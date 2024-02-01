Color Us Shocked: Catholic University of America Acts Catholic, Fires Professor Over 'Abortion Doula'

The Catholic University of America is the only Catholic institution of higher education founded by the Conference of Catholic Bishops, and one that promises to 'provide a transformative experience -- academically, spiritually, and socially' to its students.

One of its professors, Melissa Goldberg, must've missed the memo. She brought an 'abortion doula' to class and, well, that's something you don't do at a Catholic university. Goldberg, a psychology professor, was fired.

The Catholic University of America has dismissed one of its professors for bringing an abortion advocate to class to speak to students. https://t.co/dAhxRPM5Mb — Catholic News Agency (@cnalive) January 30, 2024

From the Catholic News Agency:

The Catholic University of America has dismissed one of its professors for bringing an abortion advocate to class to speak to students. A Tuesday email from the school’s president, Peter Kilpatrick, obtained by CNA said that the school began an investigation last week after learning of reports of an abortion advocate being invited to a class. The president said the school also learned that a student had an audio recording of the class in question. The Daily Signal, which obtained and released a copy of the recording last week, identified the psychology professor as Melissa Goldberg. “Now that we have clear evidence that the content of the class did not align with our mission and identity, we have now terminated our contract with the professor who invited the speaker,” Kilpatrick wrote on Tuesday.

In an era where even the Pope's adherence to Catholicism is questionable, this is a refreshing change.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church is very clear on abortion (emphasis added):

2271 Since the first century the Church has affirmed the moral evil of every procured abortion.

This teaching has not changed and remains unchangeable.

Direct abortion, that is to say, abortion willed either as an end or a means, is gravely contrary to the moral law: You shall not kill the embryo by abortion and shall not cause the newborn to perish.74

God, the Lord of life, has entrusted to men the noble mission of safeguarding life, and men must carry it out in a manner worthy of themselves.

Life must be protected with the utmost care from the moment of conception: abortion and infanticide are abominable crimes.75 2272 Formal cooperation in an abortion constitutes a grave offense.

The Church attaches the canonical penalty of excommunication to this crime against human life.

"A person who procures a completed abortion incurs excommunication latae sententiae,"76 "by the very commission of the offense,"77 and subject to the conditions provided by Canon Law.78

The Church does not thereby intend to restrict the scope of mercy.

Rather, she makes clear the gravity of the crime committed, the irreparable harm done to the innocent who is put to death, as well as to the parents and the whole of society.

Professor Goldberg did not adhere to Catholic teaching. She cannot teach at a Catholic institution and promote abortion.

Thank goodness. Now if only Notre Dame and other Catholic schools would follow suit. In reality, many schools are Catholic in name only. — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️🥋 (@juliew38138) January 30, 2024

Yes. More of this, especially since some of the leadership seems disinterested in enforcing Catholic teaching.

Sounds like the university is maybe Catholic. — ✝️ Dr. River de los Muertos ⚰️🥀🅿️ (@cyntiajr) January 30, 2024

You think? No one should be surprised by this.

Yet, some people are:

Way to bring Catholicism into the 21st century guys 🙃🐒 — Angie Stewart (@Usual_Anomaly) January 30, 2024

Has nothing to do with the 21st century. Abortion is wrong, always has been.

It is sad that a university is afraid for students to hear peoples' opinions. — Kevgren (@Kevgren1) January 30, 2024

This is hilarious considering how many universities actively thwart any ideology to the right of Stalin from being heard on campus. But only Catholic University -- once more CATHOLIC -- is the problem.

Mmmkay.

Catholic University always tried to pride itself on the idea that it encouraged students to think for themselves and develop their own philosophical views and values, yet fired a professor for bringing a pro-choice speaker to campus. There is no freedom of thought at CUA. Sad. https://t.co/79speV5x8X — Kleo (@appalachiabelle) January 30, 2024

'Freedom of thought' doesn't include accommodating something contrary to Catholic teaching.

But, we digress.

Well said “at Catholic University, we have the unique opportunity and common blessing to pursue truth, to grow in faith, and to exercise charity. Our studies aim at producing wisdom, which includes excellence in living and sharing the truth with others.” — Derry Connolly (@Derry_Connolly) January 31, 2024

Yes, very well said.

A rare bit of spine from a Catholic university. https://t.co/AnPSmIcBk2 — Captain Apthorpe (@CaptainApthorpe) January 31, 2024

We hope they stand strong.

I’m sure the fired professor can find a position at the Pontifical Academy for Life. https://t.co/dc75fK9ywh — NubesPluantIustum (@pluant) January 30, 2024

Going back to the failed leadership of Pope Francis, this is a reference to Italian economist and professor, and abortion advocate, Mariana Mazzucato being appointed by Francis in October, 2022. The Vatican says she 'contributes to dialogue.'

The Vatican would be wrong.

Catholic University of America is more Catholic than the Pope.

Glad they finally stood up for church doctrine https://t.co/2wDYwNZ3V0 — Friar.B (@CaptB981) January 31, 2024

Someone has to.

You love to see it https://t.co/M5YKj0m4my — Catholic Traveler (@kfloyd1890) January 31, 2024

You really do.

"psychology professor as Melissa Goldberg". Sounds about right https://t.co/UtuY1v0qKq — Regular 🏝 Ron (@RegularRon) January 30, 2024

Yeah, we're not surprised, either.

But wait, there's more!

Catholic University Brought in “Abortion Doula” Who Coaches “Pregnant Men” to Give Birth https://t.co/5KpLQtV6TB — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) January 29, 2024

'Pregnant men.'

Yeah. It's giving us a headache too.

It seems some “Catholic” institutions are clamoring to outdo each other in wokeness and unbecoming acts https://t.co/pr1AnmKMgY — @LausTibiChriste (@LausTibiChrist2) January 30, 2024

Some of them are. But the Pope knows the real problem: the Latin Mass.

No, it won't.

And we want off.

***

