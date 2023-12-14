Drew Holden Points Out (D)ifference in CNN Coverage of Hunter Biden Ignoring GOP Subpoena

The mainstream media is nothing if not consistently biased.

Drew Holden, a Twitchy regular, points out a very glaring difference in CNN's coverage of former Trump advisor Steve Bannon ignoring a Democrat subpoena, and their treatment of Hunter Biden doing the same to one issued by the GOP:

Ignoring a Dem subpoena // Ignoring a GOP subpoena



Not very subtle, CNN. pic.twitter.com/qQEztH4NID — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 13, 2023

In case you missed it, Hunter Biden skipped out on a Congressional subpoena yesterday, one in which the House Oversight committee wanted Biden to sit for a closed door deposition.

Hunter Biden Defies Congressional Order To Testify https://t.co/jwSWWJKT70 — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) December 13, 2023

The Free Beacon reported:

President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden defied an order by House Republicans to testify behind closed doors about his business dealings, ratcheting up tensions with lawmakers who plan to vote on Wednesday to formalize their impeachment probe of his father. At a news conference outside the Capitol, Biden blasted the probe as baseless and indicated he would not cooperate with a subpoena by the House Oversight Committee to testify in private. Republican representative Darrell Issa said he expects the panel will hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress if he does not show. "He's thumbing his nose at the American people," Issa said. Republicans in the House of Representatives are pushing ahead with a plan to vote on Wednesday to authorize the probe before leaving for a three-week holiday break on Thursday. They allege that Biden and his family improperly profited from decisions the elder Biden participated in while serving as vice president from 2009-17. Their investigation focuses closely on the business dealings of the younger Biden.

And, as always, Holden has the receipts:

If Bannon was willing to testify publicly I'm sure they would have accepted that. — stephen elliott (@S___Elliott) December 13, 2023

Ahem:

Mic. Drop.

They're not even trying anymore — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) December 13, 2023

Nope. Pretty open about the bias now.

I *think* I see a bias.... — Entropic Thunder (@WCTomlinson) December 13, 2023

So do we. It's right there.

I don't think anybody has ever accused CNN of being subtle. — Barbara (@Barbara_Clemns) December 13, 2023

Hardly.

At CNN they are not known for being unbiased or subtle, but they are not even putting in the effort to pretend any longer. https://t.co/hdIrJbKIlG — Barbara (@Barbara_Clemns) December 13, 2023

They aren't pretending. This is who they are.

Must not.

Never forget

Republicans vs Democrats

Defying a subpoena https://t.co/KuaJ1Tm6Pq — rip240sx🇺🇲 (@rip240sx) December 13, 2023

As always, what's a speeding ticket for a Democrat is a felony for a Republican.

The Left has play that game for years, and the right just keeps getting Calvinballed by them.

“The most trusted name in news” https://t.co/Mfx2aJ1Rhn — Travis Shirkman (@t_shirkman) December 13, 2023

We trust week old gas station sushi more, frankly.

We've said that for a long time. Now it's got its own graphic!

Tell me again how there aren’t two standards of justice in the Biden regime….. https://t.co/ppuINvlBTq — Matt Wand (@WandMatt) December 13, 2023

We are well aware. Just like the administration's attempt to force through gun control while his son argues the gun charges he faces are unconstitutional. Rules for you, but not for them.

Huh, weird how 'fair share' doesn't apply. to Hunter Biden.

They’re suckers for Aaron sorkin west wing moments. Mr smith writ large — Joe Hanna (@jfhLive) December 14, 2023

They really do forget that 'The West Wing' was fiction.

It is privilege, the likes of which most Americans will never experience.

"Rules for thee, not for me" - ALL Democrats https://t.co/Dph0KMVnin — Matt Chambers 🇺🇸 (@Matt_A_Chambers) December 13, 2023

As we said. Glad we're not the only ones who notice this.

Remember when electing Biden was going to restore the rule of law, normalcy, decency, and put adults back in charge?

We remember.

And none of that is happening.

***

