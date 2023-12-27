Jesus Was Palestinian, but You'll Never Guess Who Else Was
'This is Terrorism, Not Protesting': Pro-Hamas Mobs Block Roads Near JFK, LAX Airports

Doug P.  |  2:16 PM on December 27, 2023
Meme screenshot

Pro-Hamas mobs have been blocking roads leading to and from at least two big U.S. airports today. JFK International in New York is one of those airports:

According to the Daily Mail, 26 people were arrested at JFK:

Police arrested pro-Palestinian protesters that blocked entry to New York City's John F. Kennedy airport and the Los Angeles International Airport on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Travelers were forced to get out of their cars and walk to the airport with their luggage in New York after activist demanding a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war blocked the road leading to one of the country's biggest and busiest airports on Wednesday.

The same thing has been happening at Los Angeles International Airport:

Just chasing them off?

Yes, this can't be allowed to continue.

It's domestic terrorism, plain and simple. Will the law treat them accordingly?

Right? For some reason, federal law enforcement never seems interested in following that trail to see who's behind organizing (and funding) this kind of thing.

Bingo!

*** 

