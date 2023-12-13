'Amazing Optics' (and a New Spin) Spotted at the Capitol As Hunter Biden Skips Deposition

Republicans on the House Oversight Committee subpoenaed Hunter Biden to testify at a closed-door deposition, but the president's son has showed up in Washington, DC demanding an open hearing:

Advertisement

"What are they afraid of? I'm here. I'm ready"

Hunter Biden tells reporters he is in DC to testify at a public hearing, as Republicans insist the president's son speak to them behind closed doors. pic.twitter.com/7JI7qDzBBJ — MSNBC (@MSNBC) December 13, 2023

Hunter Biden refuses to comply with @JamesComer's subpoena to be deposed behind closed doors and demands a public hearing so he can tell sob stories on TV.



Reminder that Don Jr. testified behind closed doors for over 40 hours about the Russia hoax.



Hold him in contempt! pic.twitter.com/1FoJB06zyX — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 13, 2023

Well, that's one way to get out of testifying (though Biden might get hit with a Contempt of Congress charge):

President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden on Wednesday defied an order by congressional investigators to testify behind closed doors about his business dealings, ratcheting up tensions with Republicans who are pushing ahead with an impeachment probe of his father. At a news conference outside the Capitol, Biden said he would testify at a public hearing. But he ignored a subpoena by the House Oversight Committee to testify privately. The panel has threatened to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress if he did not show.

Hunter Biden insisted his father never profited from his business dealings (or art sales), but the scene at the Capitol was something else:

Is it possible there could be a worse Democrat standing at the side of Hunter Biden than the guy who was shtupping a Chinese spy? Amazing optics. pic.twitter.com/20f5vUYqIc — Chris Stigall (@ChrisStigall) December 13, 2023

Simply amazing!

Also another narrative pivot has taken place. Remember when Joe Biden insisted that he never spoke to his son about his overseas business dealings? Here's where things stand now:

This is one HELL of a new qualifier from Hunter Biden.



Hunter now says, “My father was not financially involved in my business”



FLASHBACK: Joe Biden used to say he has never talked about business with his family. This is a major shift from the Bidens. pic.twitter.com/4oiALdD4Yg — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 13, 2023

Update your talking points for the eleventh time, mainstream media!

As for what happens next with this story, stay tuned.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!