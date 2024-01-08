Hysteria Alert: Axios Warns DEI Cutbacks Could Harm Diversity

Axios is focusing a lot on DEI the last couple of days, and rightly so. One DEI administrator recently declare DEI is DOA, as companies realize they're spending tons of money in a bad economy for programming that is more divisive than helpful, and are making cuts to DEI departments and programming. But Axios just had issue a warning that fewer DEI programs means less workplace diversity.

Cutbacks in DEI could lead to a decline in diversity in organizations. One recent study found that companies with DEI teams make more diverse hires and have higher levels of employee morale. https://t.co/asdfBvDPXM — Axios (@axios) January 7, 2024

They write:

Laudable goals like achieving "equity" and "diversity" and making people feel "included" have become weaponized terms, and now corporate America is navigating the minefield. Why it matters: The year ahead will be pivotal for corporate diversity efforts, as attacks against DEI — diversity, equity and inclusion — will likely intensify. But for many employers, maintaining a diverse workforce where employees feel included is a key part of attracting and retaining workers (particularly in a tight labor market).

And they continue:

Meanwhile: The Supreme Court's decision last year overturning the use of affirmative action in universities has drawn attention to corporate diversity efforts. Businesses are trying to avoid any programs that could draw legal scrutiny — any kinds of goals around hiring particular demographic groups are increasingly frowned upon.

"Anything that smacks of a quota" is out, said Diana Scott, Human Capital Center Leader at The Conference Board.

First, let's address the elephant in the room.

DEI is racist. Inherently so. It says that certain ethnic and racial groups just are not good enough to get hired without a special program to help them along. It says they are less qualified, less intelligent, less capable than their peers.

That's extremely racist.

DEI was always meant to be an ideological weapon, one that directly fostered the antisemitic, intolerant, and violent nature of many college campuses. It's also used to force a social agenda on corporations and, by extension, the people, while bypassing the government and things like the pesky Constitution.

They're also telling corporations to do XYZ or they'll withhold capital from them. That's basically blackmail. And that's all DEI has ever been.

Oh Axios, you sweet summer child, if you had any concept of reality you would be able to comprehend that just because someone SAYS "diversity" doesn't mean "diversity"... hmmm... there were other people like this in history too...can't remember the name but it started with a NA — Nancy Drew (@NancyDrew442) January 7, 2024

They have no concept of reality.

I don't care what color my pilot is, as long as he is the most competent available.



If DIE is so wonderful, apply it to sports teams. — Red Six Standing By (buzz-off/weirdo) (@JohnRog05265336) January 7, 2024

This is exactly how it should be. Anything less is chaos.

Axios is working to defend racism? — Based and Biased (@based_biased) January 7, 2024

Yes they are.

"Diversity" is the enemy of excellence.

"DEI" is the pancreatic cancer of human existence. — Gibbs Calhoun (@GibbsCalhoun) January 7, 2024

An excellent analogy.

It's DEI vs merit. They're the opposite of each other.



Less DEI means more merit. That's a GOOD thing, at least if you want better performance out of your organization/business. — P Brady (@dbsb3233) January 7, 2024

More merit is always good.

Soooo, merit based hiring now. That’s novel — Patrick Farrell (@pjf8281) January 7, 2024

Truly a novel concept.

No study has ever proven that diversity hires increase results or morale — cho (@chomoney1890) January 7, 2024

We'd bet money it actually harms morale by telling one group of people they wouldn't be there if it wasn't for DEI and another group of people they're responsible for all the ills of the world.

I’m sure morale is through the roof for those who were passed over for promotion in favor of less qualified candidates. — Roger That (@RogerThatSOS) January 7, 2024

We're sure that morale is fantastic.

You found one study to support your premise. Plenty more saying they don’t work. Bias or laziness? — cr_clark (@cr_clark) January 7, 2024

'Or'? Embrace the healing power of 'and', friend.

A merit based society is better for everyone — cream puff daddy (@goldwindow2) January 7, 2024

Yes it is.

The Borg trying to protect itself https://t.co/Us78QV7yGz — WokeAssPerson, Talkin' WAP WAP WAP (@Woke_Ass_Person) January 7, 2024

That's what it reminds us of, too.





