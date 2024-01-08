Angry Dad Shows How to Get Through Pro-Hamas Protesters Blocking the Street
Hysteria Alert: Axios Warns DEI Cutbacks Could Harm Diversity

Amy Curtis  |  8:30 PM on January 08, 2024

Axios is focusing a lot on DEI the last couple of days, and rightly so. One DEI administrator recently declare DEI is DOA, as companies realize they're spending tons of money in a bad economy for programming that is more divisive than helpful, and are making cuts to DEI departments and programming. But Axios just had issue a warning that fewer DEI programs means less workplace diversity.

They write:

Laudable goals like achieving "equity" and "diversity" and making people feel "included" have become weaponized terms, and now corporate America is navigating the minefield.

Why it matters: The year ahead will be pivotal for corporate diversity efforts, as attacks against DEI — diversity, equity and inclusion — will likely intensify.

  • But for many employers, maintaining a diverse workforce where employees feel included is a key part of attracting and retaining workers (particularly in a tight labor market).

And they continue:

Meanwhile: The Supreme Court's decision last year overturning the use of affirmative action in universities has drawn attention to corporate diversity efforts.

  • Businesses are trying to avoid any programs that could draw legal scrutiny — any kinds of goals around hiring particular demographic groups are increasingly frowned upon.
  • "Anything that smacks of a quota" is out, said Diana Scott, Human Capital Center Leader at The Conference Board.

First, let's address the elephant in the room.

DEI is racist. Inherently so. It says that certain ethnic and racial groups just are not good enough to get hired without a special program to help them along. It says they are less qualified, less intelligent, less capable than their peers.

That's extremely racist.

DEI was always meant to be an ideological weapon, one that directly fostered the antisemitic, intolerant, and violent nature of many college campuses. It's also used to force a social agenda on corporations and, by extension, the people, while bypassing the government and things like the pesky Constitution.

They're also telling corporations to do XYZ or they'll withhold capital from them. That's basically blackmail. And that's all DEI has ever been.

They have no concept of reality.

This is exactly how it should be. Anything less is chaos.

Yes they are.

An excellent analogy.

More merit is always good.

Truly a novel concept.

We'd bet money it actually harms morale by telling one group of people they wouldn't be there if it wasn't for DEI and another group of people they're responsible for all the ills of the world.

We're sure that morale is fantastic.

'Or'? Embrace the healing power of 'and', friend.

Yes it is.

That's what it reminds us of, too.


***

Tags: DIVERSITY WORK AXIOS DEI

