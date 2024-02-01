'Comedian' Asks Boy Moms If They Want States to Force Their Sons to...
Megyn Kelly Targeted by Moderna for Speaking Out
Biden Lies About Beau, RNC Spending Scandal, and Florida Fortifies Texas
UH OH! These 2 Things Would Explain Team Biden's Scramble to Meet With...
White Dem. Elected Officials Talk Down to Black Citizen About What They Can't...
Mayim Bialik Shares HILARIOUS Jewish Bit From Comedian and Humorless AntiSemites Just Can'...
Here's an Idea for Dem Senators From Mass. Who Protested Store Closings (Due...
Is Anybody Buying SecDef Lloyd Austin's Excuse for Not Telling Biden About His...
BOMBSHELL: Just GUESS Who the Judge Who Ruled Against Elon Musk in Delaware...
D'OH! Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom Offended by Person Store Clerk Blamed for Shoplifting...
DAMNING: Pic of Illegal Who Beat NYC Officer Released Without Bail Goes Viral...
Trump Is Crushing Biden in New Poll
DISGRACEFUL: Biden DRAGGED for Lying About Son's Death to Parents of Soldier Who...
Biden Expected to Issue Executive Order 'Punishing' Israelis in West Bank for 'Attacking'...

Color Us Shocked: Catholic University of America Acts Catholic, Fires Professor Over 'Abortion Doula'

Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on February 01, 2024
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

The Catholic University of America is the only Catholic institution of higher education founded by the Conference of Catholic Bishops, and one that promises to 'provide a transformative experience -- academically, spiritually, and socially' to its students.

Advertisement

One of its professors, Melissa Goldberg, must've missed the memo. She brought an 'abortion doula' to class and, well, that's something you don't do at a Catholic university. Goldberg, a psychology professor, was fired.

From the Catholic News Agency:

The Catholic University of America has dismissed one of its professors for bringing an abortion advocate to class to speak to students.

A Tuesday email from the school’s president, Peter Kilpatrick, obtained by CNA said that the school began an investigation last week after learning of reports of an abortion advocate being invited to a class. The president said the school also learned that a student had an audio recording of the class in question.

The Daily Signal, which obtained and released a copy of the recording last week, identified the psychology professor as Melissa Goldberg.

“Now that we have clear evidence that the content of the class did not align with our mission and identity, we have now terminated our contract with the professor who invited the speaker,” Kilpatrick wrote on Tuesday. 

In an era where even the Pope's adherence to Catholicism is questionable, this is a refreshing change.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church is very clear on abortion (emphasis added):

Recommended

'Comedian' Asks Boy Moms If They Want States to Force Their Sons to Become Fathers, Gets Schooled Instead
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

2271 Since the first century the Church has affirmed the moral evil of every procured abortion.
This teaching has not changed and remains unchangeable.
Direct abortion, that is to say, abortion willed either as an end or a means, is gravely contrary to the moral law:

You shall not kill the embryo by abortion and shall not cause the newborn to perish.74
God, the Lord of life, has entrusted to men the noble mission of safeguarding life, and men must carry it out in a manner worthy of themselves.
Life must be protected with the utmost care from the moment of conception: abortion and infanticide are abominable crimes.75

2272 Formal cooperation in an abortion constitutes a grave offense.
The Church attaches the canonical penalty of excommunication to this crime against human life.
"A person who procures a completed abortion incurs excommunication latae sententiae,"76 "by the very commission of the offense,"77 and subject to the conditions provided by Canon Law.78
The Church does not thereby intend to restrict the scope of mercy.
Rather, she makes clear the gravity of the crime committed, the irreparable harm done to the innocent who is put to death, as well as to the parents and the whole of society.

Professor Goldberg did not adhere to Catholic teaching. She cannot teach at a Catholic institution and promote abortion.

Advertisement

Yes. More of this, especially since some of the leadership seems disinterested in enforcing Catholic teaching.

You think? No one should be surprised by this.

Yet, some people are:

Has nothing to do with the 21st century. Abortion is wrong, always has been.

This is hilarious considering how many universities actively thwart any ideology to the right of Stalin from being heard on campus. But only Catholic University -- once more CATHOLIC -- is the problem. 

Mmmkay.

'Freedom of thought' doesn't include accommodating something contrary to Catholic teaching. 

But, we digress.

Advertisement

Yes, very well said.

We hope they stand strong.

Going back to the failed leadership of Pope Francis, this is a reference to Italian economist and professor, and abortion advocate, Mariana Mazzucato being appointed by Francis in October, 2022. The Vatican says she 'contributes to dialogue.'

The Vatican would be wrong.

Catholic University of America is more Catholic than the Pope.

Someone has to.

You really do.

Yeah, we're not surprised, either.

But wait, there's more!

'Pregnant men.'

Advertisement

Yeah. It's giving us a headache too.

Some of them are. But the Pope knows the real problem: the Latin Mass.

No, it won't.

And we want off.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!


Tags: ABORTION CATHOLIC CATHOLIC CHURCH CATHOLICISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Comedian' Asks Boy Moms If They Want States to Force Their Sons to Become Fathers, Gets Schooled Instead
Amy Curtis
Mayim Bialik Shares HILARIOUS Jewish Bit From Comedian and Humorless AntiSemites Just Can't DEAL (Watch)
Sam J.
UH OH! These 2 Things Would Explain Team Biden's Scramble to Meet With Union Members
Doug P.
White Dem. Elected Officials Talk Down to Black Citizen About What They Can't Do to Stop DC Crime (Watch)
Sam J.
BOMBSHELL: Just GUESS Who the Judge Who Ruled Against Elon Musk in Delaware Has Serious Connections With
Sam J.
She MAD: Sarah Rumpf's EMBARRASSING 17-Tweet Meltdown Over Disney/DeSantis Ruling Accidentally HILARIOUS
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Comedian' Asks Boy Moms If They Want States to Force Their Sons to Become Fathers, Gets Schooled Instead Amy Curtis
Advertisement