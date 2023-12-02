Irony Alert: Blizzard Freezes Private Jets Destined For Dubai Global Warming Conference

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres recently told us the planet has a fever, and completely upending our way of life is the only solution.

He did this from Antarctica, a place we're sure he traveled to by sailboat.

Meanwhile, in Munich, a bunch of jets (won't someone think of the fossil fuels?!) won't be flying to Dubai for a climate conference because, despite 'record warming', they're buried in a blizzard.

Heavy snow and ice has frozen jets in Munich bound for Dubai's global warming conference. pic.twitter.com/N0RwePlqaC — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) December 2, 2023

The Guardian reports:

Heavy snowfall has brought chaos to parts of southern Germany, with air and rail traffic blocked in the Bavarian state capital of Munich. After first suspending flights until noon on Saturday (1100 GMT), Munich airport later said it would remain closed until 6am on Sunday. A spokesperson said 760 flights were affected. More than 40 centimetres (16in) of snow fell overnight on Friday into Saturday, according to weather services. Authorities asked residents to stay home for their safety. The winter weather also disrupted train traffic, with the rail operator Deutsche Bahn saying “the main Munich station cannot be served”. It said travellers should expect delays and cancellations throughout the region, and most buses, trams and suburban trains were not running in Munich.

Winter is really throwing a wrench into global warming.

Dubai hosting global warming event makes no sense. That country relies heavily on fossil fuels for their income. — Sam (@ttayehh24) December 2, 2023

Why is any nation hosting a global warming event?

Hosting a global warming conference in Dubai is like having an AA meeting at a winery. It’s all a grift. https://t.co/nWR4DfObhB — Ross Cunningham (@RossCunn_87) December 2, 2023

Yes it is.

Why do the elites need to travel anywhere when it can literally be a Zoom call that'll save the planet?

🎶"it's like snow, on your global warming conference"

-Alanis Morrisette — Dr. Judgmental Shoelace, PhD. 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@DocKilmer) December 2, 2023

Well played.

We laughed out loud.

It really is a thing of beauty.

God really does have a sense of humor https://t.co/hVI6pNRv2h — Mike B (@nightflyblog) December 2, 2023

Yes He does.

Good. Less of a carbon footprint for the Meeting of the Hypocrites. https://t.co/BPq9ZKU77v — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) December 2, 2023

Like we said, this could be a Zoom call.

Why do they need jets and flights to Dubai?

Every time I see this posted I laugh a little harder. But also recognize just how brazen these a*holes are with their climate agenda to regulate tf out of us. Rather you know they’re lying, they know we know they’re lying..they’ll still push their agenda. https://t.co/T5OlpUKH6t — Angela 💭 (@ms_babyrussell) December 2, 2023

They really are brazen. They've made it very clear they will give up none of their luxuries while legislating the rest of us into poverty.

The official term for this is The Gore Effect https://t.co/rra95NTzep — Polybius Champion🐂💨 (@PolybiusChamp) December 2, 2023

Someone get ManBearPig on the phone.

The sweet sting of irony. https://t.co/9jaKp1IpYB — Chris (@FuriousChef) December 2, 2023

Sweet, sweet irony.

Why they rebranded to climate change cause they knew global warming was bs - if anything we are going into a global cooling period https://t.co/jzB64R79s4 — CRYPTOFIT (@CRYPTOFIT_US) December 2, 2023

And they'll use global cooling as a front for their agenda, too. Bank on it.

They blame Jack-o-lanterns for climate change, after all.

Reminds me of the Al Gore led global warming fact finding mission that had to be rescued after hitting an iceberg. https://t.co/8QNWZ9tiLE — sleepinmoney (@sleepinmoneyJR) December 2, 2023

Remember that? We do.

Did that one freeze in place mid-takeoff? https://t.co/5cxJikCP7v — J Dawg Esq. (@J_Kane) December 2, 2023

That's what it looks like, although we suspect the weight of the ice just tipped the tail end down, but we're not pilots.

There is a lesson to be learned here somewhere... https://t.co/AVtToHwBeT — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 2, 2023

Yes, but they won't learn it.

See, it's the warming that causes the cooling that brings severe weather which then contributes to the inevitable warming that once again causes the cooling....



Otherwise known as seasons... https://t.co/JXrsK38bBv — The Slippery Rock In-Phil-sition (@SinCityFC) December 2, 2023

Yes, seasons.

Remember those?

And no one flying to Dubai on a private jet can tell us what the ideal temperature should be, just that the world is 'too hot.'

It's almost as if it's not about the environment, but control.

***

