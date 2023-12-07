Austin Shooter Shane James Bailed Out By Progressive Group Last Year

Receipts: WaPo Lost It When Trump Used the Word 'Vermin,' But Check Out...
Amy Curtis  |  9:30 PM on December 07, 2023
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Progressive policies get innocent people injured and killed. Time and again. They set violent criminals loose in the name of 'criminal justice reform' and 'COVID' safety and, in places like Kentucky, some 70% of criminals went on to re-offend.

On Tuesday, Shane James allegedly killed six people and shot others in Austin and San Antonio, TX.

Fox News reports:

A suspect accused of six murders across Texas during a day-long shooting spree was previously charged with assaulting a family member and bailed out by a non-profit progressive group, according to local reports. 

Shane James, 34, is accused of killing six people and injuring others in Bexar County and Austin. James, who served as a U.S. Army Infantry officer from February 2013 to August 2015, is charged with several counts of capital murder. 

In January 2022, James was charged with aggravated assault against his mother, father and sister, Fox San Antonio reported. Bail records said James was bonded out by Texas Organizing Project, a non-profit focused on progressive issues that helped elect Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales and county Sheriff Javier Salazar.

The organization says they didn't have contact with James after March 2022, and that their 'assessments cannot anticipate the future actions of individuals.'

Two of the fatalities were James's parents.

No one is surprised.

Without question.

He was bailed out because the charges were reduced/dropped. It's a mess all around.

Every. Single. Time.

It's a bait-and-switch; which the Left always does. They always take a mile when given an inch.

Because they can use these shootings to push gun control. Which they do after every shooting, even before the facts are known.

Yep.

He violated his terms of bail within 24 hours and was free.

The tweet goes on:

All 6 of those victims should be alive today but these evil leftists fund projects that produce more crime, more pain and more death on our streets in America. Had this group not bailed Shane out, these people would be alive right now. George, @AlexanderSoros and Susan have blood on their hands. What they’re doing is pure evil.

These deaths were absolutely preventable. James should have been in prison.

Not that he's willing to stick around there.

He tried to escape prison after killing six people.

But tell us more about how taking guns away from innocent people will make us safer.

The Left, and their policies, put people in danger.

