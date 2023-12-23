Gov. Gavin Newsom Upset That Guns Are Allowed in Playgrounds and Hospitals
The Smug Is Strong With This One: Guy Gets Ratioed Into Oblivion for Shaming Neighbors' Gas Powered Cars

Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on December 23, 2023
South Park

Do you remember that episode of 'South Park' where all the smug drivers of hybrid vehicles liked the smell of their own farts? It was the perfect way to encapsulate the snobby mindset of some of the people who drive electric vehicles.

And, hoo boy, this guy is like a 'South Park' character come to life:

His post concludes:

My kids play here, man!

There was no way Twitter/X users were going to let him post this ridiculousness and get away with it.

And he got the ratio he richly deserved.

This is exactly correct. The energy -- the fossil fuel-based energy -- needed to charge his car comes from somewhere. The pollution is there. It doesn't go away.

See? 

Ryan's kids matter.

The kids in Africa and elsewhere mining for cobalt? Not so much.

A very inconvenient fact Ryan doesn't seem to understand.

Sounds like a plan. We hope you follow through on this.

But he's morally superior to his neighbors, because he says so, and that's what's important here.

Shaming them on Twitter for not being able to drop tens of thousands of dollars on an electric vehicle is just a bonus.

Ryan is the epitome of privilege.

There you go, being all logical.

He won't be able to answer these questions, because he doesn't care about the realities of his choices, or the outcomes. Just his intentions and how his car makes him feel.

It really is impossible, isn't it?

How does he not get this?

Also, he's spending more than his neighbors with their gas powered cars.

This is the episode of 'South Park' we were talking about.

And Ryan is the guy on the right.

But his kids play there, man.

Who cares about the kids around the coal plant that charges his vehicle?

It really is.

He charges his vehicle with magic, so it doesn't need any power. Or something.

Oh, Ryan, when will you answer this question?

We wonder what Ryan will do when he realizes his neighbors' breathing contributes to global warming -- sorry, 'climate change.

Will he shame them for not dropping dead?

Probably.

He's getting absolutely dragged on Twitter. And he earned it.

And odorless.

Ryan is not a scientist, apparently.

Nah, we're good, thanks. 

Soooo much cooler.

Thank you for pointing this out.

His kids should be nowhere near those cars.

His entire post has strong 'PAY ATTENTION TO ME' vibes, doesn't it?

'South Park' is certainly prescient, isn't it? It predicted guys like Ryan years ago (and if you want to feel old, the 'Smug Alert' episode originally aired in 2006).

It's fine if someone else bears the brunt of his decisions. Ryan doesn't see the damage his vehicle causes, therefore it doesn't exist.

Electric vehicles are expensive. For many families, prohibitively so. The average cost is around $53,000, not including retrofitting one's house with the proper charging station (another $2,750).

Cold weather damages and shortens the battery life and driving range. A new battery costs $4,000-$20,000.

There is environmental damage and possible birth defects linked to cobalt mining. Never mind that these elements are also finite and China owns access to many of them.

Electric vehicles are not a sustainable replacement option for gas powered cars. They just aren't.

So good for Ryan for being privileged enough to own something out of reach for most Americans.

But the landfill isn't near Ryan's house, so he won't care.

You'll be waiting a long time for an answer, so don't hold your breath.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

