kelce is which. https://t.co/aW90q8i9DK pic.twitter.com/LRDiz7ca9Q — GAgirl1967❤️🖤 wishes y’all a blessed 2024! (@Tamzilla_52) February 12, 2024

But they insist they're our intellectual and moral superiors.

They just won't? And wrong Kelce 😂



Lay off the sauce https://t.co/ZlKU5AdvHT — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) February 12, 2024

Solid advice.

Democrats are just like us. No way they are removed, living in rich enclaves eating avocado toast and drinking single bean lattes https://t.co/g8vzI6WUgt — MacktheKnife (@KnifeMackthe) February 12, 2024

Just like us. Totally relatable.

This writer knows next to nothing about football and Taylor Swift, and even she knew they were wrong.

Lol, when the “cry me a river” statement is all you care about. https://t.co/tHd5tkEg2T — LisaLou (@Lis_aLouu) February 12, 2024

They just had to get a dig in, no matter how much they humiliated themselves to do it.

Occupy Democrats can't spell and is clueless about football. https://t.co/FcO3fLo4PR — Jon Miltimore (@miltimore79) February 12, 2024

In other news, water is wet.

Tell us something we didn't know.

They tried to dunk on Trump supporters and couldn’t even get Travis’s name right. Bunch of morons. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/ap8lMgcvzB — Shannon (@shanrocksnwa) February 12, 2024

They really messed up on all levels, didn't they?

Bwahahaha this is the most hilarious tweet of this morning duhhhhh lol 😂 https://t.co/BuT5fRTVTU — Doug Osborne (@DougOsb70438101) February 12, 2024

Someone should probably send the Occupy Democrats intern some Gatorade for that hangover.

If you see this picture and it makes you think about politics in any way, you need to see a shrink https://t.co/d02Y931oDF — Hannah Cox (@HannahDCox) February 12, 2024

It's all the Left does: see things through a political lens. Even if it's not meant to be political. It is, frankly, exhausting.

Legit laughed out loud at this one.

Community notes getting Kelce’s number wrong is just the chefs kiss https://t.co/JHCiKyxy61 — Fantasy Jeanyus (@FantasyJeanyus) February 12, 2024

It really is. What a circus. The Community Note will get a Community Note, and then we'll reach the singularity.

***

