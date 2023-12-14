'I Don't Want Puberty to Be the Enemy': Another Detransition Lawsuit Seeks to...
NBC News: Mother Sobs in Court Over Getting Health Care for Her Trans...
A Tired Biden Mumbles About Beating Big Pharma and 'Investing in 3 New...
It's All a Boondoggle: Former Meta DEI Executive Pleads Guilty to Fraud
Christian Veteran Knocks Down, BEHEADS Statue to Satan in Iowa
'Let the PR Games Begin!': Tiki-Wielding Harvard Prez Gay Attends Menorah Lighting, Mocker...
Mary Katherine Ham Has Jokes for Armed Carjackers That Can't Come Through in...
CNN Implies That Navy Federal Credit Union Engages in Racial Discrimination, Faceplants
Wildly Unconstitutional: Biden Admin Seeks to Circumvent 2nd Amendment With State-Level Gu...
Karine Jean-Pierre Breaks Out the Classics to Explain Why Things Cost More Under...
WATCH: Alyssa Milano Sings About Insemination and We Have All the Questions
Hunter Biden's Denial of Father's Wrongdoing Sure Sounded Familiar to Jesse Watters
Adam Schiff-for-Brains Breaks All-Time Projection Record Shaming GOP for 'Illegitimate Bid...
GAG: Unhinged Lefties Salivate Over 'Heartthrob' and 'Hero' Hunter Biden and OOOOMG Make...

Drew Holden Points Out (D)ifference in CNN Coverage of Hunter Biden Ignoring GOP Subpoena

Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on December 14, 2023
Journalism meme

The mainstream media is nothing if not consistently biased.

Drew Holden, a Twitchy regular, points out a very glaring difference in CNN's coverage of former Trump advisor Steve Bannon ignoring a Democrat subpoena, and their treatment of Hunter Biden doing the same to one issued by the GOP:

Advertisement

In case you missed it, Hunter Biden skipped out on a Congressional subpoena yesterday, one in which the House Oversight committee wanted Biden to sit for a closed door deposition.

The Free Beacon reported:

President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden defied an order by House Republicans to testify behind closed doors about his business dealings, ratcheting up tensions with lawmakers who plan to vote on Wednesday to formalize their impeachment probe of his father.

At a news conference outside the Capitol, Biden blasted the probe as baseless and indicated he would not cooperate with a subpoena by the House Oversight Committee to testify in private.

Republican representative Darrell Issa said he expects the panel will hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress if he does not show. "He's thumbing his nose at the American people," Issa said.

Republicans in the House of Representatives are pushing ahead with a plan to vote on Wednesday to authorize the probe before leaving for a three-week holiday break on Thursday.

They allege that Biden and his family improperly profited from decisions the elder Biden participated in while serving as vice president from 2009-17. Their investigation focuses closely on the business dealings of the younger Biden.

Recommended

NBC News: Mother Sobs in Court Over Getting Health Care for Her Trans Child in Florida
Brett T.
Advertisement

And, as always, Holden has the receipts:

Ahem:

Mic. Drop.

Nope. Pretty open about the bias now.

So do we. It's right there.

Hardly.

They aren't pretending. This is who they are.

Must not.

As always, what's a speeding ticket for a Democrat is a felony for a Republican.

The Left has play that game for years, and the right just keeps getting Calvinballed by them.

Advertisement

We trust week old gas station sushi more, frankly.

We've said that for a long time. Now it's got its own graphic!

We are well aware. Just like the administration's attempt to force through gun control while his son argues the gun charges he faces are unconstitutional. Rules for you, but not for them.

Huh, weird how 'fair share' doesn't apply. to Hunter Biden.

They really do forget that 'The West Wing' was fiction.

It is privilege, the likes of which most Americans will never experience.

Advertisement

As we said. Glad we're not the only ones who notice this.

Remember when electing Biden was going to restore the rule of law, normalcy, decency, and put adults back in charge?

We remember.

And none of that is happening.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CNN HUNTER BIDEN STEVE BANNON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NBC News: Mother Sobs in Court Over Getting Health Care for Her Trans Child in Florida
Brett T.
CNN Implies That Navy Federal Credit Union Engages in Racial Discrimination, Faceplants
Aaron Walker
It's All a Boondoggle: Former Meta DEI Executive Pleads Guilty to Fraud
Grateful Calvin
'I Don't Want Puberty to Be the Enemy': Another Detransition Lawsuit Seeks to Protect Kids
Amy Curtis
Christian Veteran Knocks Down, BEHEADS Statue to Satan in Iowa
Coucy
Mary Katherine Ham Has Jokes for Armed Carjackers That Can't Come Through in a Clutch
ArtistAngie

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
NBC News: Mother Sobs in Court Over Getting Health Care for Her Trans Child in Florida Brett T.
Advertisement