Must've Skipped History: Pope Francis Says Marxism, Christianity Have a 'Common Mission'

We've discussed the frustrating, borderline heretical, and highly politicized pontificate of Pope Francis at length here at Twitchy.

So when we saw these comments, we were both shocked and not shocked at all:

NEW - Pope: Marxists and Christians have a "common mission." pic.twitter.com/Tr0NVbzX0t — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 13, 2024

Oh really?

Well, the Catholic News Agency elborates:

Pope Francis this week called for cooperation between Christians and Marxists as a way to achieve greater “dialogue” and help in the search for the “common good.” “I thank you for your commitment to dialogue,” the pope said in a private meeting on Jan. 10 with 15 representatives of DIALOP (Transversal Dialogue Project), an association of European leftist politicians and academics that seeks to bridge Catholic social teaching and Marxist theory. “There is always a great need for dialogue, so do not be afraid,” the pope said during the event at the Paul VI Audience Hall. Highlighting the nexus between social, economic, and ecological issues, the pope said that “politics that is truly at the service of humanity cannot let itself be dictated to by finance and market mechanisms.”

Maybe Francis isn't up to date on his history, but let's recap how Marxism has treated religion -- including Christianity -- as well as the 'common good', throughout the years:

For a century, Bolsheviks in Russia killed 100 million people.

Some 32-45 million Christians were killed in various communist uprisings in that same time period.

Communism and socialism create poverty and discourage work.

In short, Marxism has nothing -- nothing -- in common with properly understood Christianity.

Not one thing.

In fact, aligning oneself with Marxists who have a documented historical disdain for religion is ideological and cultural suicide. Marx called religion the 'opium of the masses', and a tool of their oppression.

MORE - In contrast, Poland's Pope John Paul II, in the fifth encyclical of his papacy, lashed out at atheism and Marxism, saying philosophies that reserve no place for God are really the "death of man." — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 13, 2024

John Paul II recognized communism for the threat it was, and was integral in bringing about its downfall.

Twitter/X users took the pope to task for his comments, the latest in a long line of them:

The pope is evil.



Marxists strive to be their own god. Christians are to humble themselves and serve God. — Polite No More (@politenomoreUSA) January 13, 2024

Pretty much sums it up

Yep, this basically sums up the type of “leadership” we currently have right now. — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) January 13, 2024

Notice the pope doesn't have a 'common mission' with the Latin Mass Catholics he criticizes as 'rigid' and 'inflexible.'

I thought it was feed the hungry not starve them. — Igor "Chakal" (@chakal_igor) January 13, 2024

So did we. Silly us.

One is the way of Sarah and the other of Hagar.



One is God's way, the other is man's failure. — Brian Tunink (@brian_tunink) January 13, 2024

And communism fails. Every single time.

Obviously the Pope doesn’t read history books… — Big Tom Callahan🇺🇸 (@CallahanAutoCo) January 13, 2024

No, he hasn't.

His own flock no longer have faith in him. — Croxxed Out (@FLCons) January 13, 2024

Very, very difficult to follow his leadership.

How can the Pope reconcile this: "Religion is the sigh of the oppressed creature, the heart of a heartless world, and the soul of soulless conditions. It is the opium of the people."--Karl Marx.https://t.co/vZVkdfxQq0 — Grady Philpott (@PhilpottGrady) January 13, 2024

You can't. The history of Marxism is rooted in opposing, uprooting, and removing religion from the culture.

There is no 'common mission' with that.

Marxism is a religion which wants to destroy all other religions. — Zachary Tisdale 🇨🇦 (@ztisdale) January 13, 2024

And even a cursory knowledge of history would demonstrate this.

This is what happens when you elect a Peron Socialist as Bishop of Rome…



It’s not like his successor will be any better. https://t.co/wzCGhuuTcX — Vincent Charles: Roi De Tout (Ret.) (@YesThatVCharles) January 13, 2024

We have to hope his successor will be.

Any other Pope would have smashed this on the ground and commanded Christians to take action against this evil regime. https://t.co/qnmU4sZRMW pic.twitter.com/eH88VPRHlR — Terry Schilling 🇺🇸 (@Schilling1776) January 13, 2024

Don't forget this. We haven't.

The saying “Is the Pope Catholic?” has a new meaning today.... https://t.co/1n7YRz1oga — Eddie (@ICU1010) January 13, 2024

The answer to this once rhetorical question is now, at best, 'maybe.'

People are very mad that the pope is against poverty https://t.co/grxsOy3vkM — evan (@esjesjesj) January 14, 2024

He must not be, to embrace Marxism, which makes people very, very poor.

babe wake up new schism just dropped https://t.co/WmdJ14OWpZ — Lady 🏺Saffron (@LadySaffronVT) January 14, 2024

Schisms everywhere.

NEW - Pope: Fox and henhouse have a “common mission.” https://t.co/aWpKdkgDMj — Aaron McIntire (@DeaceProducer) January 13, 2024

No different than what he's saying.

What an utter disaster Pope Francis has been for the Catholic Church and Christianity at large. Truly, a disaster of Hindenburg proportions.

***

