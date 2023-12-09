Shiela Jackson Lee Loses Houston Mayoral Race

College Professors Sure Do Have a Problem With Whiteness
Amy Curtis  |  10:30 PM on December 09, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

U.S. Representative Shiela Jackson Lee has lost her bid to be the next mayor of Houston, Texas.

But what could you expect after Jackson Lee's campaign ran an ad that told voters the wrong date for the election? No, seriously. That's such a rudimentary error, perhaps voters realized Jackson Lee isn't the sharpest crayon in the box, and not suited to be mayor of a major city.

Advertisement

Politico reports:

Democratic state Sen. John Whitmire defeated Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee in the Houston mayoral race in Saturday’s runoff election after a campaign heavily focused on voter concerns over safety on the streets.

Whitmire, a perennial tough-on-crime voice who for decades heralded Texas regulations over public safety, was declared the winner by the Associated Press with 57 percent reporting. At that point, Whitmire was leading by an almost 2-to-1 margin.

With backing from the city’s fire department and police unions and a multimillion-dollar campaign war chest, Whitmire was the early favorite in the race and finished first in the 18-candidate general election in November. When no candidate secured 50 percent of the vote, the race went to a runoff.

Whitmire leaned on a coalition of moderate Democrats, independents and conservative voters, with a prominent campaign promise to make the city safer with increased policing.

City elections are officially nonpartisan in Houston, the country’s fourth-largest city with more than 2.3 million people, but Democrats have held the office since 1982.

Leading by a 2-to-1 margin.

Ouch.

Yes it is.

Perfectenschlag, indeed.

Oof is an understatement.

Yes. Yes, she was.

It would be glorious to watch her try to play this card.

This is probably going to happen. And by 'probably' we mean 'definitely.'

Might even throw in a few claims of 'election fraud' for good measure.

Any time Hillary Clinton loses an election, even tangentially, it's a good day.

Advertisement

Houston soundly rejected Jackson Lee.

Like we said, she's not the brightest bulb.

And it shows.

Whitmire ran on his record of tough-on-crime policies, which likely spoke to Houston voters.

Exactly this. And keeping the citizens safe is one of the primary roles of government.

Video recently surfaced of Jackson Lee berating her staff in a profanity-laced tirade. 

We can only imagine what's going to happen to them in the wake of this loss.

Advertisement

Festivus is two weeks away. We're guessing Jackson Lee is going to have a lot of grievances to air.

Houston's violent crime rate, while decreased from 2022, is still up significantly from the years prior to COVID. It's a problem in most major cities in America.

People see this, and they want to feel safe where they live and work. Jackson Lee couldn't make them feel that way, so she lost -- massively -- the guy who says he can.

***

