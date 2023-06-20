@OccupyDemocrats get rightfully dragged for ghoulish attempt to tie Elon Musk to missing Titanic sub

While the nation is on edge watching this frightening (and potentially tragic) incident unfold, Occupy Democrats decided to take a swipe at Elon Musk over the missing submersible that was on it's way to observe the wreck of the Titanic:

BREAKING: Republican billionaire Elon Musk is thrust into another nightmare PR disaster as it's revealed that the missing Titanic submersible company previously praised his satellite communication company Starlink — and said that it would be "relying on" the service to "provide… pic.twitter.com/EMhOgs02Cf — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) June 20, 2023





Here's the full text and Community Notes for those who can't see the actual tweet:



@OccupyDemocrats

BREAKING: Republican billionaire Elon Musk is thrust into another nightmare PR disaster as it's revealed that the missing Titanic submersible company previously praised his satellite communication company Starlink — and said that it would be "relying on" the service to "provide the communications" for the Titanic Expedition. The world lost all communication with the submersible and its crew shortly after it began its journey towards the sunken wreck. A massive search-and-rescue effort is currently underway but prospects look grimmer by the hour. The crew has limited oxygen and cannot exit the craft without outside help. It must be stated that at this point there is no direct indication that Starlink failed or was the cause of this terrifying and possibly tragic incident. That said, given Musk's long history of screwups and reckless dishonesty, an investigation should be launched. RT and if you demand an investigation — and consider investing in Tribel, a “woke” new Twitter competitor that is currently doing a round of equity crowdfunding and just blew past $1.4 million raised from 3,600 of its users. If you want to own a small piece of what is quickly becoming the “next big thing” in social media, here is the link to do so, http:// wefunder.com/Tribel . You can invest as little as $100 — or as much as you’d like. Here’s the link to download the new Tribel app that Elon Musk is so afraid of: http:// tribel.app.link/okwPIHYCIqb



Readers added context they thought people might want to know For context, the submersible in question pictured in this tweet does not utilize Starlink- Oceangates ship does. Ship-to-sub communications are not related to satellite service. theverge.com/2023/6/20/2376…

This tweet starts off bad and just gets worse. We know that a lot of progressives like to pretend that Musk is a Republican (probably because he believes so strongly in that pesky 'free speech' thing), but he's on the record as stating that he voted for Biden.

Like we said, it just gets worse from there:

This could be libel, bro. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) June 20, 2023

The implication that Starlink is somehow responsible for dropped communications between the sub and the mother ship is not only disgusting, it's potentially libelous.

We're not sure which is worse, using the possible deaths of five people to slam Musk, who obviously has nothing to do with the situation:

This isn't even a close connection.

You people are goofy. https://t.co/3Vw0npns5r — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 - Now With Electrolytes! (@2CynicAl65) June 20, 2023

Or using the possible deaths of five people to fundraise for a startup to rival Twitter:

I’ve seen a lot of cynical fundraising appeals in politics, but this really is astounding. Just incredibly grim stuff. https://t.co/zViIxxymra pic.twitter.com/y3F6Zf3ASH — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) June 20, 2023

Incredibly grim indeed.

Step 1: establish tenuous link between Musk and OceanGate.

Step 2: oh yeah, there's a tragedy.

Step 3: not saying Musk is connected, but he's to blame.

Step 4: hey, invest in the alternative to Twitter, while on Twitter!



Soulless ghouls. https://t.co/Qb8iXRpDy2 — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) June 20, 2023

Perfect summary of the entire vile tweet.

***

