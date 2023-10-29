Priorities: Biden FAA Pushes Diversity Hiring As Air Traffic Control Falls Into Chaos

Democratic Activist Account Tries to Insult 'Homophobic' House Speaker Mike Johnson By Imp...
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on October 29, 2023

This is fine. Totally fine. The Biden administration totally has its priorities in order and this won't result in disaster.

From The Daily Caller:

President Joe Biden’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is striving to enlist a diverse workforce through targeting certain demographics even as its air traffic control system is facing shortages and safety challenges.

The FAA has several diversity hiring initiatives, including for black people, Hispanic people, disabled people and women, according to its website. At the same time, air traffic control is experiencing numerous issues including staffing shortages, mistakes, technological challenges and close call incidents.

“We’re certainly critical of the FAA’s efforts—in the past and in the present—to rely on race as a factor in hiring air traffic controllers,” Mountain States Legal Foundation General Counsel William Trachman told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “Obviously we are talking about a line of work where merit and the need for skill are a matter of life and death. No one cares about the race of the air traffic controller guiding in their flight.” ...

Mountain States Legal Foundation sued on behalf of plaintiff Andrew Brigida and over 2,000 other air traffic controller applicants who had test scores invalidated due to former President Barack Obama’s 2015 FAA diversity policy intended to hire more minorities. The lawsuit became class-action certified in 2022.

“Our Brigida matter is a certified class action designed to deter the federal government from using ‘diversity’ as an excuse for race discrimination,” Trachman told the DCNF. “There is never a good time for the government to embark on any employment program where race matters. And it’s especially obvious that the courts are willing to step in on these issues, after the affirmative action cases this year.”

Nobody, except the Left, would rather risk a catastrophic air disaster than not bow before the altar of DEI.

Gotta love it.

Should be fine.

There was already a collision between two private aircraft in Houston:

This is the action of an unserious administration that would rather risk lives and safety than violate its woke principles.

Well said.

Exactly.

No one cares about the make up of the air traffic controllers. They care about being safe and in the hands of qualified people. And that should be the standard.

Even Elon Musk chimed in on this:

Yes, it should be.

It would be funny if it wasn't so terrifying.

It is a crisis, aided and abetted by this administration.

Yes it is. A disaster that will eventually cost lives.

This is what should happen. And an immediate end to DEI. But neither will.

The Daily Caller continues:

Close calls for plane collisions have occurred multiple times per week in 2023 on average, according to The New York Times. The numerous near-miss incidents prompted the FAA to launch a “call to action” in February, according to The Washington Post.

The United States is facing a severe staffing shortage as 99% of its air traffic control facilities are operating with insufficient personnel, the NYT reported. Air traffic controllers are fatigued and some are self-medicating with alcohol and sleeping pills, leading to additional mistakes.

Where is Pete Buttigieg? He's Secretary of Transportation. Shouldn't he be focused on things like this, and the safety of Americans traveling by air? Why isn't he? And why isn't the media asking him these questions?

***

