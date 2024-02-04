The Thing That's Not Happening Is Totally Happening: Edmonton Council Considering 15-Minute Cities Policy

How many times have we been told the 'environmentally friendly' notion of a '15-minute city' was just a right-wing conspiracy? Many, many times.

The media scolded the right for calling such things 'tyrannical' (they are).

Well, now Edmonton, Canada's city council is considering a proposal for those 15-minute communities that were just a conspiracy.

An email blast confirmed that Edmonton will move on to next steps for its proposed 15-minute communities. City Council will consider all public feedback and likely approve the policy this fall.



READ: https://t.co/HlCHyiqsBX. pic.twitter.com/14aYNDiVng — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) February 3, 2024

From Rebel News:

Sounds positively dystopian.

Chinese 15-minute cities are open air prisons.



These Chinese people are lining up to scan a QR code to verify their vaccine passport, and get their faces scanned. So they can move in or out of this neighborhood zone.



No freedom of movement at all!!https://t.co/3CvsJDAhyK pic.twitter.com/2XfkgSA62L — Songpinganq (@songpinganq) February 3, 2024

Which is something the government is fine with.

They don't want us to move freely.

It's bad for the environment, after all (just like gas stoves, that the Biden administration wasn't going to target, until they did). Notice a pattern here?

"15-minute communities are just a conspiracy theory... and we're moving ahead with them this fall." https://t.co/GYgO3soe3l — Zachary Tisdale 🇨🇦 (@ztisdale) February 3, 2024

If the Left and the media (but we repeat ourselves) says something is simply a 'conspiracy' theory, it'll be public policy within six months.

Smh... and to think... people didn't believe this was coming when they were warned years ago... https://t.co/6vFxCPaP4f — Yazmeli Ayzol (@YazmeliAyzol) February 3, 2024

It's like the frog and the slow boil. When you realize it, it's too late. Despite ample warnings.

The Canadian city of Edmonton has laid out its plans to become a 15 minute city.



You will not be able to eat, shop, or go wherever you please without paying a toll to pay for the infrastructure of making this Orwellian nightmare even remotely feasible. The only way to implement… pic.twitter.com/y5PJB4XG6a — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 4, 2024

And they'll tell you it's for your own good.

And did those who live there consent to this? No.



So it's time for lawsuits to fly. This will impact real estate values, living conditions and the ability to get goods and services. Sue! — Croxxed Out (@FLCons) February 4, 2024

They voted for the council, which is implementing this.

Maybe vote them out?

This is how it starts. It is easier for the government and Elite to control everything and the people. They'll say it's better for the environment and for you. — Alex (@AlexanderMolte1) February 4, 2024

And some will believe this.

First they did it to cities in europe, but I didn't care cause I was in north America



Then they did it to cites in Canada, but I didn't care cause I was in the USA



Then they did it to blue cities in the USA, but I didn't care cause I was not in a blue city https://t.co/qN5vlx9u6X — Slavery Evolves (@Voggasm) February 4, 2024

And we all know how this ends.

Sure has that vibe, doesn't it?

Next, travel restrictions. Read, people. Globalists want control of everyone. EVERYONE. And they told you how they’ll do it. — April Campbell (@SoNotMarfaTX) February 3, 2024

They're already floating travel restrictions. For us, not them, of course.

And ends with oppression. Every single time.

***

