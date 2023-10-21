Get the Bar of Soap! Recording Emerges of Sheila Jackson Lee Absolutely BERATING Her Staff

Oh, Sheila Jackson Lee! The woman who constantly embarrasses herself and those who elected her. Before you listen, there is explicit language. This is definitely a 'not safe for work' or little ears recording.

Leaked audio obtained by @CurrentRevolt shows Democrat Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee berating a staffer: "F**king idiots serve no goddamn purpose ... Nobody gives a shit about what you're doing and you ain't doing shit!"



(WARNING: Explicit language) pic.twitter.com/Lzl4AmKhkS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 21, 2023

We always knew she was nasty but Dang.. https://t.co/p18sqwtPyD — Wendy Patterson (@wendyp4545) October 21, 2023

It's doubtful people will be rushing to submit their applications for employment to her office. Dang!

Oh this is nothing new. Pelosi will do nothing about her. Democrat staffers will do nothing about her because hierarchy of oppressed people.



2002: https://t.co/WWAy7o6L8h https://t.co/G1avEWo5tx — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) October 21, 2023

The only oppressed people I see is the people who have to work for her under these conditions.

WOW... behold your tolerant Democrats...



Nasty Congresswoman, Sheila Jackson Lee tear down her staffer.. https://t.co/FKXLbROhMM — 🎃👻🍂Just me👀Cassie🍂🌻🍂 (@browneyegirl400) October 21, 2023

Today in news surpassing nobody. https://t.co/7xu6aJ2qy8 — Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) October 21, 2023

In my professional workplace this is called toxic leadership! Hmmm! https://t.co/rUg9Q3ux2K — Myles D. Taylor (@myles31703) October 21, 2023

In any sane workplace environment, this is considered toxic behavior.

This behavior is totally disgusting unbecoming of a congresswoman.



She should resign.@JacksonLeeTX18 https://t.co/4BbXueLYz3 — Gordon Bombay (@RightWingGordon) October 21, 2023

This kind of behavior from her or anyone in her position should be addressed. This is unacceptable and definitely disgusting to say the least. https://t.co/5pHq5DPIb7 — Sabrina (@SabrinaNC10) October 21, 2023

Why is it that people don’t respect Members of Congress? https://t.co/T4jK2OF5PN — Stuart Roy (@StuartRoy) October 21, 2023

Twitter users were appalled by the behavior of Sheila Jackson Lee and feel she should face some disciplinary action over her treatment of staffers.

1. This is abuse 2. She thinks she is very important 3. If I'm her staff, I say: "take this job and shove it lol" 4. Character still matters 5. Her mama should have used more soap on that tongue of hers. https://t.co/sxroThJOeh — jeffpatton (@pattonboysdad) October 21, 2023

Correction ... character SHOULD still matter. It just doesn't feel like it matters too much in the halls of Congress.

Who's shocked? she's a nasty vile human being. I suspect most Politicians behave as they please off camera.#MasklessFauci2020 🤣🤣 https://t.co/1CujWpmx7S — ✵°✵.｡.✰𝘛𝘢𝘳𝘢𝘩𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘪 ✰.｡.✵°✵ (@tarahtori) October 21, 2023

Representative Shiela Jackson Lee just put out a statement…



Said her mouth was hacked.

😳🤗😆😝😝😝 — Paul Geren (@KeysRetired) October 21, 2023

Ha! Don't give her any ideas!

The staffer recorded the phone call because this isn't the first time she's done this. — TimmerMcGraw, CFI 🇺🇸🔎 (@TimmerMcGraw) October 21, 2023

Bingo! The staffer was ready for her to be exposed for all of her harsh treatment in the past, likely. Of course, that is allegedly.

I am so sick of these politicians. First, they all could use a bar of soap. It is their character that they try to hide. — Catherine Runnals (@ctrunnals) October 21, 2023

They could all use a bar of soap and some more home training.

