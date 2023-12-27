'This is Terrorism, Not Protesting': Pro-Hamas Mobs Block Roads Near JFK, LAX Airports

Pro-Hamas mobs have been blocking roads leading to and from at least two big U.S. airports today. JFK International in New York is one of those airports:

Roads leading to JFK International Airport are being blocked by protestors shouting “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” pic.twitter.com/Jp1fz3GhdZ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 27, 2023

According to the Daily Mail, 26 people were arrested at JFK:

Police arrested pro-Palestinian protesters that blocked entry to New York City's John F. Kennedy airport and the Los Angeles International Airport on one of the busiest travel days of the year. Travelers were forced to get out of their cars and walk to the airport with their luggage in New York after activist demanding a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war blocked the road leading to one of the country's biggest and busiest airports on Wednesday.

The same thing has been happening at Los Angeles International Airport:

#BREAKING: A group of pro-Palestine protesters are blocking traffic outside LAX. MORE: https://t.co/BlNVrKVGV3 pic.twitter.com/LBEersjWM6 — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) December 27, 2023

BREAKING: Protesters blocking traffic into LAX right now - they pulled barricades into the streets to block cars. @FOXLA chopper above it now - it looks like police are retaking control & chasing the protesters away. pic.twitter.com/pJMRRGXycq — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 27, 2023

Just chasing them off?

"Chasing them off"? why are they not "Rounding them up" to "take them to jail"? — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) December 27, 2023

Yes, this can't be allowed to continue.

This is terrorism not protesting. — Super Journalist (Ret) - JOURN-L of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) December 27, 2023

It's domestic terrorism, plain and simple. Will the law treat them accordingly?

Just imagine if there was a law that required those doing these type of things to be incarcerated for a minimum of 30 days. Immediate response and sentencing. We can dream — John Ayres (@JohnAyr12294351) December 27, 2023

This should be a federal crime. Give them the J6 treatment. — John Dover (@InWonderland20) December 27, 2023

This is organized and it's about time that real detective work is used to get to the "organizers".

That never happens. — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) December 27, 2023

Right? For some reason, federal law enforcement never seems interested in following that trail to see who's behind organizing (and funding) this kind of thing.

They are out of control because they have been allowed to be. — MoSmith (@MoSmithHMC) December 27, 2023

Bingo!

