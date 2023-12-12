This Is Fine: China's Cyber Army Is Invading U.S. Infrastructure

Biden's 'Plan' for Education: Spending LOTS of YOUR Money
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on December 12, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

We're sure this is fine and totally won't cause catastrophe down the road.

See? It's totally fine. Everything is fine.

The Washington Post reports:

Hackers affiliated with China’s People’s Liberation Army have burrowed into the computer systems of about two dozen critical entities over the past year, these experts said.

The intrusions are part of a broader effort to develop ways to sow panic and chaos or snarl logistics in the event of a U.S.-China conflict in the Pacific, they said.

Among the victims are a water utility in Hawaii, a major West Coast port and at least one oil and gas pipeline, people familiar with the incidents told The Washington Post. The hackers also attempted to break into the operator of Texas’s power grid, which operates independently from electrical systems in the rest of the country.

And where's the Biden administration on this?

Cue the crickets.

Watch reporting here, too:

Scary stuff.

Nope.

Yes America is.

His tweet concludes:

the CCP is vulnerable & the time to act is now.

He's mostly right. We don't know if the CCP is vulnerable, though.

And it's extremely vulnerable.

Letting them run the 5G network is a bad idea.

This writer has long argued TikTok is a Chinese psy-op. Change her mind.

Yess it should be.

Yet where are they?

Passing bills that would vastly expand how the government spies on us.

No, we are not.

This administration is a clown show.

No we cannot.

But we're throwing the Chinese awesome parades in San Francisco.

We're so glad the adults are back in charge, y'all.

Everything is going swimmingly.

***

