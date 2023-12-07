Austin Shooter Shane James Bailed Out By Progressive Group Last Year

Progressive policies get innocent people injured and killed. Time and again. They set violent criminals loose in the name of 'criminal justice reform' and 'COVID' safety and, in places like Kentucky, some 70% of criminals went on to re-offend.

On Tuesday, Shane James allegedly killed six people and shot others in Austin and San Antonio, TX.

Texas progressive group previously bailed out suspect charged in deadly Austin, San Antonio shooting rampage https://t.co/fEt8QhDEbV — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 6, 2023

Fox News reports:

A suspect accused of six murders across Texas during a day-long shooting spree was previously charged with assaulting a family member and bailed out by a non-profit progressive group, according to local reports. Shane James, 34, is accused of killing six people and injuring others in Bexar County and Austin. James, who served as a U.S. Army Infantry officer from February 2013 to August 2015, is charged with several counts of capital murder. In January 2022, James was charged with aggravated assault against his mother, father and sister, Fox San Antonio reported. Bail records said James was bonded out by Texas Organizing Project, a non-profit focused on progressive issues that helped elect Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales and county Sheriff Javier Salazar.

The organization says they didn't have contact with James after March 2022, and that their 'assessments cannot anticipate the future actions of individuals.'

Two of the fatalities were James's parents.

"In January 2022, James was charged with aggravated assault against his mother, father and sister"



The problem isn't that he was bailed out, it's that the charges were reduced or dropped and he remained free. He then killed his mother and father, among others. — Katsu Sando (@SandoKatsu81365) December 7, 2023

He was bailed out because the charges were reduced/dropped. It's a mess all around.

I thought the Bond Help was supposed to be only for Non-Violent Crimes when the progressives sold the whole thing https://t.co/YKC6ak41vl — Meme Gene (@ofreacharound) December 6, 2023

It's a bait-and-switch; which the Left always does. They always take a mile when given an inch.

The left keep doing this and they keep blaming innocent people for all the harm they have caused. https://t.co/0DthXsxuiW — PatriotGator (@charleston_tim) December 7, 2023

Because they can use these shootings to push gun control. Which they do after every shooting, even before the facts are known.

Ah. We found out why it's been below the radar. https://t.co/GPrFtOzscT — Adam Ellwanger (@1HereticalTruth) December 7, 2023

Shane James, the Texas man accused of killing six people in Austin and Bexar County, was bonded out of jail last year by leftist group the Texas Organizing Project @OrganizeTexas. He cut off his ankle monitor after that. The Texas Organizing Project was a donor to @BexarCountyDA… pic.twitter.com/8MPfpX8Sk7 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) December 7, 2023

Texas mass shooting suspect Shane James, 34, was sprung from prison by woke bail reform group last year only for James to break bail conditions THE NEXT DAY by cutting off ankle monitor https://t.co/zXBnFMcq7t pic.twitter.com/Vn4vL9ZSl6 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) December 7, 2023

He violated his terms of bail within 24 hours and was free.

The suspect who killed 6 and injured 3 in Texas yesterday is Shane James. He had already been facing 3 separate assault cases but the Texas Organizing Project bailed him out of prison. This group has been funded by George Soros, Susan Sandler and Alex Soros. All 6 of those… pic.twitter.com/h0J3pH6F86 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) December 7, 2023

The tweet goes on:

All 6 of those victims should be alive today but these evil leftists fund projects that produce more crime, more pain and more death on our streets in America. Had this group not bailed Shane out, these people would be alive right now. George, @AlexanderSoros and Susan have blood on their hands. What they’re doing is pure evil.

These deaths were absolutely preventable. James should have been in prison.

Not that he's willing to stick around there.

Gunman in Austin shooting rampage tried to escape from jail Wednesday, affidavit says https://t.co/eIw7gd5fSZ — Austin Statesman (@statesman) December 7, 2023

He tried to escape prison after killing six people.

But tell us more about how taking guns away from innocent people will make us safer.

The Left, and their policies, put people in danger.

***

