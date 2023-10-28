70% of Kentucky Criminals Released Early By Gov. Beshear During COVID Reoffended

It seems like a lifetime ago since the insanity that was COVID. But it's only been three years.

There were a great many public policy mistakes that happened during COVID, but one of the most unnecessary and egregious was the early release of prisoners in the name of 'safety'; and now those chickens are coming home to roost.

Advertisement

Approximately 70% of the criminals who were released early by Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear to prevent prison overcrowding went on to commit additional offenses after their release, an October state report found. — Mike Netter (@nettermike) October 26, 2023

From MSN.com:

Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s decision to release criminals under executive commutation during the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in many of them committing new crimes, according to a report from the state government. Approximately 70% of the released criminals went on to commit crimes, with 50% committing felonies within a year. Crime spiked in 2021 following the commutation order, with a significant increase in drug and property-related offenses.



Beshear defended his decision, calling it reasonable and requesting a re-examination of the report.

Well done, Gov. Beshear. Just stellar work.

Other outlets picked up the news as well:

70% of criminals went on to reoffend after being released early by Dem Kentucky Gov Beshear: Report https://t.co/0OeYQyrhZF — TheBlaze (@theblaze) October 25, 2023

70% is a very, very high number.

Replace my governor https://t.co/GkwcEnyyhI — Key Vires (@KeeganVires) October 26, 2023

Yes, please. Make it happen.

A new report by the state government of Kentucky reveals that an overwhelming majority of the criminals released early by Governor Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) went on to commit more crimes after their release.https://t.co/cuoEc5tDPY — American Greatness (@theamgreatness) October 25, 2023

At the expense of innocent people.

70% Of Criminals Dem Gov Released Early Went On To Commit More Crimes https://t.co/4v89cvbJSv — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 24, 2023

This is indefensible.

You mean 70% got caught. I bet the number is closer to 95%. — Liberty N Justice (@librtynjust4all) October 25, 2023

This is a valid point.

That's concerning. As Benjamin Franklin once said: "Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety." #CriminalJustice #ReformsNeeded — Tommy Foolery ✝️🇺🇸 (@tommyfoolery24) October 24, 2023

Franklin was a smart man.

#DemocratsHateAmerica



The report examined the criminal records of the approximately 1,700 criminals that Beshear had released in April and August of 2020 during the pandemic. Of those released, roughly 70% with 50% committing felonieshttps://t.co/d7OYCUOLrO — SuzieDFLA (@SuzieDfla) October 25, 2023

But it's worse -- of the 70%, half committed felonies.

The Daily Caller reports:

The majority of the offenders who committed felonies were charged with drug or property-related crimes, while most of those who committed misdemeanors were charged with motor vehicle-related crimes, the report showed. Some of the most serious felonies committed included kidnapping and assault. After initial reports in 2021 revealed that crime had spiked, Beshear defended his move to release criminals early and called the multiple releases “reasonable decisions,” according to WLKY CBS. Beshear called for the 2021 report to be re-examined, and claimed that a more in-depth analysis would vindicate his choice to commute so many sentences.

Advertisement

Wow.

"Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear released under executive commutation during the COVID-19 pandemic went on to commit new crimes"



‘Reasonable decisions’: 70% of criminals Dem gov released early went on to commit more crimes https://t.co/KMtnngW8c8 via @BIZPACReview — Paula Szekely (@szekely_paula) October 25, 2023

Yes, Beshear called these policies 'reasonable decisions.'

Going back to August of this year, people were not happy with the spike in crime caused by Beshear's COVID policy:

Democrats reacting to this tweet are mad…big mad.



They’re mad because there’s only one candidate in this race who has pardoned criminals who went on to reoffend: Andy Beshear. 😢 https://t.co/VA5BTNp52P — Sean Southard (@SeanSouthardKY) August 6, 2023

The GOP and Beshear's gubernatorial opponent weighed in on this news:

WATCH: @DanielCameronAG calls out Andy Beshear:



“There’s television Andy and there’s Frankfort Andy, and Frankfort Andy sits at his desk and releases 2,000 criminals into our communities.” pic.twitter.com/ZatAddureJ — GOP (@GOP) October 23, 2023

There was no good reason to release criminals during COVID. The governors who did so should be held accountable for their actions. Here's hoping Kentucky voters hold Beshear accountable at the ballot box.

Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!







