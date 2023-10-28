70% of Kentucky Criminals Released Early By Gov. Beshear During COVID Reoffended

WaPo Slamming Misinformation on Musk's X is an 'Absurd Lack of Self-Awareness'
Amy Curtis  |  10:00 AM on October 28, 2023
Sarah D.

It seems like a lifetime ago since the insanity that was COVID. But it's only been three years.

There were a great many public policy mistakes that happened during COVID, but one of the most unnecessary and egregious was the early release of prisoners in the name of 'safety'; and now those chickens are coming home to roost.

From MSN.com:

Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s decision to release criminals under executive commutation during the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in many of them committing new crimes, according to a report from the state government.

Approximately 70% of the released criminals went on to commit crimes, with 50% committing felonies within a year.

Crime spiked in 2021 following the commutation order, with a significant increase in drug and property-related offenses.

Beshear defended his decision, calling it reasonable and requesting a re-examination of the report.

Well done, Gov. Beshear. Just stellar work.

Other outlets picked up the news as well:

70% is a very, very high number.

Yes, please. Make it happen.

At the expense of innocent people.

This is indefensible.

This is a valid point.

Franklin was a smart man.

But it's worse -- of the 70%, half committed felonies.

The Daily Caller reports:

The majority of the offenders who committed felonies were charged with drug or property-related crimes, while most of those who committed misdemeanors were charged with motor vehicle-related crimes, the report showed. Some of the most serious felonies committed included kidnapping and assault.

After initial reports in 2021 revealed that crime had spiked, Beshear defended his move to release criminals early and called the multiple releases “reasonable decisions,” according to WLKY CBS. Beshear called for the 2021 report to be re-examined, and claimed that a more in-depth analysis would vindicate his choice to commute so many sentences.

Wow.

Yes, Beshear called these policies 'reasonable decisions.'

Going back to August of this year, people were not happy with the spike in crime caused by Beshear's COVID policy:

The GOP and Beshear's gubernatorial opponent weighed in on this news:

There was no good reason to release criminals during COVID. The governors who did so should be held accountable for their actions. Here's hoping Kentucky voters hold Beshear accountable at the ballot box.

***

