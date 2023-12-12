'Trojan Horse' in FISA Reform Bill Would Have Your Barista Spy on You

This Is NACHO Normal Alcohol, DORITOS Booze Now Exists but We Are Not...
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on December 12, 2023
Meme screenshot

American lawyer, editor, and politician Gideon J. Tucker is probably a name all but the most ardent history buffs don't recognize. But you do probably recognize this quote: 'No man's life, liberty or property are safe while the Legislature is in session.'

Truer words have never been spoken.

Case in point:

Real Clear Politics has the details:

First, the bill’s marquee “reform” is the prohibition of only a handful of searches or “queries” of information about Americans under Section 702, the authority enacted by Congress to enable foreign surveillance but often used by the government for domestic spying. The type of search the bill would prohibit is “evidence-of-a-crime only” queries. But in 2022, out of over 200,000 queries of Americans’ data, there were only two instances of the FBI accessing Section 702 data under this rubric. And even if that prohibition were in place, the FBI could easily evade it simply by claiming in every instance that agents were looking for some (hypothetical) terror threat in addition to possible crimes. The bill’s non-reform “reform” would thus do nothing to stop the routine snooping on Americans, from 19,000 donors to a congressional campaign, to a House member and a senator, a judge, and numerous protesters of the left and right. Nor would this “reform” prevent known abuses, such as the NSA agents who used this powerful search program to check out online dating prospects and potential tenants.

It continues:


Let us unpack this: Under current law, electronic communication service providers include Internet service providers such as Google, Facebook/Meta, and Microsoft. It also includes telecom providers such as AT&T and Verizon. Under the law, these big companies are routinely compelled to hand over billions of foreign communications in addition to vast amounts of Americans’ communications that are “incidentally” caught up in this surveillance net.

But the House Intelligence bill’s expansion to include “equipment” would cover, for example, any small or medium-sized business that simply provides Wi-Fi or stores data. This means that your business landlord, Airbnb host, hotel manager, or coffee shop barista will have a legal obligation to give the government any of your emails, texts, or phone metadata that ran through their equipment. Larger entities, such as data centers, would also be enlisted in spying on Americans.

To call the expansion of government-mandated spying to baristas and landlords “reform” shows the contempt the intelligence community has for Congress and the very idea of oversight. It is nothing less than a Trojan horse buried in the House Intelligence bill.

Oh Honey, No: Atheist Tries Being Smug, Gets Schooled Instead
Amy Curtis
Just peachy.


No, it won't matter.

And yes, it is.

It's sponsored in the House by Rep. Michael Turner, an Ohio Republican, and Rep. James Himes, a Democrat from Connecticut.

Bipartisan spying.

A pox, indeed.

Look at all the places that the government can grab your data from.

Someone needs to tell Congress Orwell was a cautionary tale, not an instruction manual.

Pure propaganda.

We ask the good senator from Utah what he's going to do about this.

Privacy is paramount. And all but extinct in America.

Everyone should call their reps and tell them to vote against it.

Maybe they'll listen.

