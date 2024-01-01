Actual Terrorism: Anti-Israel Protesters Launch Balloons, Try to Shut Down JFK While Endangering Lives

The Atlantic: Trump Has Promised the Largest Deportation Effort in American History
Amy Curtis  |  8:15 PM on January 01, 2024
Twitter

Not content with interfering with black Friday shoppers, or simply shutting down roads and making people miss their flights, the anti-Israel, pro-Palestinian protesters have decided to up the ante and engage in actual acts of terrorism at JFK Airport today. 

Advertisement

WATCH:

How is this not terrorism?

This writer will be getting on a plane in less than 24 hours time. She will have to remove her shoes, get frisked by TSA, and can't bring a container with more than 3.4 ounces of fluid in it on the flight. Why? For 'safety.'

But these mobs can shut down interstate commerce and threaten flights and face zero consequences?

Why did we pass the Patriot Act again? Why did we establish the TSA and DHS?

Please, explain this to us.

They should, but they won't be.

Now ask yourself why.

And realize this has been going on since Clinton was in the White House; it's only gotten worse in the last couple of years.

Yes, it is.

It certainly would seem so.

Under Title 18 U.S.C. 37: if you are convicted of using 'any device, substance or weapon' to commit an act of violence at an international airport, you could face 20 years in prison.

How does this not fall under the purview of federal law?

Absolutely Sick: Unearthed Study Out of China Reveals the Horrors Involved in 'Transgender Research'
Grateful Calvin
Either way, we're pretty sure that endangering lives violates laws -- federal and state -- and should be treated accordingly.

They should be arrested, tried, and convicted.

They won't be. But they should.

Back in April, a Minnesota man was sentenced to two years in prison for aiming a laser pointer at a Delta flight at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in 2021.

Additionally, under state law, it's illegal to commit any act that is dangerous to human life. This certainly qualifies as that.

Yes it is.

This is the consensus.

This is the correct view.

Exactly. That's why they caused issues on Christmas and in major cities.

Yes it is.

Where's the DOJ on this?

Too busy going after parents and lying about it?

Agreed.

Hit them where it hurts.

And they would argue those deaths are justified as part of the 'resistance.'

This should scare you.

It's always (D)ifferent when they do it.

'Menace' is putting it mildly.

Nailed it.

That's precisely what this is.

And the Biden administration is silent about it.

The Left loves to scream about 'privilege' and 'two-tiered justice' -- but they embody both of those very things. Being able to commit federal crimes and get away with it is both massive privilege and a two-tiered justice system.

Especially when you see what's happened to some of the people arrested over January 6.

Don't give them any ideas.

But, sadly, we would not be surprised if it went there.

This. A thousand times this.

Don't lecture us about resistance or Islamophobia when you do this and get away with it.

***

