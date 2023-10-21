State Department Tells Palestinians, 'We See You, We Grieve With You'
Muslim Cleric Lecture on Evils of Occupation... From Occupied Church in Occupied Land
NYT Re-Hires Freelancer Who Had Some Problematic Pro-Hitler Tweets
Woman Carrying Vicious Anti-Semitic Sign at Rally Identified and You'll Be Shocked By...
Pocahamas: Sen. Elizabeth Warren Says that Islamophobia Has No Place in America
Daily Mail Notes Curious Timing of Biden's All Cash $2.75 Million Beach House...
Trey Yingst Details Video of Hamas Terrorist Explaining His Orders and Twitter Demands...
Blinken Holds 'Listening Sessions' With State Dept. Staffers Unhappy With Middle East Poli...
Smile Time: Dentist's Employer Says 'Bite Me' to Hostage Poster Pillager Who Wants...
Family of Recently Released Hamas Hostages Say Shaun King Is a Lying Liar...
NBC News' Warning About 'Unreliable Breaking News Accounts' is the Media Rake Stomp...
An 'Im-pasta' Flag? Twitter HILARIOUSLY Debates a Flag Waved at a Pro Palestinian...
Just for Fun: TwitterX Users Clown Around and LOL
AP Analysis Shows That AP's Original 'Reporting' About Gaza Hospital Explosion Was Inaccur...

Get the Bar of Soap! Recording Emerges of Sheila Jackson Lee Absolutely BERATING Her Staff

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:10 PM on October 21, 2023

Oh, Sheila Jackson Lee! The woman who constantly embarrasses herself and those who elected her. Before you listen, there is explicit language. This is definitely a 'not safe for work' or little ears recording.

Advertisement

It's doubtful people will be rushing to submit their applications for employment to her office. Dang!

The only oppressed people I see is the people who have to work for her under these conditions.

Recommended

Woman Carrying Vicious Anti-Semitic Sign at Rally Identified and You'll Be Shocked By Her Profession
justmindy
Advertisement

In any sane workplace environment, this is considered toxic behavior.

Twitter users were appalled by the behavior of Sheila Jackson Lee and feel she should face some disciplinary action over her treatment of staffers.

Correction ... character SHOULD still matter. It just doesn't feel like it matters too much in the halls of Congress.

Advertisement

Ha! Don't give her any ideas!

Bingo! The staffer was ready for her to be exposed for all of her harsh treatment in the past, likely. Of course, that is allegedly.

They could all use a bar of soap and some more home training.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!





Tags: CONGRESS DEMOCRAT SHEILA JACKSON LEE TEXAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Woman Carrying Vicious Anti-Semitic Sign at Rally Identified and You'll Be Shocked By Her Profession
justmindy
Muslim Cleric Lecture on Evils of Occupation... From Occupied Church in Occupied Land
Coucy
Smile Time: Dentist's Employer Says 'Bite Me' to Hostage Poster Pillager Who Wants His Job Back
FuzzyChimp
Family of Recently Released Hamas Hostages Say Shaun King Is a Lying Liar Who Lies
justmindy
Daily Mail Notes Curious Timing of Biden's All Cash $2.75 Million Beach House Purchase
Doug P.
Trey Yingst Details Video of Hamas Terrorist Explaining His Orders and Twitter Demands Full Release
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Woman Carrying Vicious Anti-Semitic Sign at Rally Identified and You'll Be Shocked By Her Profession justmindy
Advertisement