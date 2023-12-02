Irony Alert: Blizzard Freezes Private Jets Destined For Dubai Global Warming Conference

WaPoo: Philip Bump Steps in It Trying to Fact Check DeSantis's Map of...
Amy Curtis  |  2:30 PM on December 02, 2023
Meme

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres recently told us the planet has a fever, and completely upending our way of life is the only solution.

He did this from Antarctica, a place we're sure he traveled to by sailboat.

Meanwhile, in Munich, a bunch of jets (won't someone think of the fossil fuels?!) won't be flying to Dubai for a climate conference because, despite 'record warming', they're buried in a blizzard.

The Guardian reports:

Heavy snowfall has brought chaos to parts of southern Germany, with air and rail traffic blocked in the Bavarian state capital of Munich.

After first suspending flights until noon on Saturday (1100 GMT), Munich airport later said it would remain closed until 6am on Sunday.

A spokesperson said 760 flights were affected. More than 40 centimetres (16in) of snow fell overnight on Friday into Saturday, according to weather services.

Authorities asked residents to stay home for their safety. The winter weather also disrupted train traffic, with the rail operator Deutsche Bahn saying “the main Munich station cannot be served”. It said travellers should expect delays and cancellations throughout the region, and most buses, trams and suburban trains were not running in Munich.

Winter is really throwing a wrench into global warming.

Why is any nation hosting a global warming event?

Yes it is.

Why do the elites need to travel anywhere when it can literally be a Zoom call that'll save the planet?

Well played.

We laughed out loud.

It really is a thing of beauty.

Yes He does.

Like we said, this could be a Zoom call.

Why do they need jets and flights to Dubai?

They really are brazen. They've made it very clear they will give up none of their luxuries while legislating the rest of us into poverty.

Someone get ManBearPig on the phone.

Sweet, sweet irony.

And they'll use global cooling as a front for their agenda, too. Bank on it.

They blame Jack-o-lanterns for climate change, after all.

Remember that? We do.

That's what it looks like, although we suspect the weight of the ice just tipped the tail end down, but we're not pilots.

Yes, but they won't learn it.

Yes, seasons.

Remember those?

And no one flying to Dubai on a private jet can tell us what the ideal temperature should be, just that the world is 'too hot.'

It's almost as if it's not about the environment, but control.

***

