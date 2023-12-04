Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee's Mayoral Campaign Ad Has a MASSIVE Problem

Texas Representative Sheila Jackson Lee has always been an entertaining person to follow... not because she's particularly smart or (intentionally) funny or anything, but because she seems to kind of bumble through life in a Mr. Magoo-esque fashion making bizarre mistakes and absurd statements on a nearly constant basis. One day she'll be demanding that we make criticizing non-white people illegal, the next she'll be caught in a profanity laden recording telling her staff how useless they all are, and the next she'll be claiming that reparations for Slavery could have cut COVID transmission. We could go on, we've got a pretty deep back catalogue of stuff Rep. Lee because she's the gift that keeps on giving if you write about news stuff.

So what's she up to today? Well, it seems that Jackson Lee has gotten tired of spending time in Washington (she's been there since 1995 after all) and would like to return home to the Houston area. To keep herself occupied there she's apparently running for Mayor of Houston, which seems like a nice enough retirement goal. The only problem is that despite wanting people to vote for her, her campaign doesn't seem to know when it is that Houstonians are supposed to be casting those ballots.

You can watch the video of her ad here, and if you didn't know better it would all look to be in order, normal campaign ad kind of stuff:

Sheila Jackson Lee is up with this TV ad in the general election runoff for #HoustonMayor -- pic.twitter.com/DszWP4csPg — Medium Buying (@MediumBuying) December 2, 2023

You see there at the end where it says 'Vote December 7th'? Yeah... that's not election day in Houston.

Voting is the 9th, brilliant — Ryan lee (@RyanLeeForHou) December 2, 2023

Oof. People are taking notice.

Houston mayoral candidate Sheila Jackson Lee tells supporters to vote on wrong date https://t.co/Pr0M7v31W6 — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 4, 2023

Let me guess. Someone made a mistake? Who makes this type of mistake? It's not like something such as this is looked at once and then approved. It goes through many people. — LaForest (@InkWellMosaic) December 4, 2023

Given that Rep. Jackson Lee doesn't seem to know what is contained in either the 1st or the 2nd amendments it's fully possible that nobody in her office actually reads things before running with them.

How did no one in the campaign realize the error. Just absolute political malpractice. — WestCoastWarrior (@warrior_coast) December 2, 2023

One of her abused staffers probably made an honest mistake. Let the tirade begin! — Duke Luke (@DukeLuk83200724) December 4, 2023

Suppose you were an idiot. And suppose you were a member of Congress. But I repeat myself. (Mark Twain) https://t.co/W9XozeJ4nY — MichaelZWilliamson (@MZWMadMike) December 4, 2023

That's the great thing about Mark Twain, if you look hard enough you'll always find a quote that's apropos.

As we said, Jackson Lee has been serving her Houston district in the House of Representatives since 1995, and in that time it's been generally very well known that she's perhaps not the brightest bulb in the pack. But election after election Houston has seen fit to send her back to Washington, so we have no reason to assume that they won't go ahead and elect her as Mayor too. We're sure she'll do just the job that Houstonians want her to do as well, because as H.L Mencken famous said 'Democracy is the theory that the common people know what they want, and deserve to get it good and hard.' Cynical? Sure, but a lot of the time Mencken is proved to be right.

