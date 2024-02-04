PRIORITIES: Alvin Bragg Charging Fake Vaccine Card Holders With Felonies, Not Violent Crim...
'A Racist and a Tyrant': David Frum Tries to Uncancel Racist Woodrow Wilson,...
Massive Amounts of 'Copium': Meet the Press Can't Understand Why Biden Lags Trump...
Biden Simp Bill Kristol Makes Fascist Joke at Tucker Carlson's Expense and Seriously...
So-Called Pastor Pushing for MORE Racism During Black History Month Goes SO WRONG...
VA Democrat WO-MANHANDLED for Claiming Husbands Won't Let Him Convince Their Wives to...
Guilty Conscience? AP 'Explains' Why They Called the South Carolina Race for Biden...
That's it, She's DONE: Nikki Haley's Tweet About Her Cringe SNL Appearance Makes...
WHOA ---> Bill Maher Calls Biden Out for His HUGE Lie About Securing...
Hilariously EPIC: Dem Sen. Heidi Campbell MELTS DOWN in Real-Time During School Choice...
Let Them FIGHT! Lefties RAGING at Lorne Michaels Over Nikki Haley's CRINGE SNL...
In An All-Timer, The Root Tells Us Who ‘The White People of Black...
Interest in Giant Space Parasol to Solve the Climate Crisis Has Grown
Clown Show: San Francisco Schools See Lower Test Scores After Spending $250K on...

The Thing That's Not Happening Is Totally Happening: Edmonton Council Considering 15-Minute Cities Policy

Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on February 04, 2024

How many times have we been told the 'environmentally friendly' notion of a '15-minute city' was just a right-wing conspiracy? Many, many times.

The media scolded the right for calling such things 'tyrannical' (they are).

Advertisement

Well, now Edmonton, Canada's city council is considering a proposal for those 15-minute communities that were just a conspiracy.

From Rebel News:

An email blast confirmed that Edmonton will move on to next steps for its proposed 15-minute communities.

"District plans are key in bringing The City Plan's 'Community of Communities' vision to life by laying the foundation for 15-minute communities,” the email explained. 

Last February, the city announced it would divide its 400 neighborhoods into many 15-minute cities, calling it a "necessary tool."

According to the District Planning Guide, building a "community of communities — small towns in our big city" is a multi-year project to accommodate people. 

"This vision is for new and current residents to enjoy more housing, recreation, education and employment opportunities in all of Edmonton’s districts and to have more travel options within and across districts," reads the email.

Recommended

'A Racist and a Tyrant': David Frum Tries to Uncancel Racist Woodrow Wilson, Gets Schooled Instead
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Sounds positively dystopian.

Which is something the government is fine with.

They don't want us to move freely.

It's bad for the environment, after all (just like gas stoves, that the Biden administration wasn't going to target, until they did). Notice a pattern here?

If the Left and the media (but we repeat ourselves) says something is simply a 'conspiracy' theory, it'll be public policy within six months.

It's like the frog and the slow boil. When you realize it, it's too late. Despite ample warnings.

Advertisement

And they'll tell you it's for your own good.

They voted for the council, which is implementing this.

Maybe vote them out?

And some will believe this.

Advertisement

And we all know how this ends.

Sure has that vibe, doesn't it?

They're already floating travel restrictions. For us, not them, of course.

And ends with oppression. Every single time.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CANADA ENVIRONMENTALISM FASCISM FREEDOM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'A Racist and a Tyrant': David Frum Tries to Uncancel Racist Woodrow Wilson, Gets Schooled Instead
Amy Curtis
PRIORITIES: Alvin Bragg Charging Fake Vaccine Card Holders With Felonies, Not Violent Criminals
Amy Curtis
Hilariously EPIC: Dem Sen. Heidi Campbell MELTS DOWN in Real-Time During School Choice Interview (Watch)
Sam J.
Massive Amounts of 'Copium': Meet the Press Can't Understand Why Biden Lags Trump on Economy Polling
Amy Curtis
Biden Simp Bill Kristol Makes Fascist Joke at Tucker Carlson's Expense and Seriously Pisses Twitter OFF
Sam J.
VA Democrat WO-MANHANDLED for Claiming Husbands Won't Let Him Convince Their Wives to Vote Democrat
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'A Racist and a Tyrant': David Frum Tries to Uncancel Racist Woodrow Wilson, Gets Schooled Instead Amy Curtis
Advertisement