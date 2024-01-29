Must've Skipped History: Pope Francis Says Marxism, Christianity Have a 'Common Mission'

Terrorist Screening Center Lets Terrorist Roam Free for a Year Before Arresting Him
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on January 29, 2024
AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia

We've discussed the frustrating, borderline heretical, and highly politicized pontificate of Pope Francis at length here at Twitchy.

So when we saw these comments, we were both shocked and not shocked at all:

Oh really?

Well, the Catholic News Agency elborates:

Pope Francis this week called for cooperation between Christians and Marxists as a way to achieve greater “dialogue” and help in the search for the “common good.” 

“I thank you for your commitment to dialogue,” the pope said in a private meeting on Jan. 10 with 15 representatives of DIALOP (Transversal Dialogue Project), an association of European leftist politicians and academics that seeks to bridge Catholic social teaching and Marxist theory.

“There is always a great need for dialogue, so do not be afraid,” the pope said during the event at the Paul VI Audience Hall.

Highlighting the nexus between social, economic, and ecological issues, the pope said that “politics that is truly at the service of humanity cannot let itself be dictated to by finance and market mechanisms.”

Maybe Francis isn't up to date on his history, but let's recap how Marxism has treated religion -- including Christianity -- as well as the 'common good', throughout the years:

For a century, Bolsheviks in Russia killed 100 million people.

Some 32-45 million Christians were killed in various communist uprisings in that same time period.

Communism and socialism create poverty and discourage work.

In short, Marxism has nothing -- nothing -- in common with properly understood Christianity.

Not one thing.

In fact, aligning oneself with Marxists who have a documented historical disdain for religion is ideological and cultural suicide. Marx called religion the 'opium of the masses', and a tool of their oppression.

John Paul II recognized communism for the threat it was, and was integral in bringing about its downfall. 

Twitter/X users took the pope to task for his comments, the latest in a long line of them:

Pretty much sums it up

Notice the pope doesn't have a 'common mission' with the Latin Mass Catholics he criticizes as 'rigid' and 'inflexible.'

So did we. Silly us.

And communism fails. Every single time.

No, he hasn't.

Very, very difficult to follow his leadership.

You can't. The history of Marxism is rooted in opposing, uprooting, and removing religion from the culture.

There is no 'common mission' with that.

And even a cursory knowledge of history would demonstrate this.

We have to hope his successor will be.

Don't forget this. We haven't.

The answer to this once rhetorical question is now, at best, 'maybe.'

He must not be, to embrace Marxism, which makes people very, very poor.

Schisms everywhere.

No different than what he's saying.

What an utter disaster Pope Francis has been for the Catholic Church and Christianity at large. Truly, a disaster of Hindenburg proportions.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

