WATCH: Did the Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Dox the Head of Hamass?

Well, the answer seems to be, ‘yes,’ but … um … we aren’t exactly broken up about it. Yehiya Sinwar is the political leader of Hamass, and is also credited as the mastermind of the October 7 attack. And this appears to be the Israeli Ambassador to the U.N., Gilad Erdan, showing us his phone number.

Did the Israeli ambassador to the UN just doxx Yahya Sinwar? pic.twitter.com/mqFEYpJtKP — Diane Yap (@RealDianeYap) December 12, 2023

The only question is whether that is an office number or a personal number. Office numbers for a public official are generally fair game in ordinary circumstances, but personal numbers are not. In other words, if we published Ted Cruz’s personal cell phone number, we would be doxxing him. But if we gave you the office number for Mr. Cruz you can find on the official U.S. Senate website, that isn’t doxxing: That's just sharing public information.

Oh, except these are not ordinary circumstances. This author ordinarily opposes the doxxing of anyone, but Sinwar is part of the command of an enemy military in the middle of a war. Israel can rightfully kill him in combat. It's hard in those circumstances to understand why doxxing him would be wrong, if Israel even did that.

Indeed, one common tactic in war is to disrupt the enemy’s communications, and that seems like the natural result of this tactic. We are willing to bet that as of right now, he is getting several million crank calls and texts. Or as one person wrote:

Is that actually his number? He’s definitely getting millions of dikpics tomorrow. — Big-Brain Politics (@BigBrainPol) December 12, 2023

If this is a cell phone, we have little doubt that he will get a new number asap. Still, it probably inconveniences him, perhaps at a time when Israel sees a unique value in that inconvenience. All of that seems entirely within bounds when it comes to military tactics.

Indeed, here’s video of Mr. Erdan doing it, like a boss:

🚨 Breaking: Israel 🇮🇱 ambassador to the UN 🇺🇳 @giladerdan1: “If you want a ceasefire, ask Yahya Sinwar, head of Hamas. This is his number.” pic.twitter.com/2fujCbYeLJ — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) December 12, 2023

Yes way, apparently.

And, of course, here’s the same ambassador making a simple point:

Just today there was a vote at the U.N. for a ceasefire in Israel, and the left pretends that the vote actually mattered. For instance, here’s one Twitter/X user acting as if any such resolution matters a damn:

We think that Israel shouldn’t let up until every member of Hamass is either dead or in custody. We are not even sure that temporary ceasefire while Hamass terrorists were exchanged for hostages was an entirely good idea, but we would defer to Israel’s leadership on that one. However, Hamass broke that ceasefire, which should create moral clarity for anyone capable of moral clarity.

And we haven't mentioned the fact that there was a ceasefire in place on October 6, 2023, that was broken by Hamass the next day.

So, at every opportunity, Hamass has vetoed any ceasefire by its actions, because the only kind of peace they want is the kind of peace you get at a graveyard. Even if there was a ceasefire, it would be a hudna, a false peace, while they gather their strength for the next round of fighting. Ultimately, they just want a big pile of dead Jews. The government of Israel not only has the right to put them down like the rabid dogs they are, they have a duty to do so.

You can call Hamas at +970-599373765 to request the release of the hostages. This appears to be legitimate. https://t.co/sf8d7yM6sg — OpposingViews (@OpposingViews) December 12, 2023

It’s even crossing language barriers:

Numéro de téléphone du chef du Hamas.

Appelez le si vous voulez ce cessez le feu. ☎️#CeasefireNOW https://t.co/ApILxJOnJU pic.twitter.com/tJIOGQ5LIH — Joseph Time 🇨🇵🇮🇱📜 (@TimeMachine1980) December 12, 2023

According to Google Translate, it says (in French):

Hamas leader's phone number. Call him if you want to cease fire. ☎️ #CeasefireNOW

Google says it says, in Chinese:

🚨 Emergencies: Israel 🇮🇱 Ambassador to the United Nations 🇺🇳 Gilad Dan: ‘If you want a ceasefire, ask Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. This is his number. ‘

Costa troppo da New York è intercontinentale https://t.co/lxA6w8kbtb — Liberismo_V (@LiberismoV) December 12, 2023

Google says he is saying in Italian:

It costs too much from New York and is intercontinental

Fair, but we suspect many people will think it is worth it. How much would you be willing to send a terrorist a message telling (or illustrating) how you really feel?

THIS GUY IS A G.O.A.T



He just told @un “here you want a ceasefire, call Hamas” https://t.co/hbeK3VDg5D — Cassandra Ramos (@beautifulmiami) December 12, 2023

Of course what he's really saying is that those who are calling for a ceasefire just want Israel to let the terrorists off the hook! https://t.co/bXEHZXqsMF — Robert Varhite 🔑 (@reallybob1) December 12, 2023

Pretty much. But it’s an effective and gloriously trollish way to say it.

***

