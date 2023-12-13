Report: Harvard Had Defamation Lawyers Threaten Journalists Looking Into Claudine Gay's Pl...
L.A. Drivers Take Matters Into Their Own Hands After 'Israel Ceasefire' Mob Blocks...
Suuuure: Eugene Vindman Campaign Mocked Mercilessly for 'MAGA Fears Me' Campaign Post
Hot Take: We've Diagnosed the Real Problem When We Admit the US Wasn't...
KJP is Shown What Biden Once Said Should Happen to Anybody Who Defies...
President Joe Biden Asks the Press to 'Step Out' Before Walking Away
Yikes: Bill Clinton's Take on Hillary's 2016 Campaign Is Funny and BRUTAL
For SOME Reason the NY Times Didn't Think This 1 Word From Hunter...
Julie Kelly Lays Out What SCOTUS Taking This Case Could Mean for J6...
Senator Kennedy Left Speechless After Confronting Biden Nominee for Ignoring Abuse
Jim Jordan Notes Hunter Biden's 'Huge Departure' From Original Spin on Joe's Business...
Nancy Mace Suggests Hunter Biden Should Be Held in Contempt of Congress
REALLY? AOC Says Republicans 'Don't Have a Single Witness' to Any Biden Wrongdoing
Hunter Biden Plays the Victim Card (and the Media's Helping Deal)

We're Okay With This: 'Geopolitical Analyst' Says the UN Should Expel the US

Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on December 13, 2023
AngieArtist

Don't threaten us with a good time.

Shahid Bolsen (we've talked about him before, and he loves Hamas) is probably mad the United States voted against a ceasefire in Israel.

Advertisement

So he thinks the United Nations should use Article 6 and, well, take a gander:

What is Article 6?

A Member of the United Nations which has persistently violated the Principles contained in the present Charter may be expelled from the Organization by the General Assembly upon the recommendation of the Security Council.

But we guess Bolsen didn't think this through, because we don't see a lot of people intimidated by his proposal.

Quite the opposite, actually:

We contribute about $12.5 billion a year.

We'll leave the UN and take that with us.

Also, the prime real estate in Manhattan.

We'll never recover if we get booted from the corrupt, feckless UN.

Who will tell us not to eat meat?

Same.

We'll lose nothing.

Recommended

L.A. Drivers Take Matters Into Their Own Hands After 'Israel Ceasefire' Mob Blocks Highway
Doug P.
Advertisement

Yes, best of luck.

We agree.

We're practically begging you.

Sounds like a plan to us.

A gift and a blessing.

He really didn't think this one through, did he?

Advertisement

Totes adorbs.

The UN will do just fine without us, we're sure.

And last one to leave can turn off the lights.

Oh, it went the exact opposite of how he thought it would.

Hilarious, actually.

Which is why it'll never happen.

We're gonna guess he does not.

Advertisement

They can get it done by then, we're sure.

There is quite literally zero downside to expelling us from the UN.

Yes. It'll teach us a lesson, or something.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: FUNDING UN UNITED NATIONS UNITED STATES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

L.A. Drivers Take Matters Into Their Own Hands After 'Israel Ceasefire' Mob Blocks Highway
Doug P.
Hot Take: We've Diagnosed the Real Problem When We Admit the US Wasn't a 'Good Guy' In WWII
Brett T.
KJP is Shown What Biden Once Said Should Happen to Anybody Who Defies a Congressional Subpoena
Doug P.
Suuuure: Eugene Vindman Campaign Mocked Mercilessly for 'MAGA Fears Me' Campaign Post
Amy Curtis
Julie Kelly Lays Out What SCOTUS Taking This Case Could Mean for J6 Defendants, Trump & the DOJ
Doug P.
Yikes: Bill Clinton's Take on Hillary's 2016 Campaign Is Funny and BRUTAL
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
L.A. Drivers Take Matters Into Their Own Hands After 'Israel Ceasefire' Mob Blocks Highway Doug P.
Advertisement