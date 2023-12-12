WATCH: Did the Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Dox the Head of Hamass?

The Left Ruins EVERYTHING: Updated Lyrics to 'Baby It's Cold Outside' Are Absolutely...
Aaron Walker  |  6:40 PM on December 12, 2023
AP Photo/Adel Hana, File

Well, the answer seems to be, ‘yes,’ but … um … we aren’t exactly broken up about it. Yehiya Sinwar is the political leader of Hamass, and is also credited as the mastermind of the October 7 attack. And this appears to be the Israeli Ambassador to the U.N., Gilad Erdan, showing us his phone number.

The only question is whether that is an office number or a personal number. Office numbers for a public official are generally fair game in ordinary circumstances, but personal numbers are not. In other words, if we published Ted Cruz’s personal cell phone number, we would be doxxing him. But if we gave you the office number for Mr. Cruz you can find on the official U.S. Senate website, that isn’t doxxing: That's just sharing public information.

Oh, except these are not ordinary circumstances. This author ordinarily opposes the doxxing of anyone, but Sinwar is part of the command of an enemy military in the middle of a war. Israel can rightfully kill him in combat. It's hard in those circumstances to understand why doxxing him would be wrong, if Israel even did that.

Indeed, one common tactic in war is to disrupt the enemy’s communications, and that seems like the natural result of this tactic. We are willing to bet that as of right now, he is getting several million crank calls and texts. Or as one person wrote:

If this is a cell phone, we have little doubt that he will get a new number asap. Still, it probably inconveniences him, perhaps at a time when Israel sees a unique value in that inconvenience. All of that seems entirely within bounds when it comes to military tactics.

Indeed, here’s video of Mr. Erdan doing it, like a boss:

Yes way, apparently.

And, of course, here’s the same ambassador making a simple point:

Just today there was a vote at the U.N. for a ceasefire in Israel, and the left pretends that the vote actually mattered. For instance, here’s one Twitter/X user acting as if any such resolution matters a damn:

We think that Israel shouldn’t let up until every member of Hamass is either dead or in custody. We are not even sure that temporary ceasefire while Hamass terrorists were exchanged for hostages was an entirely good idea, but we would defer to Israel’s leadership on that one. However, Hamass broke that ceasefire, which should create moral clarity for anyone capable of moral clarity.

And we haven't mentioned the fact that there was a ceasefire in place on October 6, 2023, that was broken by Hamass the next day.

So, at every opportunity, Hamass has vetoed any ceasefire by its actions, because the only kind of peace they want is the kind of peace you get at a graveyard. Even if there was a ceasefire, it would be a hudna, a false peace, while they gather their strength for the next round of fighting. Ultimately, they just want a big pile of dead Jews. The government of Israel not only has the right to put them down like the rabid dogs they are, they have a duty to do so.

It’s even crossing language barriers:

According to Google Translate, it says (in French):

Hamas leader's phone number.

Call him if you want to cease fire. ☎️

#CeasefireNOW

Google says it says, in Chinese:

🚨 Emergencies:

Israel 🇮🇱 Ambassador to the United Nations 🇺🇳 Gilad Dan:

‘If you want a ceasefire, ask Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

This is his number. ‘

Google says he is saying in Italian:

It costs too much from New York and is intercontinental

Fair, but we suspect many people will think it is worth it. How much would you be willing to send a terrorist a message telling (or illustrating) how you really feel?

Pretty much. But it’s an effective and gloriously trollish way to say it.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

