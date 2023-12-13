We're Okay With This: 'Geopolitical Analyst' Says the UN Should Expel the US

Don't threaten us with a good time.

Shahid Bolsen (we've talked about him before, and he loves Hamas) is probably mad the United States voted against a ceasefire in Israel.

Advertisement

So he thinks the United Nations should use Article 6 and, well, take a gander:

Invoke Article 6 of the UN Charter against the United States.



Move to expel America from the United Nations. — Shahid Bolsen (@ShahidkBolsen) December 12, 2023

What is Article 6?

A Member of the United Nations which has persistently violated the Principles contained in the present Charter may be expelled from the Organization by the General Assembly upon the recommendation of the Security Council.

But we guess Bolsen didn't think this through, because we don't see a lot of people intimidated by his proposal.

Quite the opposite, actually:

Totally good with that. We’ll take our funding with us. pic.twitter.com/93glih5DDx — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) December 13, 2023

We contribute about $12.5 billion a year.

We'll leave the UN and take that with us.

Also, the prime real estate in Manhattan.

NOOOO! Don't throw us into the briar patch!!



Anything but that!!!



Putz. — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) December 13, 2023

We'll never recover if we get booted from the corrupt, feckless UN.

Who will tell us not to eat meat?

Don’t threaten me with a good time, I’ve been wanting out of this corrupt organization my entire adult life. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) December 13, 2023

Same.

We'll lose nothing.

Don't threaten us with a good time. Expel us and we take our money and defense capabilities with us. Best of luck. pic.twitter.com/RsYmL1sojk — Literally Heather (@Shouse34) December 13, 2023

Yes, best of luck.

Meaning the UN would immediately find a new host & leave New York, taking their gaggle of sycophants & bureaucrats with them? pic.twitter.com/XFW3W9IT5T — Absolut Rate Limit Exceeded (@Absolut_Boston) December 13, 2023

We agree.

Yes, please take your impotent, antisemitic organization and your rapists somewhere else and go bankrupt without our money. PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE.... pic.twitter.com/D1YhaT3pzD — von Scrappy (@notscrappy530) December 13, 2023

We're practically begging you.

Your proposal is acceptable, we can use the UN HQ as affordable housing and put a Spirit Halloween into the meeting hall, far better use of the facilities.



Good luck replacing the quarter of all UN funding the USA provides... https://t.co/dCn2jIodlu — Andrew Donaldson (@four4thefire) December 13, 2023

Sounds like a plan to us.

Imagine thinking this is a punishment.

It would be a gift! https://t.co/qW8iZxmT7Y — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) December 13, 2023

A gift and a blessing.

We literally pay for the UN home slice. Who you gonna get to pay your welfare bill? Your Hamas boys are using their money to run & last I checked their assets are on fire. https://t.co/RHND68H8Nz — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) December 13, 2023

He really didn't think this one through, did he?

Advertisement

Totes adorbs.

The USA is the de-facto World's Policeman --and-- its Battered Women and Children's Center.



But go ahead and kick us out of the UN.



You got this! https://t.co/2fmWIswsw3 — International Man of Misery (@Machovell1an) December 13, 2023

The UN will do just fine without us, we're sure.

Yes, please. Then GTF out of New York and pay your parking tickets on the way out. https://t.co/qaVmlT55Gh — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) December 13, 2023

And last one to leave can turn off the lights.

I don't think this went like he thought it would. https://t.co/Z9TJHBveqz — MoodyRedhead (@moodyredhead) December 13, 2023

Oh, it went the exact opposite of how he thought it would.

We will slap a giant TRUMP sign on the UN building.



He won’t even have to own it. It will be funny. https://t.co/jgvVMGJjl7 — Barley & Beans (@BarleyAndBeans) December 13, 2023

Hilarious, actually.

He thinks this is some kind of punishment, but most Americans would be all for it. https://t.co/jxJUfHo9bC — Merry Swagspeare (@bswagspeare) December 13, 2023

Which is why it'll never happen.

man does know where the UN gets most of its funding from no? https://t.co/DOOuR5t4TU — Mr Bo Da Cat (@MrBoDaCat) December 13, 2023

We're gonna guess he does not.

Advertisement

Your terms are acceptable. When can we begin and how long will it take I have a hair appointment at 3. https://t.co/D3OozvtD0u — Stevie J. West (@StevieWestAgain) December 13, 2023

They can get it done by then, we're sure.

Endorse! Get us out of that hopeless, morally-abominable drain on US resources! https://t.co/mQ66NfhbEQ — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) December 13, 2023

There is quite literally zero downside to expelling us from the UN.

This!



It's the only way those filthy Americans will ever learn! Give them the boot immediately! https://t.co/ZbqJuTwNYV — LoLNothingMatters (@DastDn) December 13, 2023

Yes. It'll teach us a lesson, or something.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!