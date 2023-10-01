What? 41% of the French population favor limiting people to FOUR flights for their entire life

We've never met an environmentalist who wasn't also a raging socialist. They suck the fun out of everything, and they're never willing to adhere to their own standards (we're looking at you, John Kerry). So this wasn't necessarily a surprise to us when this post popped up:

Advertisement

41% of French population is in favour of a proposal to limit everyone to 4 flights in their entire life.

59% of 18-24 year-olds agree.



2 return flights. Not per year: per life.https://t.co/3HctPDkUb2 — Stanley Pignal (@spignal) September 28, 2023

That was our expression, too.

Four flights per year. Which is two trips, unless you're planning to stay long-term wherever it is you fly. And some people pointed that out:

It would be a fun joke for a billionaire to fly 500,000 American tourists to Paris and announce that it was their fourth flight so they will be staying forever, per French policy. — Keith Humphreys (@KeithNHumphreys) September 28, 2023

We'll make the popcorn.

Watch: Morano on Fox & Friends talks about restricting airline travel to four flights per person per lifetime - Poll shows shocking number of Europeans support banning air travelhttps://t.co/zdLDl6cp0u — Marc Morano (@ClimateDepot) October 1, 2023

This is scary.

This…is…insane.



Leftists want to control EVERY aspect of your life. https://t.co/VRw9rpVJ6C — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 1, 2023

Yes it is. And yes, they do.

If mankind has a future in a thousand years, it will look at the climate cult in much the same way we today look at the Aztecs committing murder to ensure the sun rises the next day. https://t.co/CHrJdLT832 — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) September 30, 2023

We can certainly hope so, because there's no difference.

The level of surveillance-state dictatorship most young Westerners quite openly want is terrifying. https://t.co/5B0YAYGp0D — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) September 29, 2023

It is terrifying. We suggest they set examples, first.

They might want to scratch out that part about "Liberté" from their national motto. https://t.co/S24IwVmV8v — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) September 30, 2023

Indeed. There is no 'Liberté' there.

Good, leave the rest of us alone https://t.co/cmAYDy3zGj — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 30, 2023

If only they would.

Heh.

You will own nothing and be happy https://t.co/x19m8lEkre — Nicole 𝔻e Graff (@MamaNikki2007) September 30, 2023

Not if we have anything to say about it.

This is how crazy climate alarmism has becoming



41% of French people are in favor of max 4 flights 𝗶𝗻 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗿𝗲 𝗹𝗶𝗳𝗲



Let's just say this once more



Climate is a problem, not end-of-world

It will not be solved by making people worse off but through innovation https://t.co/EzSZcuws87 — Bjorn Lomborg (@BjornLomborg) September 29, 2023

But the environmentalists are keen on lowering the standard of living for everyone. Except themselves.

there can't possibly be any more idiotic news this wee... 👀👀👀 https://t.co/Y8eQqupBJ2 — Caleb Jordan Schulz (@Based_Jedi) September 30, 2023

Advertisement

Oh, every day it gets more and more idiotic.

I stress again that all airplane travel, everywhere, creates about 2 to 2.5 percent of global emissions. But it's become this weird stand-in for 'luxury' because people don't want to think about the stuff that mostly causes emissions, like 'making things' and 'heating' https://t.co/A6TbLmBspX — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) September 29, 2023

They'll come after 'making things' and 'heating' too. Just give them time.

The year is 2039, 41% of French population is in favour of a proposal to limit everyone to only leave their matrix style growth pod 4 times in their entire life https://t.co/1dysUJADEe — $DOGE Of $DOGE St. (@DogeOfDogeSt) September 30, 2023

Don't give them any ideas.

Stop making me pull out this headline. https://t.co/WYZYEGdPAy pic.twitter.com/HTmVNVUfqU — Kayle Clark (@kaclk) September 29, 2023

When people compare you to Thanos, probably time to rethink your position.

Very strong argument put forward by French 18-24y olds on increasing the voting age to 25. https://t.co/Fs2ijihyfe — Mark Germaine (@MarkGermaine) September 29, 2023

Amen.

BUT...



There will be exemptions for politicians, entertainers, athletes, climate scientists, and other #Elites... https://t.co/uEBN37bvzZ — OldSaltCityAce (@OldSaltCityAce) October 1, 2023

Of course there will be.

On your 4th and final flight of your life, on your way home, and then BAM unexpected layover. Hope you can swim, bruv. https://t.co/jY1ZZUmlUf — Tweeter Feed: Twit Response Team (@NewsWords5) September 29, 2023

Advertisement

They really didn't consider the logistics of it, did they? What if bad weather diverts a flight? Mechanical issue? A medical emergency? Are you just stranded wherever that fourth and final flight lands?

The more polling I read the more I think that respondents just don’t think about their answers very much



I’m 99% certain if this were implemented a large majority of people would want to undo it https://t.co/vtG4ta8u1p — Sam (@samsmisaligned) September 29, 2023

No, they don't think about their answers. They make knee-jerk suggestions without any thought about the consequences of those actions.

When you are constantly exposed, in school and by the media, to the rhetoric that freedom is right-wing and that the most pressing issue in the world today is climate change, this is what you end up thinking. https://t.co/rQdB9tqPsa — Barbara (@Barbara_Clemns) September 29, 2023

That's exactly what they wanted, and it seems to be working. At least in France, anyway.

Ban private jets before we talk about ANY of this. https://t.co/52q4dnwG4Y — Tom Nixon (@litcityblues) September 29, 2023

This. 1000% this. This writer has always said that if her children ever came home spouting climate change nonsense, she would make them live a green, zero-emission life: no Internet, no devices, nothing that wasn't sustainable. It would be a minimalist existence and it would last precisely three days before the kids changed their tune. That is what needs to happen.

Advertisement

All the people making demands of others in the name of climate should first set an example by living the way they expect others to live.

Yet, astonishingly, they're often recalcitrant to do this. Because they want to live in comfort, and luxury, while the rest of us have a far lower standard of living.

Don't let them get away with it.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!