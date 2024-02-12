Swing and a Miss: Occupy Democrats Try Dunking on MAGA, Get Humiliated, Community Note Instead

We Didn't Have THAT on Our 2024 Bingo Card: Take a Peek at...
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on February 12, 2024
Meme

The Occupy Democrats Twitter/X account doesn't exactly cover itself in glory. Sometimes, they're downright ghoulish.

So to see them get dragged and Community Noted is really a thing of beauty.

Looks like someone had too much fun at that Super Bowl party yesterday.

Either that, or they're trying to be funny and FAILED MISERABLY. We'll let you decide.

The Community Note reads:

Jason Kelce does not play for the Kansas City Chiefs and is not Taylor Swifts "boyfriend".Taylor Swift is dating #86 Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs.
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Travis_Ke…nytimes.com/2024/02/08/art…ncaa.com/news/football/…yahoo.com/entertainment/…msn.com/en-us/sports/n…

The only ones brought to tears were the teammates of Travis Kelce the night before.cbssports.com/nfl/news/chief…kansascity.com/sports/spt-col…yahoo.com/entertainment/…

Brutal.

Sure comes off that way.

We wish they'd listen to that last bit of advice.

We chuckled. Hard.

They got the note they deserved.

We've gotta go with the latter here.

Excellent use of the meme template. (Find more fun ones here!)

But they insist they're our intellectual and moral superiors.

Solid advice.

Just like us. Totally relatable.

This writer knows next to nothing about football and Taylor Swift, and even she knew they were wrong.

They just had to get a dig in, no matter how much they humiliated themselves to do it.

In other news, water is wet.

Tell us something we didn't know.

They really messed up on all levels, didn't they?

Someone should probably send the Occupy Democrats intern some Gatorade for that hangover. 

It's all the Left does: see things through a political lens. Even if it's not meant to be political. It is, frankly, exhausting.

Legit laughed out loud at this one.

It really is. What a circus. The Community Note will get a Community Note, and then we'll reach the singularity.

***

