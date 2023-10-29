Priorities: Biden FAA Pushes Diversity Hiring As Air Traffic Control Falls Into Chaos

This is fine. Totally fine. The Biden administration totally has its priorities in order and this won't result in disaster.

Biden FAA Pushing Diversity Hiring As Air Traffic Control System Falls Into Total Disarray https://t.co/L2IEUUDnnM — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 28, 2023

Advertisement

From The Daily Caller:

President Joe Biden’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is striving to enlist a diverse workforce through targeting certain demographics even as its air traffic control system is facing shortages and safety challenges. The FAA has several diversity hiring initiatives, including for black people, Hispanic people, disabled people and women, according to its website. At the same time, air traffic control is experiencing numerous issues including staffing shortages, mistakes, technological challenges and close call incidents. “We’re certainly critical of the FAA’s efforts—in the past and in the present—to rely on race as a factor in hiring air traffic controllers,” Mountain States Legal Foundation General Counsel William Trachman told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “Obviously we are talking about a line of work where merit and the need for skill are a matter of life and death. No one cares about the race of the air traffic controller guiding in their flight.” ... Mountain States Legal Foundation sued on behalf of plaintiff Andrew Brigida and over 2,000 other air traffic controller applicants who had test scores invalidated due to former President Barack Obama’s 2015 FAA diversity policy intended to hire more minorities. The lawsuit became class-action certified in 2022. “Our Brigida matter is a certified class action designed to deter the federal government from using ‘diversity’ as an excuse for race discrimination,” Trachman told the DCNF. “There is never a good time for the government to embark on any employment program where race matters. And it’s especially obvious that the courts are willing to step in on these issues, after the affirmative action cases this year.”

Nobody, except the Left, would rather risk a catastrophic air disaster than not bow before the altar of DEI.

Equitable disarray — Dr. Man-Bear-Pig ⚔️ (@Man_Bear_Pig3) October 28, 2023

Gotta love it.

That's great. Not using experience or ability. Should work out great — Duane Stone (@retired1SGarmy) October 28, 2023

Should be fine.

There was already a collision between two private aircraft in Houston:

two private planes just collided on takeoff at a major international airport in Houston (hobby). not a "near miss," an actual collision.



pilot claims catastrophic ATC error. we are heading towards a major disaster. in positive news, FTC just announced plan to 'diversify' ATC pic.twitter.com/khyafe46hb — Gregg Re (@gregg_re) October 25, 2023

This is the action of an unserious administration that would rather risk lives and safety than violate its woke principles.

Diversity shouldn’t include diversity of merit. https://t.co/IGgiEiVg3z — Mike Anderson (@MikeSmalltalk) October 26, 2023

Well said.

"The FAA is working to create a robust pipeline of skilled and diverse professionals coming into the aviation workforce,” an FAA spokesperson told the DCNF."



In other words, the pipeline does not exist today so the FAA is compromising its standards. https://t.co/MTIM1dzCqC — WyattUrp (@WyattUrp) October 28, 2023

Exactly.

When I’m in a plane, I couldn’t care less about the race, gender or political affiliation of the ATC in the tower; I just want someone qualified, capable, calm and experienced. This crazy administration is going to destroy America. 😡😡😡 — KyProud (@2Timothy17Amen) October 28, 2023

Advertisement

No one cares about the make up of the air traffic controllers. They care about being safe and in the hands of qualified people. And that should be the standard.

Even Elon Musk chimed in on this:

Safety of people should be paramount — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2023

Yes, it should be.

When @RobSchneider ‘s “Welcome aboard Air Diversity” joke becomes reality — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) October 26, 2023

It would be funny if it wasn't so terrifying.

It is a crisis, aided and abetted by this administration.

Hiring for any reason other than absolute competency is an absolute disaster https://t.co/uofHuOjixd — Eric Tilton (@cognitivecarbon) October 26, 2023

Yes it is. A disaster that will eventually cost lives.

Imagine a pilot hearing "you say what?" from ATC. This is beyond a joke. That person needs to be fired on his ear and everyone in that centre needs to go for re-training. https://t.co/xVY1rrtIv2 — Gregory Gravett (@gregorycgravett) October 26, 2023

This is what should happen. And an immediate end to DEI. But neither will.

The Daily Caller continues:

Close calls for plane collisions have occurred multiple times per week in 2023 on average, according to The New York Times. The numerous near-miss incidents prompted the FAA to launch a “call to action” in February, according to The Washington Post. The United States is facing a severe staffing shortage as 99% of its air traffic control facilities are operating with insufficient personnel, the NYT reported. Air traffic controllers are fatigued and some are self-medicating with alcohol and sleeping pills, leading to additional mistakes.

Advertisement

Where is Pete Buttigieg? He's Secretary of Transportation. Shouldn't he be focused on things like this, and the safety of Americans traveling by air? Why isn't he? And why isn't the media asking him these questions?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!