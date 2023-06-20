TikTok bro Harry Sisson loves Joe Biden because he's a great and supportive...
NYT looks at the personally painful relationship Joe Biden has with his son...
Pentagon says accounting error provided an extra $6.2 billion for Ukraine
Tucker on Twitter, Episode 5: The Hunter Biden plea deal
Authors of children's book about gay penguins say removing it from library was...
Washington Post: Ron DeSantis seizes on retirement of three liberal justices
Hunter Biden's lawyer tells MSNBC what's fair is his client 'gets on with...
Chip Roy Excoriates Democrats in Rules Committee Hearing
'Bye Bye, Binary' is a children's board book about how babies don't need...
Men's Heath says if you're attracted to women, you might be gynosexual
SPLC says it's OK to say gay even though you know, it's ALWAYS...
Former U.S. attorney's thread takes 'absolute laughable prosecution' in Hunter Biden's cas...
There is still one heroine in America willing to make Hunter Biden pay
Trial date set in Trump’s ‘documents’ case

@OccupyDemocrats get rightfully dragged for ghoulish attempt to tie Elon Musk to missing Titanic sub

Amy  |  8:50 PM on June 20, 2023

While the nation is on edge watching this frightening (and potentially tragic) incident unfold, Occupy Democrats decided to take a swipe at Elon Musk over the missing submersible that was on it's way to observe the wreck of the Titanic:


Here's the full text and Community Notes for those who can't see the actual tweet:


@OccupyDemocrats

BREAKING: Republican billionaire Elon Musk is thrust into another nightmare PR disaster as it's revealed that the missing Titanic submersible company previously praised his satellite communication company Starlink — and said that it would be "relying on" the service to "provide the communications" for the Titanic Expedition.   The world lost all communication with the submersible and its crew shortly after it began its journey towards the sunken wreck.    A massive search-and-rescue effort is currently underway but prospects look grimmer by the hour. The crew has limited oxygen and cannot exit the craft without outside help.   It must be stated that at this point there is no direct indication that Starlink failed or was the cause of this terrifying and possibly tragic incident. That said, given Musk's long history of screwups and reckless dishonesty, an investigation should be launched.   RT and  if you demand an investigation — and consider investing in Tribel, a “woke” new Twitter competitor that is currently doing a round of equity crowdfunding and just blew past $1.4 million raised from 3,600 of its users. If you want to own a small piece of what is quickly becoming the “next big thing” in social media, here is the link to do so, http://wefunder.com/Tribel. You can invest as little as $100 — or as much as you’d like. Here’s the link to download the new Tribel app that Elon Musk is so afraid of: http://tribel.app.link/okwPIHYCIqb


Readers added context they thought people might want to know
For context, the submersible in question pictured in this tweet does not utilize Starlink- Oceangates ship does. Ship-to-sub communications are not related to satellite service. theverge.com/2023/6/20/2376…

Recommended

Tucker on Twitter, Episode 5: The Hunter Biden plea deal
Aaron Walker

This tweet starts off bad and just gets worse. We know that a lot of progressives like to pretend that Musk is a Republican (probably because he believes so strongly in that pesky 'free speech' thing), but he's on the record as stating that he voted for Biden.

Like we said, it just gets worse from there:

The implication that Starlink is somehow responsible for dropped communications between the sub and the mother ship is not only disgusting, it's potentially libelous.

We're not sure which is worse, using the possible deaths of five people to slam Musk, who obviously has nothing to do with the situation:

Or using the possible deaths of five people to fundraise for a startup to rival Twitter:

Incredibly grim indeed.

Perfect summary of the entire vile tweet.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ELON MUSK OCCUPY DEMOCRATS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tucker on Twitter, Episode 5: The Hunter Biden plea deal
Aaron Walker
TikTok bro Harry Sisson loves Joe Biden because he's a great and supportive father
Brett T.
Chip Roy Excoriates Democrats in Rules Committee Hearing
Twitchy Staff
Washington Post: Ron DeSantis seizes on retirement of three liberal justices
Brett T.
Former U.S. attorney's thread takes 'absolute laughable prosecution' in Hunter Biden's case APART
Sam J.
NYT looks at the personally painful relationship Joe Biden has with his son Hunter
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Tucker on Twitter, Episode 5: The Hunter Biden plea deal Aaron Walker