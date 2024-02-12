That's Gonna Be a Meme: Travis Kelce's Bad Behavior Inspires Hilarious Caption Contest on Twitter

Until it reached its exciting climax in the fourth quarter and overtime, there was not a whole lot happening in Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. The game was a scoreless tie after one quarter and San Francisco had just a 10-3 lead at halftime.

Advertisement

But one moment did grab everyone's attention in the first half, and for all the wrong reasons. Frustrated by Kansas City's struggling offense, Chiefs All-Pro tight end (and, in case you hadn't heard, Taylor Swift's boyfriend) Travis Kelce lost his temper on the sidelines and began berating his coach Andy Reid. Kelce even chest-bumped Reid pretty forcefully. Watch:

I don’t usually do sports posts but this really infuriated me. The most respected man on field is Andy Reid and Travis Kelce punks him.



Such disrespect and this should be his fall from grace moment.



Make Respect Great Again. #SuperBowl #Kelce #SwiftBowl pic.twitter.com/1lU0oS0qXk — intheMatrixxx (@intheMatrixxx) February 12, 2024

The negative reaction to Kelce's behavior was pretty universal. This is something a player simply should NOT do to his coach. In many cases, the coach would bench the player, he would probably be fined, and maybe even suspended. But Kelce is a star, and the Super Bowl championship was on the line. (Plus, we can't be certain that if Reid DID bench Kelce, Swift may have stormed down from her luxury box and started yelling at the coach herself.)

But after a few moments of those negative comments -- and Twitter being Twitter, after all -- the moment soon turned into a meme and caption contest, as users across the platform came up with some hilarious ideas for what Kelce may have been shouting at Reid.

We're not positive who started it all, but we captured some of our favorite memes and captions for you here.

I BET WE BECOME A MEME TEMPLATE! pic.twitter.com/xZ1ZfCu9K0 — Brandon Hannibal Donkey (@BrandonDonkey2) February 12, 2024

Yep, you sure did, Travis. And fast.

“I DON’T UNDERSTAND WHY EVERYONE IS POSTING THIS PICTURE!” pic.twitter.com/pWQZUWkkPq — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) February 12, 2024

We think Jesse Kelly may have been one of the first ones with a caption, but we can't be certain.

There were a lot of musical references, mainly from bands known for their screaming.

Let the bodies hit the ….. FLOOOOOR! pic.twitter.com/RShO9NF6av — cobra (@cobracommandr15) February 12, 2024

“CRAWLING IN MY SKIIIIIIN. THESE WOUNDS, THEY WILL NOT HEEEAAALLL” pic.twitter.com/B8iN3zwKgx — Chef Reactions (@ChefReactions) February 12, 2024

And, of course, many, MANY references to Swift.

Quit saying “I’d tap that too if I could” everytime she comes around!!! pic.twitter.com/O8UhAwfsZL — Andrew Young - TANSTAAFL King Curmudgeon (@NucMM1retired) February 12, 2024

SHE BUYS ENOUGH CARBON CREDITS TO OFFSET THOSE PRIVATE JET FLIGHTS



pic.twitter.com/svVZqpSeRN — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 12, 2024

I still have my balls!!! She is just keeping them safe for me!! pic.twitter.com/aEB5fddUnK — Andrew Young - TANSTAAFL King Curmudgeon (@NucMM1retired) February 12, 2024

SHE’S GOING TO DUMP ME AND WRITE A SONG ABOUT IT, I JUST KNOW IT! pic.twitter.com/rT4UyJydM3 — Tandy (@dantypo) February 12, 2024

We can’t lose this game! If we lose she’ll dump me! I don’t want to be a song Andy!!! pic.twitter.com/nCjtOozOXW — AmErican (@Flipper628) February 12, 2024

Swift DID announce at the Grammys that she has a new album coming out soon. Just sayin'.

Pretty aggressive for a guy in a sparkle thong. pic.twitter.com/nSSx9pPNBa — ʞɹıɯ𝕊 ░I░N░ ░B░I░O░ (@FoundersGirl) February 12, 2024

Advertisement

In case you missed it, Kelce's outfit he wore to the game was ... something else. It looked like a glitter bomb exploded all over him.

Others thought that maybe Kelce was just a little bit 'hangry.'

That was MY PIECE OF PIZZA! pic.twitter.com/QudOypjVHB — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) February 12, 2024

“IT’S VALENTINE WEEK AND @CrumblCookies DIDN’T BRING BACK THE PINK SUGAR COOKIE!!!” pic.twitter.com/vxfXFLKJMh — Lizzy Lou Who ❄️ (@_wintergirl93) February 12, 2024

How DARE you, Crumble Cookies? Taylor's not going to be happy about that.

Of course, movie references abounded.

“Your mother was a hamster, and your father smelt of elderberries.” https://t.co/ckjyjRtyze pic.twitter.com/m2G2api4BB — Judianna (@Judianna) February 12, 2024

There's never a bad time for a Monty Python reference.

Or a bad time for a Wrath of Khan reference, for that matter.

WHY ARE YOU STILL LETTING KATHLEEN KENNEDY MAKE DECISIONS ABOUT THE STAR WARS UNIVERSE pic.twitter.com/p9No2FZzov — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 12, 2024

It's a question the entire Star Wars-loving world is asking.

OK, technically not a movie reference but a nice callback to when Saturday Night Live was actually funny.

THE ORIGINAL WAS PERFECT WHAT ARE THEY GOING TO DO WITHOUT BILL PAXTON AND PHILIP SEYMOUR HOFFMAN pic.twitter.com/IbCAF3WsoX — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) February 12, 2024

Advertisement

In case you haven't heard, there is a new Twister movie coming out. And we don't know how they're going to do it without Paxton or Hoffman either (but it does have Hangman from Top Gun: Maverick in it, so that's cool).

“THERE WAS TOTALLY ROOM FOR JACK ON THE DOOR!!!” pic.twitter.com/8uyoFJnyUT — Lizzy Lou Who ❄️ (@_wintergirl93) February 12, 2024

Is Swift the 21st-century version of Rose from Titanic? It is entirely possible.

Then there were the ones that were just hilarious all on their own.

I HAVE A STRUCTURED SETTLEMENT AND I NEED CASH NOW https://t.co/8h0uin4vh6 pic.twitter.com/6bEYDwtkNv — Ordnance Jay Packard, Esq. (@OrdnancePackard) February 12, 2024

That's as good as the version of the J.D. Wentworth commercial set to Eminem's scene in 8-Mile.

Never a good idea to play a football game with gas. Let it out, Travis. Let it all out.

WHY WONT THEY SHOW THE STREAKER?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/kdr6EelxKW — DaveMedia_INC (@DaveMedia_LNK) February 12, 2024

There WAS a streaker at the Super Bowl. Several of them, in fact. Except they were just guys with their shirts off, not true streakers. That's pretty weak sauce, boys. If you're going to get arrested, might as well go 'The Full Monty.'

Where TF is Justin Bieber? pic.twitter.com/D1cEADK841 — Judianna (@Judianna) February 12, 2024

Bieber's a hockey fan, so he wasn't there. He's still resting up from the NHL All-Star Game.

Without the typo pic.twitter.com/foqG883tGW — Write Girl Problems (@WriteGrlProbs) February 12, 2024

Is there ANYWHERE those people can't find you?

Advertisement

“YOU STOLE THE LOOK OF @TugboatPhil , COACH! UNACCEPTABLE! DO YOU HEAR ME? UNACCEPTABLE!!!” pic.twitter.com/X3h1gaEjm8 — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) February 12, 2024

Reid does bear a resemblance to Twitter's Tugboat Phil. And, as Twitter reminded everyone, also a resemblance to Wilford Brimley.

"Say 'Diabeetus' one more time and I swear to God I will..." pic.twitter.com/9NPdWxMEcn — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) February 12, 2024

Coach Reid is just looking out for his players. You can't blame him for that.

USHER HAS HERPES pic.twitter.com/HM3XoofSuZ — Sturdy Jenn (@nogooddeed2) February 12, 2024

Yikes. We're just gonna move on from that one, LOL.

“HE WAS A MERRY FELLOW!! BRIGHT BLUE HIS JACKET WAS AND HIS BOOTS WERE YELLOW” pic.twitter.com/HLTurd6awp — The Middle-earth Mixer (@MiddleearthMixr) February 12, 2024

This writer is a total Tolkien geek, so we LOVED this reference to Tom Bombadil.

Finally, cultural issues and politics couldn't stay out of the game forever. Even a leftist, White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates, tried to get into the fun ... really badly.

Good Lord, will the left EVER learn to meme? They are so bad at it. Bates got buried with some far funnier captions and memes in his replies.

Oof.

Senator Chris Murphy tried and failed too.

“You can’t say you’re for border security but support the president who has allowed the border to be open since taking office” https://t.co/NXfPWlGWyV — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) February 12, 2024

Advertisement

THERE ARE NO SUCH THINGS AS TRANS KIDS! pic.twitter.com/ZYToQbHsQW — GayPatriot 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🌈 (@GayPatriot) February 12, 2024

Kelce is spot on with that one. And we don't blame him for shouting the truth so loudly.

HA.

Just say “you’ve got a stutter and the game is in the bag.” pic.twitter.com/HgcNpj0Ahk — Andrew Young - TANSTAAFL King Curmudgeon (@NucMM1retired) February 12, 2024

Poor Joe Biden and his 'stutter.' That will never get old. Ever.

Pfizer is still making money on an untested and dangerous vaccine. pic.twitter.com/5O3OOGbsRl — Andrew Young - TANSTAAFL King Curmudgeon (@NucMM1retired) February 12, 2024

Pfizer had one of the WORST commercials in the entire Super Bowl this year. Their arrogance knows no bounds.

Epstein didn’t kill himself. pic.twitter.com/4lrXLRzaoO — Andrew Young - TANSTAAFL King Curmudgeon (@NucMM1retired) February 12, 2024

Yep. You knew that one was coming.

Me trying to live my life while Bud Light apologists try to sell me on piss baby beer pic.twitter.com/rgdjVMk9be — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 12, 2024

Bud Light tried to rehabilitate itself with a commercial tonight too. It didn't work out so well.

We'll give the last entry to one of our favorite conservative commentators, Mary Katherine Ham:

I KNOW YOU THINK ‘YELLING FIRE IN A CROWDED THEATER’ IS AN EXCEPTION TO FREE SPEECH BUT IT’S ACTUALLY NOT & WHEN YOU REFERENCE IT APPROVINGLY YOU’RE INADVERTENTLY SIDING W/ A HOLMES COURT THAT THOUGHT SOCIALISTS DISTRIBUTING FLYERS OPPOSING THE DRAFT FOR WWI WAS ILLEGAL. pic.twitter.com/85tt42PMw2 — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) February 12, 2024

Advertisement

LOL. The Hammer never misses. That is perfect.

I’M ALREADY TIRED OF THIS MEME! pic.twitter.com/DnY0nFnJWs — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) February 12, 2024

It sure doesn't look like Twitter is tired of it, Travis. You'd better get used to it. You behaved horribly on the field and you deserve to get called out.

But hey. To soften the blow, at least you've got another Super Bowl title and a world-famous girlfriend ... for now, anyway.

***