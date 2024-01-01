Actual Terrorism: Anti-Israel Protesters Launch Balloons, Try to Shut Down JFK While Endangering Lives

Not content with interfering with black Friday shoppers, or simply shutting down roads and making people miss their flights, the anti-Israel, pro-Palestinian protesters have decided to up the ante and engage in actual acts of terrorism at JFK Airport today.

Advertisement

WATCH:

BREAKING:



Anti-Israel protesters launch a large balloon in front of JFK Airport, trying to shut down the airport.



They launched the ballon as planes were landing and taking off.



They were clearly willing to gamble with the lives of hundreds of people. pic.twitter.com/V0O8LvnG9q — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 1, 2024

How is this not terrorism?

This writer will be getting on a plane in less than 24 hours time. She will have to remove her shoes, get frisked by TSA, and can't bring a container with more than 3.4 ounces of fluid in it on the flight. Why? For 'safety.'

But these mobs can shut down interstate commerce and threaten flights and face zero consequences?

Why did we pass the Patriot Act again? Why did we establish the TSA and DHS?

Please, explain this to us.

Everyone there should be tracked down, jailed, convicted and imprisoned just like J6 — Lawrence Kiedrowski 🇺🇸✝️ 🇮🇱 (@LKiedrowski) January 1, 2024

They should, but they won't be.

Now ask yourself why.

And realize this has been going on since Clinton was in the White House; it's only gotten worse in the last couple of years.

That’s a terror attack.



Attempted mass murder.



J6 style cell. — Brixtellington Blatz (@PU239WarmingHut) January 1, 2024

Yes, it is.

Isn’t that a federal offense? — Nobody (@WestMichAnon) January 1, 2024

It certainly would seem so.

Under Title 18 U.S.C. 37: if you are convicted of using 'any device, substance or weapon' to commit an act of violence at an international airport, you could face 20 years in prison.

How does this not fall under the purview of federal law?

Either way, we're pretty sure that endangering lives violates laws -- federal and state -- and should be treated accordingly.

When pro Hamas protesters blocked roads leading to the airport, they were just an annoying nuisance to travelers



When they sent up balloons in order to disrupt airplanes on takeoff and landing, they just crossed the line into committing federal crimes



ARREST. CONVICT. IMPRISON. — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) January 1, 2024

They should be arrested, tried, and convicted.

They won't be. But they should.

That’s 100% something that gets you time in the Federal Pen. They can have fun protesting inside for the next 20 years. — Professor Doctor Theory, PhD (@TheoryPhd) January 1, 2024

Back in April, a Minnesota man was sentenced to two years in prison for aiming a laser pointer at a Delta flight at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in 2021.

Additionally, under state law, it's illegal to commit any act that is dangerous to human life. This certainly qualifies as that.

Yes it is.

This is the consensus.

I'm of the view that trying to murder people by sending a balloon into the engine of the jet they’re flying in is something that should result in arrests and prosecution. https://t.co/aEMYoTboe7 — 🐺 (@LeighWolf) January 2, 2024

This is the correct view.

They’re not trying to raise awareness or win hearts and minds. They’re terrorizing and establishing dominance. https://t.co/wODvnHbK5y — Jake13th 🏴‍☠️ (@JakeThirteenth) January 2, 2024

Advertisement

Exactly. That's why they caused issues on Christmas and in major cities.

Actual terror attack in New York.



It failed, but it is still a criminal act. https://t.co/dHgsqPdaUB — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) January 1, 2024

Yes it is.

Where's the DOJ on this?

Too busy going after parents and lying about it?

This is organized crime. Go after the organizers and funders https://t.co/fJ0vGxZdaN — Son of Dr. Spengler (unintentional self-parody) (@spengjr) January 1, 2024

Agreed.

Hit them where it hurts.

This goes against FAA regulations and is putting airplanes at risk of crashing. If any of this material gets stuck in the engine of the plane, 100s would die. https://t.co/ZEDzeZoGim — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) January 1, 2024

And they would argue those deaths are justified as part of the 'resistance.'

This should scare you.

It's always (D)ifferent when they do it.

These people are becoming a menace. https://t.co/ywSNQELajv — Holden (@Holden114) January 1, 2024

'Menace' is putting it mildly.

So evil people who support foreign terrorists are willing to employ domestic terrorist tactics and directly jeopardize the lives of their fellow Americans.



Sounds about right. https://t.co/6KrvtIjnrU — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) January 2, 2024

Nailed it.

That's precisely what this is.

And the Biden administration is silent about it.

These are domestic terrorists @DHSgov - do your job. https://t.co/qxuXVX17YX — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) January 1, 2024

Advertisement

The Left loves to scream about 'privilege' and 'two-tiered justice' -- but they embody both of those very things. Being able to commit federal crimes and get away with it is both massive privilege and a two-tiered justice system.

Especially when you see what's happened to some of the people arrested over January 6.

Wait til they start blowing themselves up. That’s going to be fun. https://t.co/p44fIuWG8F — Spreadsheeticus (@spreadsheeticus) January 1, 2024

Don't give them any ideas.

But, sadly, we would not be surprised if it went there.

If you want to know who rules over you, look at the people who repeatedly get away with domestic terrorism.https://t.co/T6OCqLzz80 — JimDelRey (Insert Blue Checkmark Here) (@JimDelRey) January 1, 2024

This. A thousand times this.

Don't lecture us about resistance or Islamophobia when you do this and get away with it.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!