'Amazing Optics' (and a New Spin) Spotted at the Capitol As Hunter Biden Skips Deposition

Doug P.  |  10:43 AM on December 13, 2023
meme

Republicans on the House Oversight Committee subpoenaed Hunter Biden to testify at a closed-door deposition, but the president's son has showed up in Washington, DC demanding an open hearing:

Well, that's one way to get out of testifying (though Biden might get hit with a Contempt of Congress charge):

President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden on Wednesday defied an order by congressional investigators to testify behind closed doors about his business dealings, ratcheting up tensions with Republicans who are pushing ahead with an impeachment probe of his father.

At a news conference outside the Capitol, Biden said he would testify at a public hearing. But he ignored a subpoena by the House Oversight Committee to testify privately.

The panel has threatened to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress if he did not show.

Hunter Biden insisted his father never profited from his business dealings (or art sales), but the scene at the Capitol was something else:

Simply amazing!

Also another narrative pivot has taken place. Remember when Joe Biden insisted that he never spoke to his son about his overseas business dealings? Here's where things stand now:

Update your talking points for the eleventh time, mainstream media!

As for what happens next with this story, stay tuned.

*** 

