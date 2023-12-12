This Is Fine: China's Cyber Army Is Invading U.S. Infrastructure

We're sure this is fine and totally won't cause catastrophe down the road.

The Chinese military is ramping up its ability to disrupt key American infrastructure, including power and water utilities as well as communications and transportation systems, according to U.S. officials and industry security officials.https://t.co/o1z71pOf0F — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 11, 2023

See? It's totally fine. Everything is fine.

The Washington Post reports:

Hackers affiliated with China’s People’s Liberation Army have burrowed into the computer systems of about two dozen critical entities over the past year, these experts said. The intrusions are part of a broader effort to develop ways to sow panic and chaos or snarl logistics in the event of a U.S.-China conflict in the Pacific, they said. Among the victims are a water utility in Hawaii, a major West Coast port and at least one oil and gas pipeline, people familiar with the incidents told The Washington Post. The hackers also attempted to break into the operator of Texas’s power grid, which operates independently from electrical systems in the rest of the country.

And where's the Biden administration on this?

Cue the crickets.

Watch reporting here, too:

NEW - China's cyber army is invading critical U.S. services, including the power grid, ports, pipelines, water utilities.pic.twitter.com/wus4133b8M — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 11, 2023

Scary stuff.

Meanwhile Biden doesn’t know what day it is! — naciye y gibson (@nygibson19) December 11, 2023

Nope.

America is weak under Joe Biden — @Beauregardruns (@beauregardruns1) December 11, 2023

Yes America is.

Chinese cyber warfare. The Chinese spy balloon. Military exercises in the South China Sea. Provocative maneuvers in the Taiwan Strait. China is testing us. We cannot depend on an adversary for our modern way of life. Declare total economic independence from China: the CCP is… https://t.co/BMQc9xTjHk — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) December 11, 2023

His tweet concludes:

the CCP is vulnerable & the time to act is now.

He's mostly right. We don't know if the CCP is vulnerable, though.

All that stuff that was going on last year was testing how vulnerable our infrastructure is https://t.co/J6pdiy6VtF — Team Aliens and Orcas (@BlkThemyscira) December 11, 2023

And it's extremely vulnerable.

"Hackers affiliated with China’s [PLA] have burrowed into the computer systems of about two dozen critical [US] entities over the past year."



A few years ago some folks wanted to let Huawei run our 5G network—arguing there was no security threat and I was fearmongering. Fools.🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/d0fLTzoMLc — Jeff M. Smith (@Cold_Peace_) December 11, 2023

Letting them run the 5G network is a bad idea.

This writer has long argued TikTok is a Chinese psy-op. Change her mind.

Protecting American Infrastructure should be one of the TOP priorities of Congress. https://t.co/QAtKNKHQKV — Chad (@Chad_Nelson_) December 12, 2023

Yess it should be.

Yet where are they?

Passing bills that would vastly expand how the government spies on us.

There are hundreds of thousands of military age Chinese men crossing the southern border and the Biden Administration ignores it. We are not prepared for what comes next. https://t.co/kKvp0hremw — Jeremy Jones (@flatlandfanatic) December 11, 2023

No, we are not.

Less than a month ago, Biden was touting "steps in the right direction" with China... https://t.co/Xd2wT2vqY4 pic.twitter.com/Z9rf0brJQM — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) December 11, 2023

This administration is a clown show.

China’s military army is hacking critical US services in preparation for conflict. Can we count on Joe "Spy Balloon" Biden to be prepared too? https://t.co/DbfuyZabnp — Andrew Malcolm (@AHMalcolm) December 12, 2023

No we cannot.

This Biden Regime is ignoring what is clearly an act of war:

China’s cyber army is invading critical U.S. services https://t.co/tElD3WcdJu — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) December 12, 2023

But we're throwing the Chinese awesome parades in San Francisco.

Washington Post acknowledges China trying to destroy us with hacking initiative.



But Biden Admin thinks that China’s just a strategic competitor, not what they actually are — an enemy.https://t.co/RPOSdhVGmu — Jeff Clark (@JeffClarkUS) December 12, 2023

We're so glad the adults are back in charge, y'all.

Everything is going swimmingly.

***

